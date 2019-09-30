

the complete review - fiction

A Love Story



by

Émile Zola



general information | our review | links | about the author

French title: Une page d'amour

The eighth volume in the Rougon-Macquart series

Translated by Helen Constantine

With an introduction and notes by Brian Nelson

Previously translated as: Hélène: a love episode, tr. Mary Neal Sherwood (1878); A Love Episode, Vizetelly-editions (1886/1895); A Page of Love, tr. T.F.Rogerson (1897); A Love Episode, tr. C.C.Starkweather (1905); A Love Affair, tr. Jean Stewart (1957)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : some excess of passions, but much that is very, very good

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

A Love Story is almost entirely set in Passy, at the time still very much on the periphery of Paris. The recently widowed Hélène Grandjean has settled here with her delicate daughter, Jeanne, aged eleven and a half when the story opens. Her daughter's fragile state -- a sickly constitution, apparently inherited (even as Hélène has always been a picture of health) -- keeps her largely housebound and focused on the child -- yet it is Jeanne's extreme clinginess that is even more pronounced. Desperately jealous of almost any attention that her mother receives from others, Jeanne makes -- and will continue in this story to make -- it very difficult for her mother to in any way move on with her life, especially in entering a new relationship with a man.

The basics of the story are simple. It begins with another of Jeanne's crises, a desperate Hélène finding their usual doctor out on a call and instead turning to her neighbor, the thirty-five-year-old Doctor Henri Deberle, for help. The focus is on the gravely ill child, but there is almost immediately a small spark between the two. So, for example, even in these stressful circumstances, he can't help but look her over -- and observe that: "He had never seen a woman with such a regular, beautiful face"

When Hélène goes to thank the doctor she encounters his wife, the lively Juliette, and she is soon a frequent guest in the household. Henri and Hélène's passion for each other simmers in the background, but eventually must flare up -- and when Hélène overhears Juliette planning an assignation with the youngster Malignon she takes steps to keep Juliette from going through with it, awkwardly leading to her and Henri finally coming together. While she had been happily married, Hélène had never felt the passion of love, but there's no doubt that's what she feels for Henri -- but it is almost too much for her. Meanwhile, she also has an earnest, admirable suitor in the forty-five-year-old Rambaud, the brother of the wise local Abbé Jouve who has been so helpful to her in these trying times of her widowhood; a regular Tuesday dinner at her home with the two of them is long the only social activity she had engaged in.

Rambaud proposes to her, or at least floats the idea, but gives her as much time as she needs to think about it. A sensible match -- he would obviously be, in every respect, a good husband, and is attentive to Jeanne --, Hélène can't work up any passion for him, however. As to Henri, she can't think straight about him, so overwhelmed is she by pure passion .....

Jeanne complicates matters. Sensing the men's interest in her mother -- and then her mother's lust for the doctor -- she turns in turn against both Rambaud (for a while) and Henri, doing her best (also subconsciously) to sabotage her mother's interest in them and keep her close and closer -- with, of course, the blunt weapon of her sickliness the one that she can wield most effectively. Problematically, of course, the greatest damage she can inflict with it is to herself .....

Jeanne's crises are the climaxes and turning points in the novel, the poor suffering child at death's door more than once. They are of course also emotionally and physically draining for those attending to her, especially her mother, but also everyone else, including Rambaud, who dotes on the child and has a warm relationship with her (most of the time), and ultimately helpless Henri, who is banned from the sickroom during Jeanne's final drawn-out decline but still comes for news daily: "Every day he went up to the apartment, received the same answer, and went away" (this daily response ? Madame tells the servant: "Tell him she's dying").

A Love Story is very much a novel of longing and waiting -- the longing cautious, the waiting drawn out. Paris, spread out before them, is symbolic of this, as mother and daughter often stare out at the metropolis, barely ever having ventured into it after even more than a year in Plassy, attracted to the bright lights and big city but also overwhelmed by it and its potential:

It was like the open sea, with its mysterious never-ending waves. Paris was unfolding, as vast as the sky.

She never consented to explain anything clearly. She herself didn't know. She had pain there when the doctor came too close to her mother; and she placed her two hands on her chest.

Her nightdress was undone and you could see her childish chest, and scarcely visible naissant swelling of her breasts. And nothing was more chaste or heartbreaking than this puberty already touched by Death. She had not resisted the hands of the old doctor at all. But as soon as Henri's fingers touched her, a sort of jolt went through her body. A fierce modesty roused her from the unconscious state into which she had sunk. She made a movement like a woman taken by surprise, violated, she clutched at her breast with her two poor thin little arms and stammered in a trembling voice

[...]

And she opened her eyes. When she recognized the man standing over her, she was terrified. She saw her nakedness, she sobbed in shame, rapidly drawing the sheet up around her. In her agony she seemed to have aged by ten years all at once, and, near to death, her twelve years were enough to understand that this man should not touch either her, or her mother through he. She cried again, in a desperate call for help

Despite the string holding them together, her skirts billowed out and revealed her white ankles. And you felt she was in her true element, breathing and living in the air as though that were her true home.

'Faster, faster !'

Monsieur Rambaud, red-faced and perspiring, pushed as hard as he could. There was a little cry. Hélène was swinging still higher.

'Oh, Maman ! Oh, Maman !' Jeanne shouted in ecstasy.

She had sat down on the lawn looking at her mother with her small hands clasped to her chest as though she herself had drunk in all the air that was blowing. She gasped instinctively following the long oscillations of the swing with the rhythm of her shoulders. And she was shouting:

'Harder, harder !'

Her mother was going higher still. At the top her feet touched the branches of the tree.

'Harder, harder, oh Maman, harder !'

But Hélène was right up in the sky. The trees were bending and cracking as though beneath gusts of wind. All you could see were her skirts whirling round, making a noise as though in a storm. When she came down, her arms spread out, breast thrust forward, she lowered her head a little, paused for a second; then she was sent aloft and came down again, head thrown back, fleeing and swooning, her eyelids closed. This vertiginous lifting and dropping delighted her. Up there she was going to meet the sun, the white February sun, pouring down like gold dust. Her chestnut hair shone with amber lights; and you would have thought she was quite aflame

'What do you mean !... She was marvellous. When she clutched at her dress and threw back her head ...'

'Oh, don't ! Such realism is disgusting.'

A discussion ensued. There were many kinds of realism. But the young man would have none of them.

'None whatsoever, do you understand ?' he said, raising his voice. 'None ! Art is degraded by realism.'

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 September 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

(* review of an earlier translation)

Emile Zola at books and writers

See Index of French literature

See Index of Books Written Before 1900

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Émile Zola lived 1840 to 1902.

- Return to top of the page -