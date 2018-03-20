Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction / history

The Order of the Day



by

Éric Vuillard



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: L'ordre du jour

Translated by Mark Polizzotti

Prix Goncourt, 2017

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : fine take on historical events; interesting approach

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"Ainsi déconstruite et recomposée, « sa » guerre ne ressemble pas à une superproduction hollywoodienne, mais à une terrible pièce de théâtre, une succession de saynètes absurdes ou grotesques. (...) Purement anecdotique ? « Tel est l’art du récit que rien n’est innocent » , rétorque Eric Vuillard, dont l’écriture, merveille d’orfèvrerie, débusque les détails où, chacun le sait, est censé se cacher le diable." - Elisabeth Philippe, Le Monde





, rétorque Eric Vuillard, dont l’écriture, merveille d’orfèvrerie, débusque les détails où, chacun le sait, est censé se cacher le diable." - "Dans L’Ordre du jour , à la manière d’un scénariste, Eric Vuillard construit ses chapitres comme autant d’images et de séquences fortes. (...) Il le fait avec art. (...) Parfois, le doute affleure et on se dit qu’il est aisé de rendre compte de façon piquante d’épisodes historiques, confortablement installé quelques décennies plus tard. Mais l’écriture est impeccable, brillante même, maniant la métonymie, l’ellipse et l’ironie avec maîtrise." - Eléonore Sulser, Le Temps





, à la manière d’un scénariste, Eric Vuillard construit ses chapitres comme autant d’images et de séquences fortes. (...) Il le fait avec art. (...) Parfois, le doute affleure et on se dit qu’il est aisé de rendre compte de façon piquante d’épisodes historiques, confortablement installé quelques décennies plus tard. Mais l’écriture est impeccable, brillante même, maniant la métonymie, l’ellipse et l’ironie avec maîtrise." - "The result of painstaking research, it is related to "fiction" in the sense that real historical events are arranged and narrated in ways that are somewhat similar to the suspenseful, dramatic storytelling techniques of traditional historical novels. (...) In Vuillard’s tightly constructed narrative, the worst tragedies of the century are preceded or accompanied by the ludicrous activities of mediocre individuals. The apparently trivial anecdotes in fact shed light on the enormous destruction of people and civilization." - Edward Ousselin, World Literature Today





"Vuillard vermeidet das unkalkulierbare Risiko, sich in Mutmaßungen über das Innenleben der Herren Ribbentrop, Hitler oder Chamberlain zu ergehen. Er hält sich an die historisch dokumentierten Oberflächen und überzieht sie lediglich mit einer sehr französischen Chromlackierung aus Pathos (...), Ironie (...), Pointen (...) und oberschlauen weltanschaulichen Aperçus (...) -- und macht aus der Machtergreifung der Nationalsozialisten auf diese Weise eine von devoten deutschen Industrie-Idioten finanzierte Politsatire." - Iris Radisch, Die Zeit

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Order of the Day is not a work of fiction, but it's not quite a work of history, much less an essay, either. It's a sort of creative, interpretive take on history. It is factual, and carefully researched, but essentially reference-less, without either foot/end-notes or a bibliography. It doesn't take liberties with the record -- not more so than a strictly historical work would -- yet is also a very personal take, colored by the author's voice and vision.

The work focuses on two pivotal events: the 20 February 1933 gathering where Hitler met some two dozen of the leading German industrialists and got them to contribute large sums of money to the Nazi Party's election campaign, and the events immediately leading up to the March 1938 Anschluss of Austria.

Vuillard goes into some detail in describing some of the scenes and confrontations, but it is more a zooming in on just a few moments -- parts of Austrian chancellor Kurt von Schuschnigg's 12 February 1938 meeting with Hitler in Berchtesgaden, for example -- than any attempt at exhaustive documentation. The very short book is all gist and observation (that part of it close to -- but not fully -- commentary); there's an almost casual sense to the presentation -- reflecting also the events themselves, as Vuillard can describe:

That meeting of February 20, which might seem to us a unique moment in corporate history, an unprecedented compromise with the Nazis, was in fact nothing ore for the Krupps, Opels, and Siemenses than a perfectly ordinary business transaction, your basic fund-raising.

All would survive the regime and go on to finance many other parties, commensurate with their level of performance.

The films of that time have become our memories, as if through a horrible magic spell. The world war and its preamble are swept along in this endless movie, leaving us unable to distinguish between true and false. [...] History unspools before our eyes, like a film by Joseph Goebbels. It's extraordinary. German newsreels become an exemplary fiction.

Suddenly the doors creaked, the floorboards groaned; sounds of talking in the anteroom. The twenty-four lizards rose to their hind legs and stood stiffly. Hjalmar Schacht swallowed his saliva; Gustav adjusted his monocle.

We never fall twice into the same abyss. But we always fall the same way, in a mixture of ridicule and dread.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 May 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of French literature

Index of Prix Goncourt-winning works under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Author and filmmaker Éric Vuillard was born in 1968.

- Return to top of the page -