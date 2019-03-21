the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
1 March 2019

1 March 2019 - Friday

Wole Soyinka Q & A | NSW Premier's Literary Awards shortlists
Indonesia as LBF Market Focus

       Wole Soyinka Q & A

       The 21 March issue of The New York Review of Books has a conversation between Wole Soyinka and Henry Louis Gates Jr., ‘There’s One Humanity or There Isn’t’: A Conversation.
       More about politics and politicians than literature, but they do get to it as well -- as well as:
Gates: Were you surprised when the Swedish Academy named Bob Dylan a [Nobel] laureate ?

Soyinka: Yes, I was surprised, and at the beginning I had a sort of mixed reaction toward it. Afterward I came down heavily on the side of the negative.
[...]
I considered it one of those gestures: “Let’s break the mold for the sake of breaking the mold.” I wasn’t impressed at all. Even if you’re going to do that, you should proceed as you do normally for literature. You want to take the lyrics out of the music and say this is literature also, in spite of its being in the musical mode ? Then you must apply the same stringent standards, and I do not believe that those standards were applied. I look at the list of poets who’ve been nominated in the past. I compare their work with the lyrics of Bob Dylan, and it is ridiculous.
       Amen to that. Amen.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       NSW Premier's Literary Awards shortlists

       They've announced the shortlists for the NSW Premier's Literary Awards, one of he leading Australian literary prizes, with awards in eleven categories; unfortunately, the official site does not simply conveniently list the finalists, but at least Readings does list them in seven of the categories (but for, for example, the translation prize, you still have to click through at the official site.
       The Christina Stead Prize for Fiction is the big prize; beside the new Tim Winton, Gerald Murnane's Border Districts is also still in the running.
       The winners will be announced on 29 April.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Indonesia as LBF Market Focus

       Indonesia will be the Market Focus at this year's London Book Fair, which runs 12 to 14 March.
       At The Bookseller Caroline Carpenter offers a good overview of the publishing situation there, and for Indonesian authors abroad, in Indonesia and its 'islands of inspiration' set to star at LBF.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


