The War of the Poor



by

Éric Vuillard



French title: La guerre des pauvres

Translated by Mark Polizzotti

Our Assessment:



B : compelling history, but arguably too whirlwind and compact in presentation

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 27/6/2020 Niklas Bender Libération . 18/1/2019 Claire Devarrieux

From the Reviews :

"Ebenso wichtig, wenn nicht entscheidender ist der Einsatz von Kontrasten und Symmetrien (Lästerzungen würden sagen: von Schwarzweißdenken) -- böse Fürsten gegen gute Bauern. Das alles organisiert Vuillard in Szenen von dramatischer, ja theatralischer Beredsamkeit, die bisweilen ins Deklamatorische abrutschen, sicher jedoch einer bewusst und massiv eingesetzten Redekunst verpflichtet sind. Das muss man mögen (.....)Vuillard tut einiges, um ein zeitgenössisches Pendant zu Hugo zu werden, diesmal mit etwas weniger Erfolg, mangels Masse." - Niklas Bender, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"En très peu de pages, l’auteur alterne les focales, détails et panoramiques, il fait entrer plusieurs siècles et des dizaines de milliers de morts, l’invention de l’imprimerie, la Réforme, et la révolution qui consiste à dire la messe dans la langue du peuple." - Claire Devarrieux, Libération

The complete review 's Review :

The War of the Poor is a sliver of a book -- seventy-nine generously printed pages in the US edition (which comes padded with an excerpt from Vuillard's The Order of the Day, to get the book over the 100-page mark) -- telling the story of radical theologian Thomas Müntzer (ca. 1490-1525) and the (failed) revolts of the (poor) masses against the powers that be of his times.

Vuillard begins dramatically: the novel's opening words and claim are that: "His father had been hanged" -- an experience one imagines to be cripplingly traumatic, especially considering that, as Vuillard soon adds, Thomas Müntzer was only a child at the time of the execution, a mere eleven years old. If this shocking fact and the quick biographical sketch of Müntzer's early years that follows sets the stage here, it does so in more ways than one; little is, in fact, known about Müntzer's youth (and parents) -- including who his father actually was and whether he was actually put to death; a surviving 1521 letter Thomas wrote to his father (but possibly a step-father ...) suggests that dad didn't fare quite so badly. (The historian-consensus seems to be that it was Müntzer's mother who died in his youth -- and that she left him (and his father) a small but not insignificant amount of money; in any case, Müntzer did not grow up in poverty.) Vuillard's work -- though in no small part fact- and document- based -- nevertheless certainly takes liberties, presenting, in very compact form, a specific picture and interpretation of the historical figure (while still acknowledging, in many places, some uncertainty about the facts).

As Vuillard suggests (late on):

We want stories; we say they illuminate; and the truer the story, the better we like it. But no one know how to tell true stories.

(W)hile Luther translates the Bible into German, Müntzer speaks to those who cannot read in their own language.

Müntzer is a crackpot, fair enough. Sectarian. Yes. Messianic. Yes. Intolerant. Yes. Bitter. Perhaps. Alone. Sort of.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 November 2020

About the Author :

Author and filmmaker Éric Vuillard was born in 1968.

