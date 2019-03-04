Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Club



Takis Würger



German title: Der Club

Translated by Charlotte Collins

Our Assessment:



B : reductive/simplistic, but light on its feet

From the Reviews :

"Würger schreibt im alerten Stil einer literarisierten Reportage. Nicht selten kippt das ins Preziöse (...) Auf dem Höhepunkt des Geschehens opfert Würger die Psychologie leider der Drastik." - Thomas Thiel, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Würgers Roman Der Club greift Motive verschiedener Genres auf. Zum einen ist er ein betont britischer Campus-Roman, der von ferne an Evelyn Waugh und Anthony Powell erinnert und Hans' Befremden über die Initiationsriten an einer Eliteuniversität genüsslich ausbreitet. (...) Zum anderen arbeitet sein Text mit Elementen des Kriminalromans. (...) Es zeugt von einigem erzählerischem Talent, wie Takis Würger diese Geschichte von Rache und Vergeltung auflöst und wie er kunsthistorische Reminiszenzen einbaut (...). Doch sosehr Würger versucht, grosse, existenzielle Themen (...) anzuschlagen, so deutlich kristallisiert sich heraus, dass sein charmanter Stil nicht geeignet ist, die Rohheit dieser gesellschaftlichen Niederungen angemessen abzubilden." - Rainer Moritz, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Sein Buch ist so kurzweilig geschrieben wie ein guter englischer Roman, nur eben auf Deutsch. Man folgt dieser schnellen, leichten Sprache bereitwillig, um die psychologischen Untiefen der Figuren und Abgründe der Handlung zu überspringen. Man erschrickt als Leser, aber dann ist man auch schon weiter. (...) Die kontrollierte Sprache, die vignettenhaften Kapitel, die knappen Dialoge -- all das erweckt zuweilen den trügerischen Eindruck, als stelle die Geschichte ihre Konflikte nur aus, statt sie zu ergründen." - Patrik Schmidt, Die Welt





"Der Club erzählt davon, wie weit Menschen unter dem sozialen Druck einer Gruppe bereit sind zu gehen. (...) Würgers Erzählweise, die komplett im Dienste der Handlung steht, ist also durchaus packend, allerdings ausschließlich während der Lektüre. Alles scheint dem ästhetischen Prinzip zu gehorchen: What you see is what you get. Die lakonische Strenge, die man auf den ersten Seiten noch zu bewundern bereit ist, hinterlässt indes bald den Eindruck einer gewissen Temperamentlosigkeit und Lauheit. (...) Und wie in vielen solcher Reportagen bleibt am Ende dieser zügig vergehenden 230 Seiten nichts unverstanden, alles fügt sich, auf alles passt ein Deckel." - David Hugendick, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

The central figure in The Club is Hans, who suffers tragedy early in his life, losing both his parents in quick succession while in his mid-teens and feeling tremendous guilt about their accidental deaths which he sees himself responsible for. His only relative is an aunt, Alex, who is a professor of art history at Cambridge who becomes his legal guardian; she doesn't, however, take him in, instead sending him to an eleven-man (plus a cook) Jesuit boarding school in the Bavarian Alps -- the kind of school where:

every pupil had to give a urine sample on Monday morning, which was tested for narcotics. The pupils were either the sons of rich businessmen or boys who had taken so many drugs their parents thought the monks would be better equipped to deal with them.

Hans, I want you to study here. You'll be given a place and a scholarship. I'll see to that. In return, you'll become a member of a club. I don't suppose you've ever heard of it. You'll become a member of the Pitt Club.

Madness was already part of my life when my sister died. It's easy for me to admit this, because it explains a lot. The doctors didn't call it that; they talked about dissociation and trauma, but I know I was grappling with madness. I had to vanquish it alone. If I had taken Hans in, I would have destroyed us both. The dark thoughts would have infected him.

[...]

I would have dragged the boy with me into the abyss. I wasn't ready yet. I wasn't myself.

"Tell me, have you heard these stories about the younger members ?" I asked. The subject had been making me nervous ever since the Norwegian ambassador had told me over lunch a few weeks earlier that current members were spiking women's drinks with liquid ecstasy.

"We don't need a judge," said Alex. "I know the editor-in-chief of the biggest newspaper in the country. That's enough."

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 March 2019

About the Author :

German author Takis Würger was born in 1985.

