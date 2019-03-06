Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - poetry

War Songs



by

ʿAntarah ibn Shaddād



Translated by James E. Montgomery with Richard Sieburth

With a Foreword by Peter Cole

Also available in a dual-language edition

Our Assessment:



B : well-presented collection of fascinating but alien poetry

The complete review 's Review :

War Songs collects forty-three poems (mostly) attributed to ʿAntarah from three redactions/anthologies/recensions, as well as eight poems from the lengthy The Epic of ʿAntar -- a massive later epic featuring ʿAntar and his exploits (i.e. about, rather than by him). ʿAntarah's poetry is pre-Islamic, from the earliest flourishing of Arabic poetry, and ʿAntarah himself among the most prominent of the 'warrior-poets' of those times.

As James E. Montgomery explains in his Introduction:

The elite warriors of sixth-century Maʿadd chose to express their views of the world, their war culture, and their ethos in qasida poetry, which is poetry composed in a prestige language (classical Arabic) in works of varying length and complexity, from simple poems to complex odes.

I construe these obscure phrases, which are lexically unusual, as oaths referring to the female genitalia, in the style of the utterances of the pre-Islamic seers (kuhhān).

Did poetry die in its war with the poets ?

Like a volcano, I'll spew

poems that long

after my death

will find and hold you

up to shame.

Our souls take their course.

The Fates claim their due.

The best way to die ?

In battle.

Covered in glory, I returned

with the head of their mighty chief —

all defiance strewn behind me,

hacked to pieces.

Wishes rarely

come true.

Everything takes

its course.

Death always

finds a way.

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 March 2019

:

NYU Press publicity page

Poet and superhero - Lydia Wilson on the challenges in translating the sixth-century poet

About the Author :

ʿAntarah ibn Shaddād (عنترة بن شداد) lived in the sixth century.

