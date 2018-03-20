|
The Order of the Day
B+ : fine take on historical events; interesting approach
The Order of the Day is not a work of fiction, but it's not quite a work of history, much less an essay, either.
It's a sort of creative, interpretive take on history.
It is factual, and carefully researched, but essentially reference-less, without either foot/end-notes or a bibliography.
It doesn't take liberties with the record -- not more so than a strictly historical work would -- yet is also a very personal take, colored by the author's voice and vision.
That meeting of February 20, which might seem to us a unique moment in corporate history, an unprecedented compromise with the Nazis, was in fact nothing ore for the Krupps, Opels, and Siemenses than a perfectly ordinary business transaction, your basic fund-raising.The 20 February 'Secret Meeting' was, more or less, business as usual; the Austrian catastrophe a tragi-comedy of errors with Schuschnigg completely outplayed by a man and approach that he was unequipped, in every way, to deal with. Vuillard notes: "Great catastrophes often creep up on us in tiny steps", and he maps those leading to the Anschluss out effectively, personal failures and inadequacies, domestic and international, contributing so much to allowing Hitler to get his way -- even as the triumphant advance into the country then had more than its share of farcical elements, as Vuillard recounts.
Among Vuillard's points is not only the familiar complicity of the industrial complex in the rise of Nazism, but also the extent to which it was and is considered unexceptional: business as usual. For the businesses, the long-term costs were limited: the firms took a hit but little more. There was little accountability, and certainly no lesson learned: of the two dozen corporate representatives at the Secret Meeting:
All would survive the regime and go on to finance many other parties, commensurate with their level of performance.(The similarities to the present-day -- or rather, the historical continuity through the present day --, where major corporations continue to deal with (and, in various ways, fund and support) corrupt (in the broadest sense of the word) regimes and administrations, regardless of the cost to society, and get off, again and again, essentially scot-free, is particularly disturbing. Meanwhile, Schuschnigg's after-story -- some two decades spent as a professor of political science (!) at Saint Louis University -- is, in its own way, no less preposterous or telling, even as it is, by comparison (and by itself ...), on an essentially trivial scale.)
Vuillard also considers our sense of history, and how how we see and imagine events is shaped by what records remain or are accessible or dominant. So he points to (and describes) a photograph of Schuschnigg which: "few people know this version of" ("In order to see it, you have to go to the Bibliothèque nationale de France, Prints and Photographs Department"), or notes:
The films of that time have become our memories, as if through a horrible magic spell. The world war and its preamble are swept along in this endless movie, leaving us unable to distinguish between true and false. [...] History unspools before our eyes, like a film by Joseph Goebbels. It's extraordinary. German newsreels become an exemplary fiction.The Order of the Day isn't meant as corrective, but at least places awareness of the issue nearer the forefront. Today's manufactured, orchestrated 'fake news', in all its variations, is merely a technologically (usually) more advanced variation on this age-old phenomenon.
As to Vuillard's own account, he also indulges in some creative framing, presentation, and embellishment:
Suddenly the doors creaked, the floorboards groaned; sounds of talking in the anteroom. The twenty-four lizards rose to their hind legs and stood stiffly. Hjalmar Schacht swallowed his saliva; Gustav adjusted his monocle.While not writing pure fiction, Vuillard clearly doesn't feel constrained by academic or scholarly writing-norms and expectations; a filmmaker, he wants -- and manages quite well -- to create vivid tableaux.
It's a seductive text -- Vuillard presents his material well and confidently, with a sly wink but also sufficient distance, and a good eye for absurdities.
The Order of the Day is also a warning text, with Vuillard suggesting:
We never fall twice into the same abyss. But we always fall the same way, in a mixture of ridicule and dread.And, indeed, with today's tinpot heads of state, from Putin to Trump, their sycophantic courtiers, and the many commercial and media powers appeasing them in the belief that it will be to their advantage, The Order of the Day should indeed serve as warning. (Of course, it's more likely simply read as a clever bit about what many already choose to see as a very distant past.)
A fine, sharp little work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 14 May 2018
Author and filmmaker Éric Vuillard was born in 1968.
© 2018 the complete review