

the complete review - fiction

The Black Cathedral



by

Marcial Gala



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: La catedral de los negros

Translated by Anna Kushner

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : fairly effective mix of voices and characters

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly A+ 31/10/2019 .

From the Reviews :

"An enthralling work of imagination and grit, Gala’s novel captures the complexity of one neighborhood as much as it exemplifies the many pleasures of great fiction." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Black Cathedral is a multi-voiced novel, the narrative a quilt of recollections by witnesses to and participants in events in a neighborhood in the Cuban city of Cienfuegos (and, in part, way beyond it), covering many years. It is a look at the past, a sort of how-did-we-get-here collection, with many of the figures involved now distant from them and that place, including physically. The account does proceed mostly chronologically, but there are glimpses of what has become of many of the figures, and hints of some of the outcomes from early on, including that the black cathedral of the title would remain an unfinished project, and that the family behind it would be involved in some tragedy; "All of it could have been avoided if they hadn't drawn so much attention" one local notes very early on about the new arrivals that set the story in motion.

The novel begins with accounts of the arrival of Arturo Santos and his family in the Punta Gotica neighborhood of Cienfuegos, from Camagüey, and they are an immediately disruptive presence. Their coming here alone, of all places, is already suspicious, one character noting:

What could they have done in Camagüey ? Because it had to have been something major for them to run away from that city and end up burying themselves here in la cuartería

To the core, they were rotten; something was hiding behind the Christianity their parents paraded about -- something.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 January 2020

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Latin and South American literature

See Index of Spanish literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Cuban author Marcial Gala was born in 1963.

- Return to top of the page -