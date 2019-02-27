

The Bright Side of Life



by

Émile Zola



French title: La joie de vivre

The twelfth volume in the Rougon-Macquart series

Translated and with an Introduction by Andrew Rothwell

Previously translated by Ernest Alfred Vizetelly, as How Jolly Life Is ! (1886, rev. 1889) and as The Joy of Life (rev. ed. 1901), and by Jean Stewart, as Zest for Life (1955)

B+ : much of the basic story too familiar and predictable, but goes just far enough beyond that too

In its outlines, The Bright Side of Life sounds like any of hundreds of other nineteenth century novels, its basic arc and so much of what happens so very predictable. The set-up already suggests the inevitable: ten-year-old Pauline Quenu is orphaned, and her aunt and uncle, the Chanteaus, are named her guardians; they bring the young girl from Paris to the desolate seaside town of Bonneville where they live with their son, Lazare, who has taken his baccalaureat exams but is uncertain of what to do next. Pauline brings with her a substantial little fortune -- "one hundred and fifty thousand francs invested in solid stocks and shares" -- and, while the Chanteau family is to get an allowance for her room and board, the money is to be kept in trust until she comes of age -- but the Chanteaus' own financial situation is somewhat precarious, thanks to poor investments .....

Pauline settles in well enough, but her money is of course a great temptation, and soon Madame Chanteau is dipping into the stash -- always with Pauline's consent, but still ..... A close relationship develops between cousins Pauline and Lazare, and eventually her funds are also used to finance some of his grand schemes -- all of which end in predictable failure. The two become so close, however, that the family can eventually find a new excuse for relying on her money, as Lazare and Pauline become engaged; when they are married, it will then be all in the family, after all. But there's also another girl, just a bit older than Pauline, in the Chanteaus' circle: Louise, whose mother had died in Madame Chanteau's arms and who comes to visit for a couple of weeks every year. For all his devotion to Pauline, Lazare also comes to find himself attracted to her -- and Madame Chanteau's eyes eventually also grow wider as she thinks about Louise's two hundred thousand franc dowry versus Pauline's by then depleted fortune:

It as the vision and feel of money that sparked feverish excitement in Madame Chanteau, sweeping aside Pauline's paltry sixty thousand in her dream of conquering this newcomer with her fortune intact.

For fifteen years he had attempted, in vain, to scare them, so now he asked of them only to have the good manners to walk up to his church on important feast days. The whole of Bonneville did indeed go, out of lingering habit, despite the sinful degeneracy in which the villagers wallowed

Convinced that the end was imminent, he could not leave a room, or close a book, or use an object without believing it was his final act, that he would never see the object, book, or room again; so he had developed a constant habit of bidding farewell to things, and a morbid need to touch and see them one more time.

'Learnt my lesson, perhaps ! I'm saying these things now because there are times when the truth will out, come what may. But tomorrow I shall slide back into all my old torments. Do we ever really change ? ... No, all won't be well, on the contrary, it'll get worse and worse. You know that as much as I do ... It's my own stupidity that infuriates me !

'Oh, that child is quite impossible ! And what a hornets' nest she's got herself into ! She'll never escape from it now.'

She found the strength to reply:

"So it's settled then, I'm so glad."

And Pauline now knew why the bloody flow of her puberty had spurted forth as if from ripe grapes trodden at harvest time. This mystery explained filled her with gravity, as she felt the tide of life surging within her. She was puzzled and bitter at her aunt's silence, and the complete ignorance in which she was trying to keep her. Why leave her in such terror ? It wasn't fair, there was nothing wrong with knowing.

This increased his sombre mood, until he even came to behave rudely to his cousin, as if blaming her for his own weakness. She no longer had any physical appeal for him, and he would occasionally flee in the middle of a cheerful conversation they were having, to lock himself away and indulge his vice, wallowing in burning recollections of the other girl.

Alas, now the red rain of puberty was falling like the futile tears that her virginity wept within her. From now on, each month would bring its fresh flow, like grapes crushed at harvest-time, but never would she be a woman, and she would grow old in sterility !

- M.A.Orthofer, 27 February 2019

(* review of an earlier translation)

Emile Zola at books and writers

About the Author :

French author Émile Zola lived 1840 to 1902.

