

the complete review - fiction

Convenience Store Woman



by

Murata Sayaka



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: コンビニ人間

Translated by Ginny Tapley Takemori

Akutagawa Prize, 2016

Our Assessment:



B+ : enjoyably and effectively oddball

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"Murata’s smart and sly novel, her English-language debut, is a critique of the expectations and restrictions placed on single women in their 30s. This is a moving, funny, and unsettling story about how to be a "functioning adult" in today’s world." - Publishers Weekly





"Kein Wort zu viel und keins zu wenig. Sayaka Muratas Die Ladenhüterin ist ein kleiner, gnadenloser Roman, der ohne jedes Mysterium auskommt und gerade deshalb völlig rätselhaft bleibt." - Ronald Düker, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

The convenience store woman of the title is narrator Keiko Furukura, a thirty-six-year-old woman who has made a career out of what most see as a temporary job. For eighteen years now she has worked at the same store, ever since it opened -- without regret.

Keiko has always seemed a bit off: her actions and reactions might be called (all too) practical, but to everyone around her they seem shocking; people don't think the way she does -- and she has long recognized that that pegs her as an outsider. (She's got herself better under control now, and doesn't just blurt out or act in a given situation, but considering that when her sister fusses over her crying baby Keiko still eyes the cake knife they've just been using and observes (to herself, and the reader): "if it was just a matter of making him quiet, it would be easy enough", her mind still obviously works in the same old way.)

Keiko's practical and (reasonably) understanding younger sister has been helpful over the years, giving her advice on how to act in certain situations, and Keiko has also become adept at mimicry (so adept that she knows to temper her imitation, copying elements without mirroring completely): if she can't be herself, she can try to fit in and be like others by modeling her behavior on theirs. And so:

My present self is formed almost completely of the people around me. I am currently made up of 30 percent Mrs. Izumi, 30 percent Sugawara, 20 percent the manager, and the rest absorbed from past colleagues

A convenience store is a forcibly normalized environment where foreign matter is immediately eliminated.

Deep down I wanted some kind of change. Any change, whether good or bad, would be better than the state of impasse I was in now.

I'm a man, so I can still make a comeback, but there's no hope for you, is there, Furukura ?

He doesn't do anything. He did say he had a dream to set up his own business, but it seems to have been all talk. He just loafs about at home.

It's the first time I've kept an animal at home, so it feels like having a pet, you see.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 May 2018

:

Murata Sayaka at Books from Japan

See Index of Japanese literature

Index of Akutagawa Prize-winning works under review

About the Author :

Japanese author Murata Sayaka (村田沙耶香) was born in 1979.

