Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Flying Mountain



by

Christoph Ransmayr



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

German title: Der fliegende Berg

Translated by Simon Pare

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A- : unusual form effectively employed

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"So ist dem Buch bei aller stupenden Sprachgewalt, die Ransmayr klug zu zügeln weiß, um sich ihr dann wieder ganz zu überlassen, auch ein Moment des Innehaltens, der Überlegung, des Stockens eingeschrieben. Zwischen dem Erlebten und der Schilderung liegt ein Schleier, und wenn die literarische Form dieses Buches noch einer Rechtfertigung bedarf, so liegt sie hier begründet: Klüger, kalkulierter und mutiger jedenfalls hat lange kein Autor mehr vom Gang ins Eis erzählt. Und von der Bruderliebe auch." - Tilman Spreckelsen, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Auftrumpfend wie eine Wagner-Ouverture, hebt der Text an in der für den Autor typischen Ästhetik des Erhabenen. Eine Verwandlung geschieht -- wir befinden uns im Herz des Ransmayrschen Erzählkosmos. Steil ist die Semantik, gespannt die Syntax, virtuos die Komposition. Fast alle Themen und Motive, die der Roman entfaltet, finden sich verdichtet und aufgehoben -- auch im Sinn einer coincidentia oppositorum. (...) Der fliegende Berg ist Trauerarbeit, Liebeserklärung und Abrechnung zugleich. (...) Die Strophenform ist für den Leser gewöhnungsbedürftig." - Andreas Breitenstein, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





ist Trauerarbeit, Liebeserklärung und Abrechnung zugleich. (...) Die Strophenform ist für den Leser gewöhnungsbedürftig." - "Das ist sicher nicht nach jedermanns Geschmack. Wer seine Ohren ganz auf die oft kühlen, lakonischen Töne unserer Gegenwartsliteratur eingestimmt hat, kann das gelegentlich als fremd und pathetisch empfinden. Doch gehört ebendies, gehören der Abschied vom Gewohnten und die Konfrontation mit einem wieder entdeckten existenziellen Ernst zum Programm dieses Romans. Wer bereit ist, sich darauf einzulassen, finden in diesem Buch eine Sprache von überwältigender, von erschütternder Schönheit." - Uwe Wittstock, Die Welt





"Die Erschwerung der Lektüre ist anfangs nicht unbeträchtlich. In der zeitgenössischen Romanliteratur handelt es sich um ein Unikum, ein risikoreiches formales Experiment. (...) Aber Ransmayrs Fliegender Berg erinnert auch daran, dass gerade große Literatur öfters dort entsteht, wo die Kitschgrenze nur haarscharf vermieden wird.(...) Es lohnt sich, den Roman zweimal und dann laut zu lesen." - Ludger Lütkehaus, Die Zeit

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

[Note: this review is based on the German original, but all translations are from Simon Pare's English translation, which I also had access to.]

The Flying Mountain is a novel in verse -- or at least a text that Ransmayr, in an introductory Aside, calls: "consisting of floating lines, i.e. lines of unequal length" (though he specifically differentiates it from poetry). The form may be very free, lacking meter and rhyme, but there is definitely a more poetic feel to the language, and a rhythm to the lines: for all of Ransmayr's protestations, it reads (and, especially, sounds) more like verse than prose.

It has quite the opening, too:

I died

six thousand, eight hundred and forty metres above sea level

on the fourth of May in the Year of the Horse.

And by and large it played out as he had foreseen

Liam found everything easy to grasp

(and it was indeed very simple)

every one of our steps served the sole purpose

of eliminating a blank spot from his maps.

this name

was a description of reality,

of a visible, palpable event.

and disappeared, yes flew away

and yet always returned.

stories such as that of a flying mountain were to be

transformed inside each mind into something new and unique.

Each person was to spin his own tale,

his own story, and thereby make it

something distinctive and exceptional,

something he could believe in forever like himself.

anyone who set foot on the tip of a flying mountain

ran the risk of being hurled

out of the world before his time

or sent spinning out into space.

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 June 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of German literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Austrian author Christoph Ransmayr was born in 1954

- Return to top of the page -