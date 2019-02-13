the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
13 February 2019 - Wednesday

Prix Anaïs Nin | And Then There Was No One review

       Prix Anaïs Nin

       The prix Anaïs Nin is a prize for French fiction that's "orienté vers le monde anglo-saxon", with the winner getting their book translated into English 'to faciltate foreign-rights sales through Britsh and American literary agents'; it worked last year, the winner -- Catherine Cusset's Life of David Hockney -- due out from Other Press later this spring; see their publicity page, or pre-order your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
       They've now announced this year's winner, Lionel Duroy's Eugenia -- which was inspired by Mihail Sebastian's journal, the same Mihail Sebastian whose Women Other Press is also bringing out this spring (see their publicity page, or pre-order your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk). At over 500 pages the Duroy is a considerably bigger book than the Cusset; he's published quite a bit, but none of his work seems to have been translated into English, so it'll be interesting to see if this will finally be his breakthrough into the English-speaking markets.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       And Then There Was No One review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Gilbert Adair's And Then There Was No One, the satisfying concluding volume in his Evadne Mount trilogy

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


12 February 2019 - Tuesday

Prix Jean Freustié longlist | Compact review

       Prix Jean Freustié longlist

       They've announced the longlist for the prix Jean Freustié -- noteworthy because, in a literary culture where the most prestigious literary prize, the Goncourt, only awards a symbolic €10, it leads the pack: it has the highest pay-out of any French literary prize, raised this year from €20,000 to €25,000. (Apparently they went as high as €50,000 one year -- 2012, after a two year hiatus when the prize wasn't awarded -- but that was a one-off.)
       The prize has been awarded since 1987 (with that two-year break) and has had some notable winners but the only winning title under review at the complete review is Philippe Djian's Unforgivable.
       Despite the generous payout, the prize does resemble the vast majority of French prizes in apparently not springing for a dedicated website -- so also for the longlist see the Livres Hebdo report.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Compact review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Maurice Roche's 1966 novel, Compact, which Dalkey Archive Press brought out some thirty years ago.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


11 February 2019 - Monday

Murakami Q & A | Same Same review

       Murakami Q & A

       At The New Yorker they adapt the staged conversations Deborah Treisman and Murakami Haruki had at the New Yorker Festival in 2008 and 2018, presenting now all together: 'The writer on his style, his process, and the strange, dark places he encounters on the page' in The Underground Worlds of Haruki Murakami
       The best question -- with Murakami saying his taxes, ex-girlfriends, and the Nobel Prize were off limits -- is:
Did you ever try going down a well ?

No, no, no. It's dangerous, you know. Only in my imagination. But I like caves, too. When I am travelling around the world and I see a cave, I enter the cave.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Same Same review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Peter Mendelsund's novel, Same Same, which just came out.
       (And, yes, noted book-cover designer Mendelsund got to design the cover for his book.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


