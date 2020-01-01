the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
1 January 2020

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 January 2020

1 January: Sonny Mehta (1942-2019) | More international 2019 best of / looks back | Deutscher Krimipreis | 2020


1 January 2020 - Wednesday

Sonny Mehta (1942-2019) | More international 2019 best of / looks back
Deutscher Krimipreis | 2020

       Sonny Mehta (1942-2019)

       Longtime Alfred A. Knopf head Sonny Mehta has passed away; see, for example, the obituaries in The New York Times (by Robert D. McFadden) and The Washington Post (by Sarah Weinman) or Sonny Mehta, Knopf Editor, Remembered by His Writers at The New York Times.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       More international 2019 best of / looks back

       More international best of the year lists and looks back at the year in books:
(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Deutscher Krimipreis

       They've announced the winners of this year's German mystery-book prize.
       Berlin Prepper, by Johannes Groschupf, won the German-language category; see also the Suhrkamp foreign rights page.
       Hannelore Cayre's La daronne won the international category; it's been published in English, as The Godmother; see the publicity pages from Old Street Publishing and ECW Press, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk; it's already picked up a couple of other prizes.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       2020

       The full 2019 year-in-numbers post will follow in a few days, but it was a year like most hereabouts: just over 200 reviews, covering a wide range of books (mostly fiction) from a very wide range of languages.
       I don't expect 2020 to be much different -- though I do hope to cover certain areas better: more older books, especially classical literature; more drama; some more non-fiction. I have found my short-story-collection antipathy to continue to grow stronger, but will continue to have to deal with some (the backlog of significant collections keeps growing, too ...). I continue to find reading in e-formats annoying and have been avoiding that as much as possible too -- also problematic, because quite a few promising titles are only accessible to me as such; I'll try and cover more, but I do hate the format.

       As always, I appreciate your continuing patronage, and I'm glad you continue to find the site of use and interest.

       Looking forward to 2020 -- with much good reading for us all, I hope !

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


