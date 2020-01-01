the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

They've announced the winners of this year's German mystery-book prize.
Berlin Prepper, by Johannes Groschupf, won the German-language category; see also the Suhrkamp foreign rights page.
Hannelore Cayre's La daronne won the international category; it's been published in English, as The Godmother; see the publicity pages from Old Street Publishing and ECW Press, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk; it's already picked up a couple of other prizes.
The full 2019 year-in-numbers post will follow in a few days, but it was a year like most hereabouts: just over 200 reviews, covering a wide range of books (mostly fiction) from a very wide range of languages.
I don't expect 2020 to be much different -- though I do hope to cover certain areas better: more older books, especially classical literature; more drama; some more non-fiction.
I have found my short-story-collection antipathy to continue to grow stronger, but will continue to have to deal with some (the backlog of significant collections keeps growing, too ...).
I continue to find reading in e-formats annoying and have been avoiding that as much as possible too -- also problematic, because quite a few promising titles are only accessible to me as such; I'll try and cover more, but I do hate the format.
As always, I appreciate your continuing patronage, and I'm glad you continue to find the site of use and interest.
Looking forward to 2020 -- with much good reading for us all, I hope !