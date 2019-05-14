Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Maigret and the

Good People of Montparnasse



by

Georges Simenon



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Maigret et les braves gens

Translated by Ros Schwartz

Previously translated by Helen Thomson, as Maigret and the Black Sheep (1975)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : falls a bit short with the crime (and resolution), but impresses with the trappings

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev.* . 23/1/1976 Anatole Broyard Sunday Times* . 1/2/1976 Edmund Crispin The Times* . 26/2/1976 H.R.F.Keating TLS* . 23/4/1976 T.J.Binyon

(*: review of earlier translation)

From the Reviews :

"But in Maigret and the Black Sheep , Mr. Simenon introduces a rogue, a misfit, into his novel of manners and spoils it. We witness not a transmogrification, but a mere arrival. We want to see the vulnerability of goodness, and all we get is the banality of evil. It is not enough. Mr. Simenon ought to know better than anyone else that a good man should be killed only for a good reason. Anything else reduces the novel of manners to mere anarchy." - Anatole Broyard, The New York Times Book Review





, Mr. Simenon introduces a rogue, a misfit, into his novel of manners and spoils it. We witness not a transmogrification, but a mere arrival. We want to see the vulnerability of goodness, and all we get is the banality of evil. It is not enough. Mr. Simenon ought to know better than anyone else that a good man should be killed only for a good reason. Anything else reduces the novel of manners to mere anarchy." - "Just back from his summer holiday, the vieux patron, flitting from suspect to suspect and occasionally putting on a great show of cerebration, gropes his way to a solution by serendipity rather than by taking thought" - Edmund Crispin, Sunday Times





"Not deeply profound, but altogether absorbing." - H.R.F.Keating, The Times





"Not the Maigret, then, for beginners to get hooked on, but an indispensable shot in the arm for the true addict." - T.J.Binyon, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Maigret and the Good People of Montparnasse is an unusual work in the series, especially in its resolution, the crime solved and, ultimately, justice arguably being served as the perpetrator gets what he had coming, but the case is not brought to its conclusion neatly within the criminal justice system, with the usual arrest and trial. More than most mysteries, it is a search for a missing piece, the contours of which become more firmly delineated as Maigret advances in his investigations -- though it is the sort of blank that the reader can't fill in on their own, and so this isn't the sort of whodunnit where the reader could possibly guess who the responsible party is. Instead, this is a novel of atmosphere, of a certain social class and lifestyle and habits, where murder is entirely put of place.

On the one hand, it's straightforward enough; on the other ...:

A crime had definitely taken place, because a man had been killed. Only it wasn't a crime like any other, because the victim wasn't a victim like any other.

'A good man !' echoed Maigret with a sort of anger.

Who could have had a reason to kill that good man ?

There was something that didn't quite add up about the tragedy, something incongruous.

They had gone to the cinema, not so much to see the film, which was mediocre, but to get back into the habit of going out.

Some colleagues claimed that he insisted on doing everything himself, including tedious shadowing, as if he didn't trust his inspectors. They didn't understand that for him it was a necessity to get a sense of people's lives, to try and put himself in their shoes.

At one point, I had an idea, or the beginning of an idea, and then someone spoke to me, Saint-Hubert if I'm not mistaken ... By the time I'd answered him, I couldn't for the life of me pick up y train of thought.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 May 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

(*: review of the earlier translation)

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of French literature

See Index of Series and Sequels under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Belgian author Georges Simenon (1903-1989) wrote hundreds of books, and is especially famous for his detective-fiction.

- Return to top of the page -