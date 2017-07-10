Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Hole



by

Pyun Hye-Young



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: The Hole Author: Pyun Hye-Young Genre: Novel Written: 2016 (Eng. 2017) Length: 198 pages Original in: Korean Availability: The Hole - US The Hole - UK The Hole - Canada

Korean title: 홀

Translated by Sora Kim-Russell

Our Assessment:



B : fairly but not entirely effective

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Korea Herald . 13/4/2016 Rumy Doo

From the Reviews :

"The third person narrative that observes Oh-gi, whose name ironically means "refusal to give up" in Korean, adds to the story’s pervading sense of passivity. (...) Pyun’s style persists in this disconcerting and often sinister story, and the reader is left wondering which is more devastating -- one life-threatening catastrophe or a million little surrenders in everyday life." - Rumy Doo, The Korea Herald

The complete review 's Review :

The Hole centers on Oghi, who slowly regains consciousness several months after a devastating car accident that has left him almost completely paralyzed and unable to speak. His wife died in the accident, and the only family he has left is his widowed mother-in-law, who takes over his care when he is finally moved out of hospital and back home.

A geography professor in his late forties, Oghi found the way to success in his narrow field; his wife, meanwhile, struggled with everything she did, even abandoning a book she had a contract for. Oghi realizes that: "She had simply wanted to succeed and make a name for herself", but:

Every goal she had set out to accomplish had ended in failure, and she rarely got to feel what it was like to live up to her own abilities.

That look of fear that Oghi might get better. That look of hope that he would not.

[Note: The seed for The Hole was apparently Pyun's story Caring for Plants, originally published in The New Yorker. While many elements are common to both, some fundamentals -- including notably Oghi's physical condition (he's much worse off in the novel-version) -- are very different, ultimately making for two quite different fictions.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 July 2017

:

About the Author :

Korean author Pyun Hye-Young (편혜영) was born in 1972.

