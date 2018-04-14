Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Sea Lies Ahead



by

Intizar Husain



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Urdu title: آگے سمندر ہے

Translated and with an Introduction by Rakhshanda Jalil

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : artful, unusual novel of place, time, and culture

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"Reading The Sea Lies Ahead requires patience with a narrative style that moves in circles, as flashbacks, legends and myths form a big part of the storytelling, tapping into a deeper well of human experience than that of the hapless protagonist Jawad Hassan. (...) Through all of his actions or inactions runs the strain of lament: the death of a dream so big that it has paralysed the youth who changed countries on the belief of it. The novel is a powerful indictment of Pakistani governance and its people’s inability to live up to the potential of their new nation. It is also a touching paen to the difficulties of migration" - Karishma Attari, Deccan Chronicle





requires patience with a narrative style that moves in circles, as flashbacks, legends and myths form a big part of the storytelling, tapping into a deeper well of human experience than that of the hapless protagonist Jawad Hassan. (...) Through all of his actions or inactions runs the strain of lament: the death of a dream so big that it has paralysed the youth who changed countries on the belief of it. The novel is a powerful indictment of Pakistani governance and its people’s inability to live up to the potential of their new nation. It is also a touching paen to the difficulties of migration" - "Husain's novel is about a journey but it is not merely a journey in the quest of a new homeland. It is also a voyage into the past; an exploration of one's roots that cannot be obliterated amidst the confusion and commotion of an event like that of the Partition. (...) Husain's story is an attempt to locate Jawad's personal history in a larger narrative of seeking refuge, whether it is in history, fiction, or mythology. In the end, he enmeshes them to suggest an eternal recurrence of the same predicament throughout human history. The novel then becomes a survey of a larger history of migration and how it affects individuals in peculiar ways." - Fuzail Asar Siddiqi, The Telegraph





"Neither time nor chronology is important in this book since space and sentiment is what really interests Intizar Hussain. (...) Jawed is a passive observer but passivity is inevitable since political and social decay is almost a natural force -- witnessed equally by the destruction of Krishna’s city Dwarka or the fall of the great Islamic capitals in medieval Spain -- Cordoba, Granada, Seville. This is a sombre and dark narrative but beautifully and lightly written. (...) History, mythology and memory fuse in a dense, complex and often opaque fog as we accompany Jawed in his journey which has no clear end." - T.C.A.Raghavan, The Wire

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Sea Lies Ahead is a muhajir-story, a migrant tale narrated by Jawad Hasan, who left his Indian hometown at the time of Partition and settled in Karachi (in Pakistan). While the adjustment isn't easy, he makes a life for himself there. The novel is indistinct in some of its chronology, but the focus is mainly on a mature Jawad, having established himself and lived a fairly full life already: he still works, having risen to branch manager of a bank, but his wife is dead and his son, Arshad, has gone to America. On the one hand he feels released from most concerns and worries; on the other, he remains unsatisfied with his life, and the city he has never completely adapted to and which seems to be changing for the worse before his eyes. With widespread crime and neighborhood curfews being imposed, he asks

It doesn't seem like the city we knew; it has undergone such a transformation that it is unrecognizable. After all, where are we heading ? Aren't we on the way to destruction ?

There is only one way to live in this city. Stop thinking about what is going on. Whoever thinks has had it.

so many cities had collected in ths one Karachi as though it was not a city but a sea. And every river, every stream, from across the subcontinent, came noisome and rollicking and merged in it. But rivers are supposed to mix with the sea, and lose themselves. Here every river was shouting and saying, 'I am the sea.'

You have always shunned human company and lived in a world of your own.

the history of Andalusia is in itself a cautionary tale. How the Muslims reached a zenith and how they fell back into the abyss of humiliation that they became extinct from the pages of existence.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 April 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

HarperCollins India publicity page

Profile by translator Rakhshanda Jalil

See Index of Indian and Pakistani literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Indian-born Intizar Husain (انتظار حسین) (1925-2016), moved to Pakistan after the Partition. He was a leading Urdu author.

- Return to top of the page -