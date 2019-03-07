Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Friend of My Youth



by

Amit Chaudhuri



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely casual and breezy, but with considerable depth to it

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

" Friend of My Youth is a taut, efficient book: part novel and part manifesto. It presents itself as a work of fiction about friendship, the experiences of youth and the city of Mumbai, but really it’s a kind of anti-novel: a book about the failures of fiction to account for the realities of memory." - Jon Day, The Guardian





is a taut, efficient book: part novel and part manifesto. It presents itself as a work of fiction about friendship, the experiences of youth and the city of Mumbai, but really it’s a kind of anti-novel: a book about the failures of fiction to account for the realities of memory." - "The prose is precise, finely honed, sparse and ruthless in self-examination. Chaudhuri is a miniaturist, noticing every tiny detail and carefully assembling them into his mosaic. (...) And yet, when you leave the book you realise that Bombay has not really made an impression upon you, nor has Ramu, the friend of Chaudhuri’s youth, the drug addict who never made anything of himself. They remain elusive, almost shadowy, the backdrop upon which the writer attempts to map his own mind, his predilections and prejudices" - Vaishna Roy, The Hindu





"However you classify it, this journey through the traces of his past earns its literary sleight-of-hand. (...) Wherever he wanders, from park to club to restaurant to bookshop, the narrator registers changes, in himself and in this richer, brasher metropolis -- but also continuities." - Boyd Tonkin, The Spectator





"Friend of My Youth is virtually plotless (.....) But these unremarkable scenes do not mean that the novel is uneventful: the drama of the self, spun from Chaudhuri’s meditations and recollections, is artfully composed and utterly absorbing. At the heart of it are two shifting relationships: one with the city, which, he comes to understand, he knew very little of in his privileged youth; the other with his turbulent friend Ramu." - Kate Webb, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The narrator of Friend of My Youth eventually catches up with himself and his undertaking, describing near the end how he is writing a novel with a title taken from an Alice Munro story that he hasn't read. He muses about (t)his book:

The book is a novel. I'm pretty sure of that. What marks out a novel is this: the narrator and the author are not one. Even if, by coincidence, they share the same name. The narrator's views, thoughts, observations -- essentially, the narrator's life -- are his or her own. The narrator may be created by the author, but he is a mystery to him.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 March 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

Official site

Amit Chaudhuri at British Council

Caricature by David Levine

Indian literature at the complete review

Other books from New York Review Books

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Indian author Amit Chaudhuri was born in 1962. He graduated from University College, London, and received his doctorate from Oxford.

- Return to top of the page -