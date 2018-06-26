|
The Flying Mountain
[Note: this review is based on the German original, but all translations are from Simon Pare's English translation, which I also had access to.]
The Flying Mountain is a novel in verse -- or at least a text that Ransmayr, in an introductory Aside, calls: "consisting of floating lines, i.e. lines of unequal length" (though he specifically differentiates it from poetry).
The form may be very free, lacking meter and rhyme, but there is definitely a more poetic feel to the language, and a rhythm to the lines: for all of Ransmayr's protestations, it reads (and, especially, sounds) more like verse than prose.
I diedIn fact, while close to death, the narrator did not die; his brother, with whom he had been climbing: "had talked me back from death" -- and in fact it was his brother who died that night. (The stark acknowledgement: "My brother is dead" is a separate line in the original German; in the English it sits atop and is connected to the following verse, diminishing the effect slightly.)
The Flying Mountain is, essentially, the story of two brothers who travel to China with the ambition of conquering a Himalayan peak, Phur-Ri. The conclusion is foregone: from early on the outcome, and the death, are known -- yet while this conclusion hangs over the rest of the story, the novel manages to remain surprisingly suspenseful.
The two brothers grew up in Ireland, raised by a tough father after their mother abandoned the family, running away with another man. The narrator, Pad, became seafaring, spending most of his life at sea. His brother, Liam, was a successful computer programmer, able to afford tailoring a retreat for himself on small Horse Island -- close to their childhood home, yet separated from it --, fixing up a house there with all the comforts (and computer screens), but often cut off from the mainland (and Liam remains the only full-time resident there). Liam convinced his brother to join him on dry (if isolated) land, and then to partner with him on this carefully planned expedition.
A lot goes into the preparations, and there are obvious logistical difficulties, notably in eventually evading the authorities in China, but Liam is thorough, capable, and determined:
And by and large it played out as he had foreseenThe stories behind Phur-Ri, and the concept of flying mountains, are appealing. For one, it's meant literally:
this nameThe locals claim to have actually seen the unmoored mountain float up --:
and disappeared, yes flew awayParticularly nice is the idea that the story of flying mountains is not one to be recounted like a conventional tale, that it can't be some campfire story shared among a larger group, but rather: "only ever a question between two people, / one of whom listened while the other spoke". And:
stories such as that of a flying mountain were to be[In German that last line is: "an das er glauben konnte wie an sich selbst"; which: 'he could believe in as certainly as in himself' seem scloser to.]
The differences between the two brothers, in personality and attitudes, also come into sharper focus as they proceed. Single-minded goal-driven Liam -- who gets impatient and can barely hold himself back once close to the goal -- remains something of an enigma for Pad, who is much more readily able to give himself into the process -- to feel at home among the locals whom they slowly approach the mountain with.
A major difference is that Liam remains isolated -- his eyes only on the prize -- while Pad falls for and becomes involved with a young widow among the locals, Nyema. (Liam is a frustrated homosexual who, even with his organizational skills, is unable to establish a relationship on his island-retreat, knowing open homosexuality would make life impossible in the conservative country he lives; Pad describes some of Liam's harebrained ideas to establish some sort of cover for the lifestyle he wants to indulge in, none of which work out.)
It is Liam, of course, who pulls them ahead into the final ascent -- certain they'll be back in safety within two days, even as they are warned by the locals, many of whom believe:
anyone who set foot on the tip of a flying mountainDespite their familiarity with the region and proximity to the mountain, the locals tread carefully around it. It is larger than life -- and even close up, there's little (literal) clarity surrounding it: the brothers' approach, then, is remarkably described, Phur-Ri showing: "itself only in fragments" to them as they near it. And, of course, the reader knows what will happen to them on the mountain.
The Flying Mountain has the look, and then the feel, of an epic tale. It is not solely man versus mountain (and elements), but also a tale of brothers, family, Ireland, and love. The family and national history -- one of departures -- are inescapable; Pad's long years at sea certainly another attempt to go, without getting anywhere. Nyema offers him an opportunity to settle down and into something -- and he notes that: "I promised I would come back" --, but the book and his story closes with him on his brother's island, an island unto himself.
The Flying Mountain is a powerful and well-told story, the verse-like presentation particularly effective. Liam perhaps remains too enigmatic and unreachable, and the relationship with Nyema feels almost too convenient, but overall the novel is a resounding, and nicely haunting, success.
- M.A.Orthofer, 26 June 2018
Austrian author Christoph Ransmayr was born in 1954
