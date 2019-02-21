Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Palm Beach, Finland



by

Antti Tuomainen



Finnish title: Palm Beach Finland

Translated by David Hackston

Our Assessment:



B+ : good fun; good mix of characters, and just-absurd-enough action

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Helsingin Sanomat . 8/10/2017 Pertti Avola Publishers Weekly . 1/2/2019 .

From the Reviews :

"Colorful characters and awkward situations, as when Nyman becomes a person of interest to the locals, enhance the zany plot. Tim Dorsey fans will have fun." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

'Palm Beach Finland' is the rather far-fetched brainchild of Jorma Leivo: sweating it out while on vacation in Phuket he was hit by what he saw as inspiration:

what if you could have all this, palms and everything, but without the unpleasant parts ? Without this heat, or one, which he found utterly unbearable. Without having to change your clothes three times a day, without roasting your skin, without suntan lotion that stings your eyes.

Here's the short version: a body turns up in a small town. Local investigation, no result. Regional investigation team in and out, no results. The case is a mystery.

Think of it as a direct flight to Miami, a piece of bona fide Florida. Five-star views. International quality, but for the discerning Finnish taste.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 February 2019

About the Author :

Finnish author Antti Tuomainen was born in 1971.

