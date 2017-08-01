

the complete review - fiction

The 120 Days of Sodom



by

The Marquis de Sade



or, The School of Libertinage

French title: Les 120 journées de Sodome

Written in 1785, Les 120 journées de Sodome was first published in 1904

was first published in 1904 Translated and with an Introduction by Will McMorran and Thomas Wynn

Previously translated by Austryn Wainhouse (as 'Pieralessandro Casavini', 1954; and in a revised edition, with Richard Seaver, 1966)

Our Assessment:



-- : hors catétegorie, in every respect -- but a bizarrely fascinating work

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer TLS . 1/8/2017 Lisa Hilton

From the Reviews :

"Anyone dipping into this intensely disturbing novel in the hope of a cheap thrill will be disappointed. Sade is a rotten pornographer. He is entirely unconcerned with sensuality or erotica: his theme is power, and the violence by which power demonstrates its superiority. True, Sodom contains an unfathomable amount of sex, an interminable daisy chain which maximizes how many people can put what where, but titillation could not be further from the author’s objective. (...) Even in this excellent translation, whose authors have elected to retain the errors and idiosyncrasies of the original text, the language lurches awkwardly from the crude to the coy, often in the same sentence (.....) Concealed by the shock tactics and the satire (), there is an inconsistent, yet serious and often extremely funny thinker peeking from beneath the bedclothes. But sexy 120 Days of Sodom most definitely is not." - Lisa Hilton, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Among the many books that are widely known but little read, the notorious The 120 Days of Sodom surely ranks among the least read; arguably. it even is -- or should be considered -- unreadable, a large part of it essentially little more than a list of abominations, almost three-quarters of the fiction -- mercifully ? -- sketch and outline rather than fleshed-out narrative.

Does it need be said that what is related in The 120 Days of Sodom is, by any measure, horrific ? It is, dripping with the viscerally outlandish, full of violent violations of body (never mind soul ...) and acts for which the word filthy is entirely inadequate. The ritual abuse of children's bodies likely strikes contemporary readers as particularly vile, but it's all of a piece in Sade's variations on his theme, as one of his points, hammered home with the equivalent of a sledgehammer (and piercing god knows how many bodies and breaking god knows how many bones along the way) is that nothing is sacred. Many readers may find The 120 Days of Sodom difficult or impossible to read not only because what is described is often so reprehensible -- though they might be prepared for that --, but because much is simply disgusting: so, for example, the first part of the novel includes a large number of often described-in-detail variations on the consumption of (and other uses for) excrement.

The 120 Days of Sodom is not sexy, not erotic, and arguably not even pornographic: there's essentially nothing arousing in it. More notably, what sex there is is largely warped beyond recognition: the act in its most common and traditional form -- penis penetrating vagina -- barely registers as a tertiary variation here. In part this is due to the set-up and then presentation of the story (the quartet leading the charge agree to hold off from certain activities, and Sade only got around to writing the full story for the first month of the hundred-twenty days, when the goings-on are at their tamest), but it is nevertheless remarkable how much of the sexual release he does get to is on rather than in others -- and, indeed, essentially masturbatory. Similarly, many of the pleasures described are voyeuristic: again, this is partly a result of the set-up -- characters describing what they have witnessed --, but also fundamental: the characters like to watch, as much for entertainment as arousal. Often the pleasure is also in seeing the debasement of someone -- punishment in its broadest sense, which is also invariably humiliation (participants are almost always paid or victims, not willing partners) --, rather than achieving any kind of personal release.

In its excess The 120 Days of Sodom is a novel that is absurd, not realistic; arguably, even, it is comically absurd. Individual acts might be possible, but very few are credible -- though shockingly, history does offer examples of actions resembling some of the worst that Sade conceives. Mostly, however, the acts are laughably bizarre, impressing more in their sheer oddity than shocking, such as the person who:

has a passion for binding two pregnant women together in the shape of a ball, and then firing them from a mortar.

The first month is to be devoted to 'simple passions', "the least refined or most ordinary excesses"

The second to 'dual passions'

The third to 'criminal passions'

The fourth to 'murderous passions' -- "the most outrageous to law, nature and religion" (necessarily ending in murder)

limited themselves to 32 subjects in all, including the storytellers, thus making four of this rank, eight young girls, eight young boys, eight men endowed with monstrous members for the pleasures of passive sodomy, and four servants.

to allow a burgeoning desire, endlessly inflamed but never sated, to excite the senses -- a situation that must inevitably lead to the kind of lubricious frenzy the fiends are endeavouring to provoke as one of the most delectable states of lubricity.

One cannot imagine how well sensuality is served by these measures, and the things one undertakes when one can say to oneself, 'I am alone here, I am at the end of the earth, hidden from all eyes, and with no creature able to reach me -- no more constraints, no more limits.' From that moment, desires soar forth with a recklessness that knows no bounds, emboldened by an impunity that heightens this giddiness most delectably

the Duc de Blangis (50), who, among other things, has "killed his mother, his sister and three of his wives" and has: "an almost continually erect member"

the Bishop of *** (45), the Duc's brother

the Président de Curval (60), who: "owes his fortune to murders alone", and has: "an immense orifice whose enormous diameter, smell and colour made it resemble a chamber pot rather than an arsehole"

the financier Durcet (53), a former classmate of the Duc -- and another mother-murderer; "his prick is extraordinarily small, barely 2 inches around by 4 inches long; he absolutely never gets hard any more, his climaxes are rare and very painful"

The time has come, friendly reader, for you to prepare your heart and mind for the most impure tale ever written since the world began, for no such book may be found among either the ancients or the moderns

He fucks a turkey whose head has been slipped between the thighs of a girl lying on her belly, so that it looks as if he is buggering the girl; he is buggered throughout and the moment he comes the girl slits the turkey's throat.

Inserts one or two thousand little pins into her breasts and comes when her bosom is covered with them.

132. He cuts off an arm.

[...]

137. He removes an eye.

[...]

141. He slices both ears off.

142. Cuts off all her extremities: her twenty digits, her clitoris, her nipples, the tip of her tongue.

A prodigious bugger enjoys hosting balls, but the floor is specially prepared to collapse when the room is full, and almost everyone perishes. If he were to always remain in the same town he would be discovered, but he changes towns very often; he is only discovered on the fiftieth occasion.

I was wrong to make Duclos sensitive to her sister's death -- it does not match the rest of her character -- change that.

Do not deviate in the slightest from the plan, everything within it has been worked out several times and with the greatest precision.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 September 2017

About the Author :

Notorious French author Donatien Alphonse François de Sade lived 1740 to 1814.

