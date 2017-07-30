Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Late Fame



by

Arthur Schnitzler



German title: Später Ruhm

First published posthumously, in 2014

Translated by Alexander Starritt

With an Afterword by Wilhelm Hemecker and David Österle

Our Assessment:



B : decent little tale of literary ambitions and realities

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Irish Times . 24/10/2015 Eileen Battersby NZZ B+ 15/5/2014 Andreas Breitenstein TLS . 24/6/2014 Ritchie Robertson

From the Reviews :

" Late Fame is unlike anything else by the Viennese writer Arthur Schnitzler (.....) It is ironic and restrained; Saxberger never quite acquires our sympathy, because Schnitzler does not seek it." - Eileen Battersby, Irish Times





in der Tat nicht als «Meisterwerk» bezeichnen wollen, doch geht die Novelle trotz ihrer konventionellen Erzählweise in Gehalt und Form über die blosse Fingerübung oder Skizze hinaus. (...) Von hohem satirischem Unterhaltungswert ist das Bestiarium des «Jungen Wien», eine Typologie der Kaffeehausliteraten, mit denen Schnitzler selber seinerzeit freundschaftlich verkehrte." - "It is an accomplished and mildly amusing tale, and a welcome but minor addition to the Schnitzler canon." - Ritchie Robertson, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The main character in Late Fame is Eduard Saxberger, a staid old bureaucrat without any family who lives a reasonably comfortable life with his comfortable routines. Some three decades earlier he had youthful literary ambitions, and even published a long-forgotten -- by him and the world both -- volume of poetry, Wanderings, and Late Fame opens with his life not quite being upended but certainly rattled a bit, when an aspiring young writer -- "Wolfgang Meier, author", he introduces himself -- comes to visit the old man to express his, and his literary circle's, admiration for the work:

"People might not read them any more," replied the young man. "But we read them, we admire them and, I think, in time people, too, will again come to read and admire them."

Never had he felt so deeply that he was an old man, that not only the hopes but also the disappointments lay far behind him.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 July 2017

:

About the Author :

Austrian author Arthur Schnitzler lived 1862 to 1931.

