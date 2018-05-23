

the complete review - fiction

The Valley of the Fallen



by

Carlos Rojas



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

Spanish title: El Valle de los Caídos

Translated by Edith Grossman

Our Assessment:



A : neatly spun historical/biographical fiction

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer TLS . 23/5/2018 Ben Eastham

From the Reviews :

"(T)he strategy as a whole does advance the point about an artist’s presence in his or her own work, whether in the literal sense of "Charles IV", or more broadly in the way that Goya’s personality shaped his representation of an era in Spanish history that will forever be tied in the public imagination to his work. (...) We are reminded that the intrusion of the author into the text (or of the painter into the painting) long predates the current vogue for autofiction." - Ben Eastham, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Each of the five sections of The Valley of the Fallen has two chapters, one -- a series of 'The Dream of Reason'-chapters -- focused on and largely narrated in the voice of Spanish painter Francisco de Goya, towards the end of his life, the others -- 'The Monsters' -- mainly set in 1975, around the time of the death of Franco, centered around the academic Sandro Vasari (who brags of being a descendant of famed artist-biographer Giorgio Vasari), who is working on a biography of Goya.

Sandro Vasari also figures in Rojas' later novel, The Ingenious Gentleman and Poet Federico Garcia Lorca Ascends to Hell -- indeed, that novel is dedicated to him and the woman in his life, Marina, as is the translation of this one ... -- while a shadowy 'C.R.' in that novel, pulling the strings, is here simply 'R.' (with Vasari compelled to share everything with the man whom he senses to be taking notes about everything, preparing to write them down himself ...).

A significant part of The Valley of the Fallen is devoted to the question of how to capture, in writing, the life of another (and, more generally, history). Rojas emphasizes how Goya captures history in his paintings and sketches, making the connections in extensive passages that arguably resemble academic studies (and often rely on these as well, citing and quoting numerous scholars of the subject(s)); he also suggests that reaching truth through art is not only a gift but a curse:

This is your own punishment, old man: to paint the truth.

Was he perhaps pursuing himself while he believed he would gradually discover me in my paintings ?

In reality who was Francisco Goya Lucientes, and above all who would he, Sandro Vasari, be in the eyes of Francisco Goya Lucientes ? Until he learned how to establish his purpose as biographer in those terms, he would not know with any certainty what kind of book he intended to write about the owner of the Quinta del Sordo.

Perhaps at this very moment in another very distant time, that double of mine whose words I would swear I hear sometimes, sits down at a table and writes: "Silently, with restrained astonishment, I wonder who I am and who Don Francisco Goya Lucientes was."

If Goya had not existed, the country would have had to invent him in order to recognize itself, uselessly, in his work.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 June 2018

:

Yale University Press publicity page

About the Author :

Spanish author Carlos Rojas was born in 1928. He taught at Emory University for many years.

