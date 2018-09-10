Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Pretty Things



by

Virginie Despentes



French title: Les jolies choses

Translated by Emma Ramadan

Pretty Things was made into a film in 2001, directed by Gilles Paquet-Brenner and starring Marion Cotillard

Our Assessment:



B : entertaining if somewhat superficial wild identity-tale

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Figaro . 17/9/1998 Frédéric Beigbeder Die Welt . 24/12/2009 Hendrik Werner

From the Reviews :

"Wer drastische Halbwelt-Schilderungen und plastische Sex- und Drogenszenen mag, wird begeistert sein." - Hendrik Werner, Die Welt

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

While only one of the Leusmaurt sisters truly functions as the protagonist in Pretty Things, the twenty-five-year-old twins Claudine and Pauline are both significant presences and identities throughout the novel. They have long not been close, and have very different personalities -- shaped also by their abusive father who, throughout their childhood, strongly favored one twin and constantly belittled the other, though not consistently: for a long time Pauline was the golden child and then, after an absence of several years, the father returned to the household and switched his partiality completely to Claudine.

In adulthood, Pauline stays put back home, while Claudine fled for the big city -- Paris -- more or less as soon as she could. She's made for urban life -- and the urban scene -- but while Claudine has the attitude, she doesn't have the talent for the career she craves -- on public display as a singer. Pauline, on the other hand, has a great voice; as Nicolas, Claudine's amateur manager and friend, notes:

I really like her voice, we can make a lot of pretty things with it.

The usual drill: be as far as possible from Claudine, opposite, different.

I've had enough of people telling me the truth, to be blunt, I'd rather people lie.

It's like when someone starts doing coke: convinced that he's in control, that it won't get out of hand. He does it under the pretext of lame excuses: I'll let her think I'm going to do it, but I'll convince her to stop this charade, I'll reason with her. He does it while convincing himself that he's not doing it.

She thought you either had femininity or you didn't; she didn't know it could be manufactured.

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 September 2018

About the Author :

French author Virginie Despentes was born in 1969.

