Tell Them of Battles, Kings,

and Elephants



by

Mathias Énard



French title: Parle-leur de batailles, de rois et d'éléphants

Translated by Charlotte Mandell

Our Assessment:



B+ : Nicely imagined alternative history

From the Reviews :

"(A) compact fiction with much to say about the bridges -- personal and cultural -- that we cross or fail to cross. (...) Enard packs a feast for the senses into this short book. He loves to cite the catalogues, the inventories, the cargo manifests, that evoke the cross-Mediterranean traffic of the time." - Boyd Tonkin, Financial Times





"Mehr als einem Roman ähnelt es daher einem Conte, in dem sich Märchenhaftes mit Realem verbindet, wobei man sich an persische Liebesdichtung genauso erinnert fühlt wie an die französischen poèmes en prose. Wie gut er auch diese Form beherrscht, von der Énard selbst behauptet, sie sei viel schwieriger zu gestalten gewesen, zeigt sich an der Vielzahl der Konflikte und an der Vielschichtigkeit der Persönlichkeiten, die sich in dem schmalen Buch auftun. (...) So liegt der große Reiz dieses Buches zum einen in der subtilen Raffinesse, die Énard beim Verweben der Fiktion mit der Historie beweist. Vor allem aber zieht es Kraft aus dieser Unsicherheit, die alle Orte, alle Figuren und mithin alle Zeiten durchzieht" - Lena Bopp, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Thick on the atmosphere of the 16th-century Ottoman empire, it’s a far easier, more obviously satisfying route into Énard’s ongoing fascination with the connections between east and west." - Ben East, The Guardian





"Le roman remplit son programme, convoquant un Orient et un siècle épiques et capiteux, peuplés de bûchers, de dagues et d'intrigues de palais. Il permet aussi à un lyrisme plus intime de se développer dans le lien qui se noue entre un artiste de la Renaissance italienne et un poète ottoman. (...) Parle-leur de batailles... parle surtout du coeur des hommes, et, comme le texte de Kipling où il prend sa source, des pouvoirs du récit, capable de bâtir des ponts entre l'Orient et l'Occident." - Le Monde





parle surtout du coeur des hommes, et, comme le texte de Kipling où il prend sa source, des pouvoirs du récit, capable de bâtir des ponts entre l'Orient et l'Occident." - " Erzähl ihnen von Schlachten, Königen und Elefanten ist ein spannendes und anregendes Gedankenexperiment, das die Renaissance auch in die zweite Hauptstadt des antiken römischen Imperiums holt und mit der Möglichkeit spielt, dem Mittelmeerraum auf symbolischer Ebene ein Stück seiner verlorengegangenen Einheit zurückzugeben. Die Geschichte einer gescheiterten Brücke ist mehr als ein historischer Roman. Sie ist ein sensibles Künstler- und Stadtporträt, lässt sich aber auch als intelligente und poetische Parabel über die konfliktreichen und fruchtbaren Beziehungen von Orient und Okzident lesen." - Georg Renöckl, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





ist ein spannendes und anregendes Gedankenexperiment, das die Renaissance auch in die zweite Hauptstadt des antiken römischen Imperiums holt und mit der Möglichkeit spielt, dem Mittelmeerraum auf symbolischer Ebene ein Stück seiner verlorengegangenen Einheit zurückzugeben. Die Geschichte einer gescheiterten Brücke ist mehr als ein historischer Roman. Sie ist ein sensibles Künstler- und Stadtporträt, lässt sich aber auch als intelligente und poetische Parabel über die konfliktreichen und fruchtbaren Beziehungen von Orient und Okzident lesen." - "(A) richly suggestive Renaissance counternarrative (.....) (A) tale of bastard genius that might have been, and a cautionary fable about the consequences of parochial timidity. Yet the book itself, scarcely over a hundred pages long, is marked by a certain reticence. A third-person narrative unusual in Énard’s œuvre, it suggests a sketchbook rather than a marble likeness, executed in terse, muscular scenes interspersed with lists, drawings, and letters—many of them taken directly from the artist’s correspondence." - Julian Lucas, The New Yorker

The complete review 's Review :

Tell Them of Battles, Kings, and Elephants is a neat little piece of alternate history, imagining that in 1506 Michelangelo accepted an offer from the Sultan of Constantinople to plan, draw, and start work on a bridge across the Golden Horn, connecting Constantinople and the district of Pera. It is not a huge historical stretch: apparently, Bayezid II did in fact issue such an invitation to Michelangelo -- Vasari mentions it -- and, indeed, Leonardo da Vinci had been approached previously and a sketch of his proposal is preserved. (In an Afterword Énard lists the various factual bases for the short novel.)

Coming conveniently at a time when the thirty-one-year-old artist is frustrated with his dealings with Pope Julius II, after yet another unsuccessful attempt to be properly remunerated, the sultan's mouth-watering offer -- a great sum, as well as the opportunity to travel to the exotic Orient -- is certainly tempting, and after hightailing it first to Florentine safety, away from Rome, Michelangelo decides to accept the offer.

This wonderful premise allows Énard to yet again write of east meeting west, and cultural exchange -- almost literally: bridge-building ! (Yes, it's almost too on the nose, so it helps that the hoped-for bridge, in fact, never quite materializes.)

A favorite in the court, the poet Mesihi of Prishtina (also an historic figure), is, along with translator Manuel, one of those assigned to help Michelangelo around. He is a different kind of artist, explaining also to Michelangelo that Western-style paintings, and especially representations of people, are not permitted in their religion and instead: "Calligraphies are our images, Maestro, images of our faith". He is a master of the written word: "the calligrapher-poet gives a face to words, to phrases, to lines or verses" -- in contrast to the life-like images Michelangelo sketches. (Nevertheless, it's a nice touch that Mesihi: "is known to have drawn miniatures as well, but none of these images seem to have survived" -- while Michelangelo of course also penned some sonnets .....)

Michelangelo takes his time adjusting to the novel surroundings -- where he also finds temptations of the flesh (and Mesihi's interest in him is also tinged by lust) as well as court politics that aren't much different from those he fled in Rome; a nice touch too is that Michelangelo wants to best Leonardo, an elder and rival whom he obviously measures himself against.

Énard spins a simple but clever enough story in his sequence of short scenes, a mix of the exotic and the universal-human; he further grounds the story in the real by appropriating authentic letters that Michelangelo wrote, used verbatim. In presentation, Tell Them of Battles, Kings, and Elephants itself is like a quick series of artful sketches, with Énard certainly capturing both local color and the human elements, as well as giving a decent sense of the court- and various domestic politics of the day, and the always tenuous positions of underlings serving at the whim of the masters. The bridge-project is central, but not dominant -- necessarily, in part, because of course that, historically, is the one thing that did not quite work out -- which is fortunate, too.

The title of the novel comes from lines by Kipling, presented here as epigraph:

Tell them of what thou alone hast seen, then what thou hast heard, and since they be children tell them of battles and kings, horses, devils, elephants, and angels, but omit not to tell them of love and suchlike.

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 November 2018

About the Author :

French author Mathias Énard was born in 1972.

