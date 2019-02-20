the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

In the Global Times Wang Qi offers Path to success, where: 'Paper Republic founder Eric Abrahamsen talks about his site's push to promote contemporary Chinese literature'.
Certainly a site you should be familiar with if you have any interest in Chinese literature.
They've announced the finalists for the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes.
Quite a few categories, but the only title under review at the complete review is in the Mystery/Thriller category -- Leila Slimani's The Perfect Nanny (published in the UK as Lullaby).
The winners will be announced on 12 April.