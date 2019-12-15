the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 December 2019

21 December: Best of the year in: Spain - the Netherlands | PEN Translates awards | Staff selections


21 December 2019 - Saturday

Best of the year in: Spain - the Netherlands
PEN Translates awards | Staff selections

       Best of the year in: Spain

       El País' Los 50 mejores libros de 2019 is now up, with Luis Landero's Lluvia fina the top selection, ahead of Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk's Flights.
       Only a few of the titles are under review at the complete review: Ian McEwan's Machines like Me (19), Karl Ove Knausgaard's My Struggle: Book Six (26), and Jonathan Coe's Middle England (40), but there are certainly more I hope to see (especially when the Spanish titles appear in translation).

       El Mundo has also published Los mejores libros, discos, series y películas de 2019 -- by category, with Luis Landero's Lluvia fina their top (Spanish) book as well.
       Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli was their top novel in translation -- a book the otherwise often Spanish-writing author wrote in English .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Best of the year in: the Netherlands

       Quite a few Dutch best of the year lists are now out.
       See:
(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       PEN Translates awards

       English PEN has announced their most recent batch of twenty PEN Translates awards, for forthcoming books from eighteen countries and eleven languages -- some good books to look forward to

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Staff selections

       At Words Without Borders, "staff, contributors, and board members share their favorite works-in-translation of 2019 and the titles they’re looking forward to in 2020", in Our Favorite International Reads from 2019 (and What We'll Be Reading in 2020). Great to hear about some of these books to look forward to.

       At The Paris Review's blog they offer another good personal list, The Paris Review Staff's Favorite Books of 2019.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


