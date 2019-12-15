the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
Literary Saloon
the literary weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Con/Reading
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
saloon statistics
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the
complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 December 2019
21 December:
Best of the year in:
Spain - the Netherlands | PEN Translates awards | Staff selections
go to
weblog
return to main archive
21 December 2019
- Saturday
Best of the year in:
Spain - the Netherlands
PEN Translates awards | Staff selections
Best of the year in: Spain
El País' Los 50 mejores libros de 2019 is now up, with Luis Landero's Lluvia fina the top selection, ahead of Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk's Flights.
Only a few of the titles are under review at the : Ian McEwan's complete review Machines like Me (19), Karl Ove Knausgaard's My Struggle: Book Six (26), and Jonathan Coe's Middle England (40), but there are certainly more I hope to see (especially when the Spanish titles appear in translation).
El Mundo has also published Los mejores libros, discos, series y películas de 2019 -- by category, with Luis Landero's Lluvia fina their top (Spanish) book as well.
Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli was their top novel in translation -- a book the otherwise often Spanish-writing author wrote in English .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Best of the year in: the Netherlands
Quite a few Dutch best of the year lists are now out.
See:
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
PEN Translates awards
English PEN has announced their most recent batch of twenty PEN Translates awards, for forthcoming books from eighteen countries and eleven languages -- some good books to look forward to
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
Staff selections
At Words Without Borders, "staff, contributors, and board members share their favorite works-in-translation of 2019 and the titles they’re looking forward to in 2020", in Our Favorite International Reads from 2019 (and What We'll Be Reading in 2020).
Great to hear about some of these books to look forward to.
At The Paris Review's blog they offer another good personal list, The Paris Review Staff's Favorite Books of 2019.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
-
permanent link -
previous entries (11 - 20 December 2019)
archive index
- return to
top of the page -
© 2019 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links