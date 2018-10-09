Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



City of Ash and Red



Pyun Hye-Young



Korean title: 재와 빨강

Translated by Sora Kim-Russell

B+ : mesmerizingly grim

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 10/9/2018 .

From the Reviews :

"The parallels between the man’s new life and the lives of rats are a bit heavy-handed, and once Pyun reveals that the man has committed marital rape, some readers will lose interest in his fate. Still, those with a taste for creepy suspense will be rewarded." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The protagonist of City of Ash and Red is referred to simply as 'the man', appropriately nameless as a character with a limited sense of and hold on any kind of identity. (Meanwhile, several other characters in the novel are referred to by name.) The man is, officially, a product developer at a pest control firm -- though, in fact, he doesn't actually develop any of their products. The firm specializes in rat extermination, a Sisyphean undertaking in a world overrun by the rodents; each iteration of the company's poison is made more toxic, but it's never enough to wipe out all the rats. Indeed:

So the harder you try to eradicate them, the better the environment you create for survivors. Threats of extinction only strengthen the species.

It is the same for humans. No virus can kill the entire population. Even if 99.99 percent of people were to die, the survivors who have natural immunity would live. Epidemics are like rat poison: they strengthen the race by leaving behind only the strongest rats. And just like rats, the human species is not easily exterminated.

Walking on top of the garbage strewn across the sidewalk on the way to his new apartment, the man thought, as long as he was in Country C, he too would soon enjoy compulsory leisure, cultural refinement, and a dignified life, and he began to cheer up.

If caught, he would be deported, arrested, tried, branded a criminal, and punished. To avoid being caught, he had shoved his way through garbage and curled up and hid like garbage among the garbage.

Despite the high rate of infection, the increasingly high death rate, and the continuing lack of a vaccine, everyday life itself remained immune. People kept reporting to work and going to school and selling products. They may have been living in an age of contagion, but there were still clients to be met to ensure the continuation of business. There were things to learn and schools to get accepted to, and other schools and after-school classes that had to be attended in order for that to happen.

Though he could not compete with the rats and the other homeless, he liked the dump. It had everything he needed

He wasn't worried. The future was far to distant a thing to worry about now, and the present was filled with survival. All he could afford to do was think about the past.

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 December 2018

Arcade publicity page

Changbi publicity page

Éditions Picquier publicity page

See Index of Korean literature

About the Author :

Korean author Pyun Hye-Young (편혜영) was born in 1972.

