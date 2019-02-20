the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 February 2019

21 February: Paper Republic profile | Los Angeles Times Book Prize finalists


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 February 2019 - Thursday

Paper Republic profile | Los Angeles Times Book Prize finalists

       Paper Republic profile

       In the Global Times Wang Qi offers Path to success, where: 'Paper Republic founder Eric Abrahamsen talks about his site's push to promote contemporary Chinese literature'.
       Certainly a site you should be familiar with if you have any interest in Chinese literature.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Los Angeles Times Book Prize finalists

       They've announced the finalists for the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes.
       Quite a few categories, but the only title under review at the complete review is in the Mystery/Thriller category -- Leila Slimani's The Perfect Nanny (published in the UK as Lullaby).
       The winners will be announced on 12 April.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 February 2019)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2019 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links