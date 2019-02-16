

the complete review - fiction

Waves



by

Eduard von Keyserling



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

German title: Wellen

Translated and with an Introduction by Gary Miller

Previously translated as Tides, by Arthur J. Ashton (1929)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A : neat and straightforward, and very effective

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Die Zeit A+ 16/6/2011 Michael Maar

From the Reviews :

"Man liest das erste Kapitel und kommt ins Stutzen. Man liest mit erhöhter und dann wieder bang gebremster Geschwindigkeit weiter und sieht sich am Ende perplex. Ist das denn die Möglichkeit? Was für ein kapitaler Wurf, was für ein Meisterwerk! Der Bursche ist ja besser als Fontane! Welche Prosa! (...) Die Handlung tut überhaupt nichts zur Sache, obwohl auch sie schön ausgedacht und nicht ganz ohne Überraschung ist. (...) Seine Paarstudie ist so fein, trocken und tief wie seine Psychologie überhaupt. Keyserling versetzt sich in alle Figuren hinein und gibt jeder ihr Recht." - Michael Maar, Die Zeit

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Waves is set in a Baltic Sea resort town, and the story begins with a large family beginning to settle in for a summer vacation. The family matriarch, the widow of General von Palikow, has rented out a whole inn to put them all up in. The Generalin had arrived a few days early, with her companion and friend Fräulein Bork, a cook, and a maid, to prepare things, and when the novel opens the bulk of the family has just followed -- specifically, the Generalin's daughter, the Baroness von Buttlär, and her three children, grown girls Lolo and Nini, and fifteen-year-old son Wedig. The Baron is expected later -- as is Lolo's fiancé, Hilmar.

It is, however, an outsider who is the dominating figure in the novel, a woman from the same circles as the family who has, however ... gone a different way. The beautiful young Countess Doralice Köhne-Jasky shocked society by leaving her husband the ambassador and running away with ... an artist. Fräulein Bork has the dirt, explaining to the Baroness that Doralice is in this resort-town as well, staying in a local house: "with ... well, let's call him her husband".

The Generalin tries to be above it all, figuring they can just ignore the wayward woman -- she isn't one of them any longer, after all, she isn't the Countess Doralice, but rather:

The beach is wide enough that we can walk past each other, past a stranger named Frau Grill. Her artist, I believe, is named Hans Grill.

You are the Baroness von Buttlär, are you not, and I am the widow of General von Palikow, and that means we are both fortresses, admitting no one who is not of our rank; and so we can sleep easy tonight, as if Madame Grill did not exist. We simply decree, Madame Grill does not exist.

"To be sure, replied Baroness von Buttlär with raised eyebrows, "this couple seems to be unavoidable for us, our inevitable fate."

All of a sudden Privy Counsellor Knospelius is standing in front of me on the strand, and over there Generalin von Palikow and Baroness Buttlär are moving into the Bull's Inn -- my old life at every turn.

"We don't belong in the sea, of course. But you must be very strong, to be able to hold me that way."

"Aren't I," replied Hans proudly, "and you know, the way I was holding you, when I think about it, that was actually symbolic, in the middle of the waves, and I was holding you."

But Doralice replied tiredly: "Oh no, it would be better if it were not symbolic."



I can paint your blue dress, nothing is easier than that, but to paint it so that everyone can see that you are there under the blue -- that is art. With the sea there is also something there, just under the transparency and the greenness, which lives and moves, and that is precisely the sea.

To want only one thing, to see only one thing and to chase after it, that is really the only way to live.

We cannot live in unbounded space. I cannot stand in the moonlight and hold you between sky and the sea forever. And so we must organise our lives, with regular activities and a permanent household. We need ordinary, everyday life

Very well, you ran away from the old Count. One shouldn't do that, if only for the sake of morality, but it was a foolish marriage and you allowed yourself to be carried off by your painter. But now, my dear, enough is enough, you can't allow yourself to be continually abducted. You can't live off of elopements.

"But," cried Doralice, "there is a hand there."

"Certainly," explained the Privy Counsellor, "that is a hand and an arm and there is a skull illuminated in lovely pink and in that dilapidated coffin over there is a whole man. As you see, this is a cemetery, which the sea is slowly sweeping away.

It is the same as what happens when the great passenger steamers suffer an accident but continue to serve dinner punctiliously right up to the very last minute. It is, so to speak, the symbol of moral order.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 February 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of German literature

See Index of Books Written Between 1900 and 1945

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

German author Eduard von Keyserling lived 1855 to 1918.

- Return to top of the page -