Affections



by

Rodrigo Hasbún



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Los afectos

Translated by Sophie Hughes

Our Assessment:



B : fine family-tale; interesting presentation

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 2/9/2016 Julius Purcell El País . 29/7/2015 Francisco Solano The Scotsman . 27/7/2016 Allan Massie

From the Reviews :

"Much like the story itself, the novel’s laconic title is both suggestive and cryptic. Genetics, nationality and politics form, break and re-form the bonds between its characters, even if affection itself often seems thin on the ground. Sophie Hughes’s translation reflects the affectless prose style that often marks the work of young Spanish-language writers post García Márquez, an underlying hint of turmoil rescuing it from flatness." - Julius Purcell, Financial Times





"La novela no responde a todos los interrogantes que plantea; más bien se decanta por informar del proceso de disolución, donde los vínculos afectivos persisten en la memoria irremediablemente vivos, pero también inútiles, pues la memoria, como se dice en el epílogo, no es un lugar seguro" - Francisco Solano, El País





"This is a finely atmospheric book, admirably translated from the Spanish by Sophie Hughes. It’s a work of sympathetic imagination, written with cool economy, elegance and understanding. It’s a reconstruction of real lives, real historical events, but Hasbún’s achievement is to make it perfectly fictional, which is to say truer than fact." - Allan Massie, The Scotsman

The complete review 's Review :

In just over a hundred and thirty generously-spaced pages, Affections chronicles some two decades of the lives of a family, the two parts of the novel each consisting of six chapters (in the first-person, presenting multiple perspectives -- family-members and a few others), along with a final short view 'From a Distance'.

The family is the Ertl-family -- father Hans and: "his clan, the women who waited for him", his wife, and three daughters -- and closely follows the main biographical outlines of the actual Ertl family. Hans was a famous cameraman in Nazi Germany -- Leni Riefenstahl's "star cameraman" -- who emigrated with his family to Bolivia after the war, while eldest daughter Monika would become notorious for her part in a guerilla movement, specifically as the assassin of the man who ordered the dead Che Guevara's hands to be chopped off (as they had been, for identification purposes).

Hans was an adventurer, too: the book opens when he has just returned from Nanga Parbat [see his famous film], and his next grand ambition is to find the lost Inca city of Paitití. Monika joins her father on his futile quest, as does still school-age middle girl Heidi, at least for the first expedition; the youngest, Trixi, remains removed from these adventures.

The presentation of the novel is not so much fragmentary but splintered, reflecting the family and how its members drift apart: a sense of distance and separation is pervasive, whether the characters are in close proximity to one another or, as eventually, far-flung apart. Even as many of the chapters involve characters briefly or ostensibly coming together -- visiting, for example -- the distance between them ultimately just increases; among the few examples of any connection and bonding is when abandoned mother and youngest daughter -- the others are off on their fools' quest, looking for Paitití -- share a smoke at Christmas -- which also includes one of the novel's bleakest exchanges:

"I want you to remember me like this," she said.

"How ?"

"Like this, Trixi. In the kitchen, smoking with you on the Christmas of 'fifty-five."

"Are you still together ?"

It took a few minutes for her father to reply that he didn't know and that Burgl had been away for almost three years. They wrote to one another every fortnight and spoke from time to time. For now, they didn't have any plans to start things up again.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 November 2017

:

About the Author :

Bolivian author Rodrigo Hasbún was born in 1981.

