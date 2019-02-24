|
The Women's Courtyard
Our Assessment:
B+ : rather persistently downbeat, but an impressive vibrancy to it too
The Women's Courtyard is set in the India and then Pakistan of the 1930s and 1940s, and centers around a girl and then young woman named Aliya.
It is a housebound novel, with all the action restricted to the houses Aliya inhabits during this time.
It's not that Aliya does not venture beyond her four walls -- indeed, there's one extended period when she goes, by herself, to study in Aligarh, to get her degree, spending ten straight months away from home -- but rather that, whether the move from one house (or country) to the next, the daily routine of work, or the extended absence studying in Aligarh, almost everything that happens elsewhere, beyond the homes' gates, is simply passed over.
The world of this novel is entirely domestic; the outside world, and what transpires there, little more than incidental -- even as, of course, it often has great bearing on the household itself.
'We do the same work, but you are called a lecturer and I am called a teacher. Even if the difference didn't disappear, would that be the end of the world, Najima Aunty ?' Aliya responded tartly.The politics of the time play a significant role in the background, and especially among the male figures. Aliya's father is increasingly outraged about continued British rule -- to the extent that he can't hold back, and gets physical with a British officer, so that he ends up in jail, sentenced to seven years. In the next household they move into, her uncle is a supporter of Congress, working towards an independent but united India, while his son Jameel supports the Muslim League, with its ambitions for a separate Pakistan. The men are increasingly fixated on independence -- to the frustration of the women in the households, who wish they would focus more on day-to-day life (and, for example, running their businesses) -- with Aliya's father lost to them because of his fixation on it, and her uncle also imprisoned for a while because of it.
Still, her uncle can't help but fixate on it, explaining to Aliya:
When we get independence, our work will be done ! Everything about life will become simple.The housekeeper -- another woman unimpressed by the obsession with politics and focused on the here and now -- also notes the disconnect between the national ideal being struggled for and the constant domestic discord:
What I want to know is, will anyone really get independence by destroying a household ?Independence and partition do not, of course, bring the dreamed-for paradise. News of the horrors that follow do find their way to the household, just as earlier the news of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki had, but the real world only intrudes so far. They're not at the center of things, which helps:
There had been no riots in their own city, but everyone constantly worried about what would happen next.Aliya's uncle Mamoo commits his services to Pakistan and is willing to bring his sister and niece along, and for Aliya's mother there is no question about what they must do, her brother finally rescuing her. Almost overnight, they uproot themselves and go to Pakistan -- conveniently flying, which also means that they do not see first-hand the worst of the sectarian violence.
Before independence, Aliya had allowed herself to dream of a domestic idyll:
She was praying to herself that Allah would quickly make this country independent and that Uncle would come back home, and then in the evenings he'd lie here and chat with Aunty, and he'd ask after Chammi, and he'd write for Sajidah to come visit, and he'd look for a bride for Jameel, and he'd search for Shakeel and bring him home.(Revealingly, there's apparently no place for her bitter mother in her fantasy .....)
Reality, then, turns out differently, her uncle broken by the violent, warped turn independence takes.
Aliya's mother, on the other hand, is, briefly, in heaven:
Her long-standing desire to live with her brother and her British sister-in-law had now been fulfilled. She intended to live with them her entire life, and was offended when Aliya remained aloof from everyone else.Of course, Mamoo -- and especially his wife -- have different ideas, and after a few days they break open a local house that had belonged to a Hindu family that had fled and install Aliya and her mother there; for good measure, Mamoo soon gets transferred to Karachi, leaving his sister behind again. Aliya and her mother do then have a comfortable, spacious house to live in -- but there's no more family anywhere near. So also then:
After Mamoo's departure, Aliya gave up purdah. She knew no one here, what was the point of clutching on to old customs ?Already back in the old country she had lamented, when Chammi had a child, that: "all the customs had died out in their household"; and now, alone with her mother, the death knell was final.
Aliya got a job as a teacher, and also volunteered at the Walton Camp for refugees -- to the chagrin of her mother, who can't understand why she would bother wasting her time in this way. Figures from their past crop up surprisingly, but any flash of hope is quickly dashed: Aliya finds only disappointment in what has become of them. A doctor from the refugee camp woos her, too -- but she can't see marrying him either. Her disillusionment with love and romance -- even where she has a say in it -- is complete.
The domestic focus of the narrative is impressively done. The Women's Courtyard isn't claustrophobic, even if Aliya occasionally feels hemmed in. Mastur presents the separation -- and overlaps -- between outside and domestic world exceptionally well.
Aliya seeks a comfort in this interior, in the family unit that never really coheres. It is constantly being undermined: her parents stand in opposition to each other, and she loses other, smaller holds, like her sister and Sadfar. She can embrace her uncle as a stand-in pater familias, but in that household too the conflicts, of personality and politics, make for impossible rifts. If not quite as isolated as the ridiculous Asrar Miyan or Najima Aunty, Aliya only occasionally feels part of a happier larger whole. Never mind with her uncle Mamoo and his family, who are always very careful to keep at a proper distance.
Where older sister Tehmina was a hopeless romantic, Aliya sees no happy examples around her, and can barely imagine the possibility of love and romance. She does have feelings -- drawn even to the insistent Jameel, at times -- but does not give in to them, right to the end (when she is tested several times in quick succession), as though not convinced by what they might cost her, given the examples she has grown up with. The loss of her sister, barely harped on when and after it happens -- with Amma not a particularly grieving mother --, does run like an undercurrent through the novel, as a defining experience for Aliya, as is also made clear by her bringing it up again in the novel's conclusion (though there's never a hint, earlier or then, of Aliya being tempted by anything resembling her sister's despairing resignation). It makes for a rather dark tale, but Mastur leads readers through this narrative in a way that even the ultra-bitter and unpleasant mother-figure can't completely poison the story. Even if the joys the characters feel are limited, and there's fairly little sense of optimism, of the possibility of bright futures ahead, The Women's Courtyard isn't grim. There's a vibrancy to it, and also to Aliya, which invigorates the whole novel.
Even as Aliya is arguably a fairly passive figure throughout the novel, she proves to be a strong character. If she rarely stands up directly to others' overbearing ways, she nevertheless finds and makes her own way in this unusual but successful character portrait, of life in these particular times. Others escape in a variety of ways, from Tehmina to Chammi to their male cousins, with even Najima Aunty -- on her terms (she thinks ...) -- and Asrar Miyan fleeing, while Aliya seems stuck under the thumb of and alone with her mother the whole while, and yet in many ways she is the most independent (for better but also for worse, it must be noted).
So also The Women's Courtyard is an impressive novel of Partition, even as that too is largely kept off-scene. Some aspects are too simply black and white -- the opposition between father and Jameel, representatives of Congress and the Muslim League (and their positions) respectively -- and some a bit rushed (including things such as the trickle of news of Sadfar's distant fate), but the overall impression is still a strong one; Mastur might tend to under- rather than over-writing, but that seems the more effective choice here. The Women's Courtyard unfolds impressively, and makes for a quite gripping read.
A substantial Afterword by translator Daisy Rockwell provides additional context as well as information about the author; among the interesting points discussed is also Rockwell's choice to retranslate a novel that was already available in English translation (by Neelam Hussain (2001)) -- as she notes, something that is: "still a rarity in the context of South Asian literature"
- M.A.Orthofer, 24 February 2019
Urdu-writing Khadija Mastur (خدیجہ مستور) lived 1927 to 1982.
