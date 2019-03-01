|
My Sister, the Serial Killer
The complete review's Review:
My Sister, the Serial Killer is narrated by Korede -- and her younger and more attractive sister, Ayoola, does indeed have boyfriend-issues that are so extreme that she can be labeled a serial killer (Korede Googled it: "There it was: three or more murders... serial killer").
Ayoola summons me with these words -- Korede, I killed him.The first chapters details this particular murder-aftermath -- the clean-up and disposal job. The victim's name is Femi, and Ayoola tells her sister a garbled story of trying to protect herself: "She didn't mean to kill him", she claims -- but the circumstances suggest that isn't entirely convincing. As Korede wonders (parenthetically): "But why was she carrying the knife ?" And, of course, there's also the fact that it's the third time something like this has happened .....
Korede, a hospital nurse, comes when called, and does what she can to help her sister out of each mess. Here, too, she helps dispose of the body -- "We take him to where we took the last one" -- and scrubs away the traces of the crime.
The sisters have very different characters and temperaments, with Korede a dutiful and professional caregiver, while Ayoola styles herself as fashion designer and trend-setter, constantly active on social media. Korede doesn't have a boyfriend -- just a crush on a doctor at her hospital, Tade Otumu -- while Ayoola, casual about everything, goes through them ... well, quicker than she should.
The sisters were clearly marked by a childhood under a domineering father, with Korede filling in, bit by bit, some of the family background. It was not pleasant:
"No, sir." We didn't call him Daddy. We never had. He was not a daddy, and least not in the way the word "daddy" denotes. One could hardly consider him a father. He was the law in our home.The father was often physically violent and a womanizer; he died ten years earlier -- and there's a suggestion that the daughters were involved in that. There's also that knife he was so proud of -- the knife that Ayoola appropriated, and now continues to put to use .....
Korede and her sister are close, and they are family, but Korede can't help but be bothered by some of the differences: "we share the same mouth, the same eyes -- but Ayoola looks like a Bratz doll and I resemble a voodoo figurine", and the carefree Ayoola seems to be able to take -- and get -- everything, including men, much more easily And Korede is disturbed to note also that Ayoola seems to be taking after their father in some respects:
More and more, she reminds me of him. He could do a bad thing and behave like a model citizen right after. As though the bad thing had never happened.Still, as the older sister, Korede has always felt -- and been expected to be -- responsible for Ayoola, and it's something that remains deeply ingrained in her: as the title of the first version of this novel has it, blood, even when it's spilled by her sister, is Thicker than Water.
The one outlet Korede has is a patient at the hospital, Muhtar Yautai. He's been in a coma for five month, and without anyone else to talk to about her feelings and her sister she keeps him company and unburdens her soul and conscience.
There's considerably more to unburden when the doctor she has a crush on eyes Ayoola, and wants to go out with her. Korede knows what happens to men who go out with her sister ..... She struggles to keep work and domestic life separate, but self-centered Ayoola won't play along. And for Ayoola Tade is, for better and worse, just another man -- meaning also that when a married sugar-daddy comes in the picture, she has no problem prioritizing him for a while. But, throughout, old killing habits die hard ......
Shifting quickly back and forth between scenes, Braithwaite nicely keeps the tension at a pretty high level throughout. There's repeatedly the danger of discovery and exposure, from when the sisters try to dispose of Femi's body to some bloodied evidence being found after all to Korede's car being taken by the police for closer inspection. And there are Korede's conflicted feelings -- for Tade, who she wants for herself and instead crushingly sees falling for her sister, as well as about her sister's dangerous killing-habit --, leaving open the question of whether any of this will finally push her over the edge and turn her against her sister. And then there's long-comatose Muhtar to whom she confessed everything, waking up .....
It's the uneasy relationship between the two sisters -- so different and yet with those fundamental bonds, of blood and of their shared suffering under their father's tyranny -- that is at the heart of the book, and which Braithwaite handles particularly well. Ayoola is and remains an enigma to Korede, yet deep down the bond the between the two remains so strong that she is willing to do whatever she must to support her sister. Since the story begins with this at its most extreme, readers almost forget how absurd the premise is, and over the course of the novel Braithwaite peppers in just enough to maintain that necessary bit of plausibility. Cleverly, Braithwaite avoids going into too much detail about the previous crimes, and while My Sister, the Serial Killer couldn't withstand much closer scrutiny -- despite a very ineffectual police-force, it's hard to imagine professional incompetence could be sustained for the length of time necessary here for Ayoola really to get away with as much as she does -- readers willingly suspend most of their disbelief.
The quick bursts of chapters, and the shifts in scene and focus, work well throughout. Occasionally, Braithwaite hints at greater depths, such as with the family history with the father, but she's wise to leave it mostly up to the reader's imagination; the sketchy -- in every sense -- presentation is ideal here, and works very well. Braithwaite's tone for Korede is very good too: she doesn't feel too sorry for herself, and her actions seem mostly plausible. With quite a bit of action crammed into a very short novel, the very fast-paced My Sister, the Serial Killer keeps moving right along too.
Looked and picked at too closely, My Sister, the Serial Killer would quickly fall apart, but written with stylish aplomb it is eminently readable and good creepy fun.
- M.A.Orthofer, 1 March 2019
Author Oyinkan Braithwaite lives in Nigeria.
