A Love Story
Our Assessment:
B+ : some excess of passions, but much that is very, very good
The complete review's Review:
A Love Story is almost entirely set in Passy, at the time still very much on the periphery of Paris.
The recently widowed Hélène Grandjean has settled here with her delicate daughter, Jeanne, aged eleven and a half when the story opens.
Her daughter's fragile state -- a sickly constitution, apparently inherited (even as Hélène has always been a picture of health) -- keeps her largely housebound and focused on the child -- yet it is Jeanne's extreme clinginess that is even more pronounced.
Desperately jealous of almost any attention that her mother receives from others, Jeanne makes -- and will continue in this story to make -- it very difficult for her mother to in any way move on with her life, especially in entering a new relationship with a man.
It was like the open sea, with its mysterious never-ending waves. Paris was unfolding, as vast as the sky.Abbé Jouve does worry that the widow lives too withdrawn -- "You don't get out enough, you don't have a very normal life" -- but when Hélène does venture out she is thrown into a greater state of confusion. Juliette's sociableness -- she needs the buzz of activity around her -- or the manipulative Mother Fétu, always out to wheedle money or benefit from her benefactors, but also sharp-eyed enough to see what's up with Henri and Hélène before they've really grasped it, churn up more than Hélène can handle. So also Zola's resolution of the novel has Hélène turn to the safest, most reässuring option -- and, tellingly, abandon Paris.
There's an underlying erotic heat to much of the novel, expertly handled by Zola. The pre-pubescent Jeanne and her feverish states are one unlikely manifestation, from when Henri is first called to attend to her: while hers is: "the innocent naked body of the little girl, who had thrown back the covers" -- looking: "like an infant Christ" ! -- clothes and underclothes are scatter about, "the intimate possessions of this woman were on shocking display", as Hélène, so concerned for her daughter, throws discretion to the wind. Jeanne is all innocence, but she is also a vessel -- reflecting also her mother's own confused reserve and inhibitions:
She never consented to explain anything clearly. She herself didn't know. She had pain there when the doctor came too close to her mother; and she placed her two hands on her chest.The final time Henri attends to the child there's an erotic charge as the child seems to sense what this man has meant and been to her beloved mother:
Her nightdress was undone and you could see her childish chest, and scarcely visible naissant swelling of her breasts. And nothing was more chaste or heartbreaking than this puberty already touched by Death. She had not resisted the hands of the old doctor at all. But as soon as Henri's fingers touched her, a sort of jolt went through her body. A fierce modesty roused her from the unconscious state into which she had sunk. She made a movement like a woman taken by surprise, violated, she clutched at her breast with her two poor thin little arms and stammered in a trembling voiceThe most erotically charged scene, and one of the novel's strongest, -- about as good a sexless sex scene as you'll find -- has Jeanne convince her mother to take a turn on a swing. Decorously Hélène even ties her skirt around her ankles with a piece of string, to avoid revealing her legs to those gathered there, but:
Despite the string holding them together, her skirts billowed out and revealed her white ankles. And you felt she was in her true element, breathing and living in the air as though that were her true home.Beyond the main, simple storyline, Zola manages quite a bit more in A Love Story. It is a surprisingly good novel about childhood, focused less on childish perspective than on adults dealing with children -- including dealing with their mood swings and misbehavior, and where to take them along (or not). Jeanne is an extreme case, terribly needy, but there's also the Deberles' son, Lucien, several years younger than Jeanne, with Zola capturing his fussy moods and playing -- including with Jeanne -- very well. There also Juliette's younger sister, the delightful Pauline: "who, in spite of her being eighteen and having womanly curves, loved to romp around with very small children"; even in her minor role, she's among the most endearing of the novel's characters (in a novel in which almost all the characters manage to be sympathetic -- quite a feat itself).
A childishness, and childish innocence extends to others, too: Rambaud is described as having eyes: "naive and gentle as a child's", while at her freest we find: "Hélène was becoming a child herself again and she let her defences drop". So also one of the novel's grander episodes -- perhaps its most famous -- is a children's party Juliette arranges, with the children coming in (adult) costume (yet remaining very much children).
Other characters are successful too, and well used. Mother Fétu is a bit creepy, a slightly off note -- though otherwise useful in the story --, while the fop whom Juliette almost has an affair with, the opinionated Malignon (who shows up complete with monocle on one occasion ("'as chic as anything', as Pauline kept saying")), is very good fun. And among Malignon's strong opinion is one reflecting on Zola's own famous naturalism, as a play is discussed, and one actress' performance:
'What do you mean !... She was marvellous. When she clutched at her dress and threw back her head ...'It's the main thrust of the story, Henri and Hélène's passion, that Zola is least successful with, which stands out all the more as not entirely adequate given how well he does almost everything else. Hélène's confusion is too often overheated -- understandably also because of the concern about her daughter, a demanding handful even when she isn't bedridden -- while Zola's strength is in the more calm, or calm-seeming scenes and interactions. Jeanne is also quite a bit of work, and her convenient ill-health sometimes pulls the novel more to echoes of the melodramatic work otherwise so popular in that age, but of course it is effective here for the high drama it allows Zola to indulge in. Still, the greatness of the novel is found elsewhere, from the scenes and seeing of Paris -- the ultimate backdrop, throughout the novel, which is also one of the great (almost-)Paris-less Paris novels -- to small details, such as when Hélène picks up Ivanhoe (and: "let the book drop once more, her heart so full, she could not carry on"). As Zola beautifully slips in: "How these novels lied !"
If the main story overall is perhaps on the overheated weaker side, A Love Story still impresses greatly throughout, a master novelist at work, pulling off some exceptional scenes and character-portraits.
(Note also that Brian Nelson's useful Introduction is prefaced by the warning: "Readers who do not wish to learn details of the plot will prefer to read the Introduction as an Afterword", which readers may indeed want to heed.)
- M.A.Orthofer, 30 September 2019
French author Émile Zola lived 1840 to 1902.
