The Spirit of Science Fiction



by

Roberto Bolaño



Spanish title: El espíritu de la ciencia-ficción

Translated by Natasha Wimmer

Written around 1984 but first published posthumously 2016

Our Assessment:



B+ : appealing slice of early/young Bolaño

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 4/10/2018 Kai Sina NZZ . 11/8/2018 Andreas Breitenstein The NY Times Book Rev. . 3/2/2019 Liesl Schillinger El País . 8/11/2016 Carlos Pardo World Lit. Today A 3-4/2017 Will H. Corral

From the Reviews :

"Die drei Erzählstränge des Romans werden zusammengehalten von der Bestrebung, die prosaische Gegenwart, mit Novalis gesprochen, zu „romantisieren“. Dies artikuliert sich zunächst in einem steten Schwanken des Romans zwischen Alltagsrealität und Phantastik. (...) Der Roman gerät durch Passagen wie diese in einen merkwürdigen Zustand des Schwebens zwischen rauschafter Begeisterung und nüchternem Realitätssinn." - Kai Sina, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





" Der Geist der Science-Fiction ist eine krude Mischung aus Künstler- und Entwicklungsroman, Satire und Stadtporträt. Viele von Roberto Bolaños Qualitäten blitzen in diesem Frühwerk auf: sein erzählerischer Drive, sein szenischer Einfallsreichtum, sein Sprachwitz und seine intellektuelle Verve. (...) Und doch ist das Buch zu zersplittert, um sich zu einem Ganzen zu fügen. Die Lektüre gestaltet sich mitunter zäh." - Andreas Breitenstein, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





ist eine krude Mischung aus Künstler- und Entwicklungsroman, Satire und Stadtporträt. Viele von Roberto Bolaños Qualitäten blitzen in diesem Frühwerk auf: sein erzählerischer Drive, sein szenischer Einfallsreichtum, sein Sprachwitz und seine intellektuelle Verve. (...) Und doch ist das Buch zu zersplittert, um sich zu einem Ganzen zu fügen. Die Lektüre gestaltet sich mitunter zäh." - "Bolaño’s admirers will find in these themes and players a satisfying proleptic glimpse of his picaresque masterpiece, 1998’s The Savage Detectives -- a circuitous hunt for vestiges of an underground “visceral realist” literary movement and its muse (.....) The Spirit of Science Fiction serves as a key to Bolaño’s later work, unlocking clues to his abiding obsessions. (...) The mayhem and energy of their embrace of the poetic life -- intellectual (and hormonal) passion wedded to judgmental idealism, clinched by a sense of the absurd -- vibrates on the page." - Liesl Schillinger, The New York Times Book Review





serves as a key to Bolaño’s later work, unlocking clues to his abiding obsessions. (...) The mayhem and energy of their embrace of the poetic life -- intellectual (and hormonal) passion wedded to judgmental idealism, clinched by a sense of the absurd -- vibrates on the page." - "Sintetizando, es una novela primeriza (fechada en Blanes en 1984 y, a juzgar por las notas que acompañan esta edición, abandonada) que anticipa temas, personajes y modos de dos de sus obras más logradas: Estrella distante y Los detectives salvajes. Porque El espíritu de la ciencia-ficción es una novela con buena escritura y momentos brillantes, pero que aún no ha dado con la clave (una iluminación formal ligada a las tramas detectivescas) que hará sostenerse su mundo en las dos novelas citadas." - Carlos Pardo, El País





"(T)his prodigious novel casts a pall over others by his contemporaries, just as all of Bolaño’s published prose has. Bitingly brilliant and superior to twists that David Foster Wallace could have envisioned, without academese El espíritu de la ciencia-ficción -- which includes an appendix with images of the manuscript and the author’s early notes -- shows a superb yet faintly imperfect Bolaño of old, or rather new for first-time readers." - Will H. Corral, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

The Spirit of Science Fiction centers on two literarily ambitious young men, twenty-one-year-old Remo and seventeen-year-old Jan, arriving and settling in Mexico City and, in their different ways, beginning to try to find their way, in writing and life. There are echoes of Bolaño's own experiences -- Jan even signs one of the many letters he writes: "Jan Schrella, alias Roberto Bolaño" --, as well as of his later The Savage Detectives, and the novel also has the same early/mid-1970s feel of these, though, to the extent one can date it, Bolaño situates the action at the time of the writing, ca. 1984. (Jan writes letters to various American science fiction authors "who might reasonably be supposed to be alive", but notes that he can't write to the deceased Philp K. Dick, which dates the action after 1982.)

The novel is presented in three parts -- or two sections and a sort of concluding chapter, presented as a 'Mexican Manifesto'. Chapters alternate between the epistolary -- Jan's letters to science fiction authors (including Alice Sheldon/James Tiptree Jr., Fritz Leiber, Ursula K. LeGuin, and Philip José Farmer) --; ones entirely in dialogue -- a young literary prize-winner being interviewed by a journalist; Jan and Remo in conversation --; and Remo's account of life in Mexico City.

Jan is devoted to science fiction and holes up in the apartment they share, "scattered papers, newspaper clippings, science fiction books, maps, and dictionaries" piled up around his mattress ("like a kind of library dump"). He barely ventures out, his life almost entirely interior and writing-/reading-obsessed -- though he has no difficulty socializing with the various people Remo has over. Jan translates some poetry (Daniel Biga and Marc Cholodenko), but he's obsessed with science fiction -- with Remo and a friend of his stealing many of the books, many not yet translated into Spanish, that Jan lives for -- and sends out letters to many of the great science fiction authors of the time, lamenting the peripheral position and role of Latin America, among other things. (A sort of inferiority complex, about provincial Chile as well as Latin America as a whole, rears its head repeatedly here.) Even Jan's dreams feature the science fiction greats -- so also when he has one in which he encounters Soviet author Alexander Belyaev -- leading to the exchange with Remo:

"Do you know who he is ?"

"No idea, Jan."

"A science fiction writer."

"I thought so. . . . Have you ever read Tolstoy, Bulgakov ?"

"Not much ..."

"I'm not surprised. . . . You should read other Russian writers, other writers in general. You can't spend your life reading stories about spaceships and extraterrestrials.

"Don't bait me."

Laura and I didn't make love that afternoon. We tried, but it didn't happen. Or at least that's what I thought at the time. Now I'm not so sure. We probably did make love.

Up until then, I had been an onlooker in Mexico City, a fairly pretentious recent arrival and clumsy twenty-one-year-old poet. The city, I mean, took no notice of me, and my dreams never escaped the confines of pedantry and deadly artifice. (Oh, if nothing had happened or at least if Jan and José Arco had kept their mouths shut, instead of being where I am now, I'd be in the Paradise of Latin American Men of Letters -- in other words, teaching at an American university or at worst correcting galleys at a second rate publishing house, peaceful haven, infinite promise.)

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 February 2019

Chilean author Roberto Bolaño lived 1953 to 2003.

