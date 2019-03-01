Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

My Sister, the Serial Killer



by

Oyinkan Braithwaite



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Originally published in Nigeria in 2017 as Thicker than Water, and then, in revised form in 2018 internationally as My Sister, the Serial Killer

Our Assessment:



B+ : basic but effective

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 4/1/2019 Nilanjana Roy The Guardian B 4/1/2019 Carrie O'Grady Irish Times B+ 29/12/2018 Sarah Gilmartin The NY Times Book Rev. A 13/1/2019 Fiammetta Rocco Time . 10/12/2018 Nicholas Mancusi The Washington Post . 19/11/2018 Jon Michaud

From the Reviews :

"More than the actual fact of Ayoola’s black widow side, Braithwaite grips you with her razor-sharp understanding of the twisted knot of family legacies and blood ties. (...) Braithwaite deftly ducks simplistic psychological analyses. (...) Strictly as a crime thriller, My Sister, The Serial Killer doesn’t hold up to a close first reading. (...) But the real darkness and tension in My Sister, The Serial Killer , comes from the dance within the family, the love-hate, protector-betrayer relationship between these two siblings." - Nilanjana Roy, Financial Times





doesn’t hold up to a close first reading. (...) But the real darkness and tension in , comes from the dance within the family, the love-hate, protector-betrayer relationship between these two siblings." - "This is no crime thriller, however. Braithwaite is most interested in the relationship between the sisters, who are close despite their opposing natures (.....) The real joy lies in the characters: Ayoola is a delight (.....) Korede, too, is complex and intriguing. The pair of them outshine their story, which ultimately tries to do too much and so never quite delivers on the promise of its audacious conceit." - Carrie O'Grady, The Guardian





"A darkly comic novel that doesn’t take itself too seriously, it’s an easy read, and a fitting vehicle for anyone wishing to indulge in murderous fantasies over the festive period. There is little in the way of psychological depth in My Sister, The Serial Killer , but its deadpan tone and well-paced story make up for the shortcomings. (...) The trick this novel pulls off, however, is that these issues with language don’t halt the flow of the narrative or prevent enjoyment of the book." - Sarah Gilmartin, Irish Times





, but its deadpan tone and well-paced story make up for the shortcomings. (...) The trick this novel pulls off, however, is that these issues with language don’t halt the flow of the narrative or prevent enjoyment of the book." - " My Sister, the Serial Killer is less a murder mystery -- it devotes little attention to why Ayoola is killing her boyfriends, other than that she seems to find it remarkably easy to do thanks to a sharp knife she stole from her father -- and more a study in the strange complexity of sibling bonds. (...) Braithwaite writes in a rat-a-tat style that forces the plot along at a clip. (...) My Sister, the Serial Killer is a bombshell of a book -- sharp, explosive, hilarious. With a deadly aim, Braithwaite lobs jokes, japes and screwball comedy at the reader. Only after you turn the last page do you realize that, as with many brilliant comic writers before her, laughter for Braithwaite is as good for covering up pain as bleach is for masking the smell of blood." - Fiammetta Rocco, The New York Times Book Review





is less a murder mystery -- it devotes little attention to why Ayoola is killing her boyfriends, other than that she seems to find it remarkably easy to do thanks to a sharp knife she stole from her father -- and more a study in the strange complexity of sibling bonds. (...) Braithwaite writes in a rat-a-tat style that forces the plot along at a clip. (...) is a bombshell of a book -- sharp, explosive, hilarious. With a deadly aim, Braithwaite lobs jokes, japes and screwball comedy at the reader. Only after you turn the last page do you realize that, as with many brilliant comic writers before her, laughter for Braithwaite is as good for covering up pain as bleach is for masking the smell of blood." - "Braithwaite, a poet, writer and editor who lives and works in Nigeria, wields a colloquial idiom and quick wit with aplomb, crafting a vibrant world in which sisterly bonds and obligations run up against morality. (...) Braithwaite has updated these downright Dostoyevskian ideas for the social-media set, and the interrogation of how technology intersects with their lives only adds to the novel’s campy appeal." - Nicholas Mancusi, Time





"The book is indeed about a serial killer and her sibling, but it is not at all the pulpy slasher story you might expect. Instead, it is a playful yet affecting examination of sibling rivalry, the legacy of abuse and the shallow sexism of Nigeria’s patriarchal society. (...) In its darkly comic depiction of two women teaming up against the powerful, abusive men in their lives, My Sister, the Serial Killer feels like an ideal book for the present moment." - Jon Michaud, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

My Sister, the Serial Killer is narrated by Korede -- and her younger and more attractive sister, Ayoola, does indeed have boyfriend-issues that are so extreme that she can be labeled a serial killer (Korede Googled it: "There it was: three or more murders... serial killer").

The novel is presented in short chapters, many only a page or two in length, with stark, generally one-word titles -- beginning with 'Words' and 'Bleach' -- and the very brief opening chapter nicely sets the mood and circumstances:

Ayoola summons me with these words -- Korede, I killed him.

I had hoped I would never hear those words again.

"No, sir." We didn't call him Daddy. We never had. He was not a daddy, and least not in the way the word "daddy" denotes. One could hardly consider him a father. He was the law in our home.

More and more, she reminds me of him. He could do a bad thing and behave like a model citizen right after. As though the bad thing had never happened.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 March 2019

About the Author :

Author Oyinkan Braithwaite lives in Nigeria.

