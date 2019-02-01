|
The Spirit of Science Fiction
The complete review's Review:
The Spirit of Science Fiction centers on two literarily ambitious young men, twenty-one-year-old Remo and seventeen-year-old Jan, arriving and settling in Mexico City and, in their different ways, beginning to try to find their way, in writing and life.
There are echoes of Bolaño's own experiences -- Jan even signs one of the many letters he writes: "Jan Schrella, alias Roberto Bolaño" --, as well as of his later The Savage Detectives, and the novel also has the same early/mid-1970s feel of these, though, to the extent one can date it, Bolaño situates the action at the time of the writing, ca. 1984.
(Jan writes letters to various American science fiction authors "who might reasonably be supposed to be alive", but notes that he can't write to the deceased Philp K. Dick, which dates the action after 1982.)
"Do you know who he is ?"Remo is the far more adventurous one, eager to explore all the possibilities of the city from the first -- though admittedly also focused on the literary. He quickly finds a position writing for a newspaper's arts supplement, and eagerly joins a poetry workshop. It is there that he meets the motorcycle-riding José Arco, whom he quickly bonds with (even, eventually, letting himself get talked into getting his own motorcycle).
Literature is in the air in this metropolis they've come to -- or at least Remo finds it wherever he looks: "writing workshops were blossoming in Mexico City as never before", and among the quests he and José undertake is looking into the sudden torrent of poetry journals that have been unleashed, leading them eventually to seek out the publisher of the Poetry Bulletin of Mexico City, one Dr. Ireneo Carvajal, familiar with the entire local scene. When they finally get an audience, Carvajal suggests the huge outpouring shouldn't be taken too seriously: "they're essentially texts outside the realm of literary history" -- though of course Remo (and, in his own way, Jan) revel in exactly that periphery.
More than anything, The Spirit of Science Fiction is a text of characters bursting with young (and somewhat naïve) enthusiasm, the characters eager, everything full of potential. Yes, the prize-winning author gives off a slightly jaded air, and Jan writes to his idols about some of his frustrations, but even here there's a sense of everything and everyone being so hopeful.
There's some youthful flirtation, romance, and sex -- though typically, for Bolaño, much is hesitant and cautious The final section (in which Remo and girlfriend Laura explore Mexico City's public bathhouses) is more of a deep-dive into a fleshier world -- but even here the beautiful opening suggests the literary-minded characters' limited-connect with the corporeal:
Laura and I didn't make love that afternoon. We tried, but it didn't happen. Or at least that's what I thought at the time. Now I'm not so sure. We probably did make love.Bolaño spins out and riffs on both literature (including the prize-winning author offering a(n extended) summary of his novel) and the scene (which extends a bit beyond the merely literary, at least for Remo -- and for Jan, to the extent that Remo brings it to their pad) the characters find themselves in. And literary-focused though Jan and Remo are, and even as Jan, in particular, lives in books (to the extent that he starts turning his great piles of them into actual furniture), Bolaño avoids making the novel all too navel-gazingly bookish.
An early work by Bolaño, written in the mid-1980s but only published posthumously, in 2016, The Spirit of Science Fiction is presumably unpolished and unfinished, but it holds up quite while just as is. The general tone and feeling -- optimistic, the characters open to discovery, eager to explore and uncertain about what everything holds and means -- makes for a work that doesn't need to be, or possibly can't even, completely cohere. A spirited, youthful passion -- whether in the form of Jan's attempts at reaching out to his science fiction-idols, or Remo's more adventurous seeking out of actual experience -- suffuses the work, while Bolaño thankfully never lets his characters take themselves too seriously; there's almost nothing ponderous in this airy fiction.
The Spirit of Science Fiction is a novel about the making of writers -- of Remo and Jan, still fumbling about, and of course also of Bolaño himself, with so much of himself in these characters. He has a self-aware Remo nicely sum up how this path he found himself on worked out, as it did for Bolaño:
Up until then, I had been an onlooker in Mexico City, a fairly pretentious recent arrival and clumsy twenty-one-year-old poet. The city, I mean, took no notice of me, and my dreams never escaped the confines of pedantry and deadly artifice. (Oh, if nothing had happened or at least if Jan and José Arco had kept their mouths shut, instead of being where I am now, I'd be in the Paradise of Latin American Men of Letters -- in other words, teaching at an American university or at worst correcting galleys at a second rate publishing house, peaceful haven, infinite promise.)Much of The Spirit of Science Fiction can feel like sketches for Bolaño's later work, as one can see characters from the later fiction begin to take form here already, but it's more than just a work of foreshadowing; indeed, familiarity with what came later can be distracting. If not truly a full-fledged novel, it is nevertheless both substantial and solid enough to make for a satisfying read, Bolaño's talent clearly evident. It's not a bad entree to his work, either -- and perhaps even better appreciated without the baggage of familiarity with what followed.
- M.A.Orthofer, 1 February 2019
Chilean author Roberto Bolaño lived 1953 to 2003.
© 2019 the complete review