the complete review - literary theory / literary history

The Cambridge Companion

to World Literature



edited by

Ben Etherington and Jarad Zimbler



Edited and with an Introduction Ben Etherington and Jarad Zimbler

With essays by fourteen contributors (Chris Andrews, Anna Bernard, Timothy Brennan, Ben Etherington, Keya Ganguly, Liz Gunner, Stefan Helgesson, Neil Lazarus, Boris Maslov, Sowon Park, Shital Pravinchandra, Ato Quayson, Charlotta Salmi, and Jarad Zimbler)

The Cambridge Companion to World Literature collects fourteen essays, presented evenly divided, seven each, in the two parts of the collection: 'Worlds' (in which the chapters: "raise general problems of conceptualization and interrogate some of the major frameworks and theorists in the field") and 'Practices' (in which the chapters: "work from particular genres, techniques, modes, and forms out to the configurations and networks of literary traditions and worldly institutions that these set into motion").

A Chronology at the outset offers an overview of much that is covered in the Companion, presenting, side by side in two columns, 'Ideas of Totality' and 'Practices, Institutions, and Technologies', from 900 BCE to 2010-, and with a focus on the texts(+) discussed in the various essays. A bibliography of Further Reading at the end, arranged to correspond with the essays -- i.e. more or less by subject -- is, along with the references in the endnotes to each essay, a useful guide pointing to some of the significant literature on the various subjects.

In their Introduction, Ben Etherington and Jarad Zimbler suggest a broad definition of 'world literature' as a starting point: "the verbal arts of the human domain considered as a whole" -- and then explain:

The purpose of this Companion is not to advocate for any particular model of the totality of verbal arts, but to enable readers to navigate the diversity of approaches to world literature so that they themselves might wield the critical possibilities these make available.

for Goethe Weltliteratur is really about the creative process and artistic genius in a world of market forces.

the works of European modernism that are his gold-standard. 'Arabic poetry', he states, 'has changed in form over the past hundred years; its content has remained consistently dull'. Together, Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam, whose modern literatures are 'exceedingly impoverished', need only a short paragraph.

Cambridge University Press publicity page

