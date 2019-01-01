

the complete review - fiction

Middle England



by

Jonathan Coe



Our Assessment:



B+ : engaging if a bit over-stretched

Review Consensus :



Quite enjoyable; quite successful as Brexit novel



From the Reviews :

"At times Mr Coe delivers hammer-blows instead of his trademark satirical swipes, and soapbox speechifying instead of dialogue. His brilliantly funny set pieces are more subtle and successful; similarly, he is more incisive when tracing gradual decline rather than convulsive change. Although the narrative flits between Birmingham and London, this is no tale of two cities. Middle England is a compelling state-of-the-nation novel, full of light and shade, which vividly charts modern Britain's tragicomic slide." - The Economist





"The effect is not entirely satisfactory. It sometimes feels as though Coe has simply tipped the contents of his notebook straight into the novel. These sections of the book suffer from a shortcoming that afflicts any work of fiction that hews so closely to very recent events: they feel like barely sublimated polemic. (...) What is interesting about Coe -- and what is interesting about this novel and the other two in the trilogy -- is not so much his flight from Englishness as his ambivalent embrace of it. " - Jonathan Derbyshire, Financial Times





"(A)n enjoyable, absorbing and less than completely successful attempt to find the sweet spot of that sore point. (...) (I)t’s never stronger or more convincing than when it’s furthest from political events. (...) (I)t is when the political discussion is out of the way that the novel becomes richer and less schematic. (...) Coe’s writing is as smoothly accomplished as ever." - Sam Leith, The Guardian





"Even though we always broadly know what will happen in Britain during the period described, Coe keeps us eager to learn exactly how it occurs for Benjamin, Sophie, Culpepper and the rest." - Mark Lawson, Literary Review





"Even though we always broadly know what will happen in Britain during the period described, Coe keeps us eager to learn exactly how it occurs for Benjamin, Sophie, Culpepper and the rest." - Mark Lawson, Literary Review

"Its threads of fiction and reality interweave to form an ironic lament for a country trapped in an imperialist fantasy. It's the tale of what happens when nostalgia turns toxic. (...) Coe's metier is the twerpishness of the comfortably-off, dissatisfied British man, available in all flavours. (...) Middle England is extremely funny -- and it's funny in a way that's cathartic. If Coe comes across as a Remoaner licking his wounds, he always manages to cover his back, undercutting a rant or a moment of sentimentality with a wink at the reader." - Johanna Thomas-Corr, New Statesman





"While we want everything we read at the moment to speak with the voice of our own particular echo chamber, Coe -- a writer of uncommon decency -- reminds us that the way out of this mess is through moderation, through compromise, through that age-old English ability to laugh at ourselves." - Alex Preston, The Observer





"The prose is slick and precise and you always feel in safe hands. Coe is a master of transitions -- using paragraph and section breaks to cut the action -- and his set-pieces are perfect miniatures, stylishly engineered. But reading Middle England can seem like wandering around a model village: you marvel at the extraordinary attention to detail, but feel unsettled by the lack of life." - Jon Day, The Spectator





"Middle England takes all that is memorable and moving about his body of work and throws it at the present emergency." - Alex Clark, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Middle England features several characters from Jonathan Coe's earlier novels, The Rotters' Club and The Closed Circle and as such, and with its focus on capturing a further specific period of recent British history (the most recent, 2010 to 2018), is a sequel of sorts, but it also stands quite easily on its own. There is a pervasive feeling and fostering of nostalgia throughout, and in the final sections there's even a King William's School 40th class reunion -- bringing several of the characters back to that formative locale -- as well as a new incarnation of 'The Rotters' Club', but the characters feel quite fully realized (or at least are to the extent necessary) even without familiarity with the two previous installments, with Coe filling enough backstory where necessary.

Even on its own, Middle England is certainly full -- of characters and events -- and fast, zipping across nearly a decade, Coe keeping a great deal moving in this near-contemporary state of the nation (and how it got there ...) novel. It feature a large cast of characters, and shifts between their often quite separate storylines. Coe zooms in on specific events, but also lets time pass, with chapters often weeks and months apart (and in one case jumping a whole year ahead ), whatever happens in the skipped-over meantime -- often matters of considerable significance in the lives of those involved -- then casually filled in; characters are left on their own for months or years at a time, and only eventually caught up with. It's less frustrating than it sounds -- indeed, hardly at all --, with readers rarely feeling they are missing things; there's something of a true-to-life feel to it (which Coe has nicely mastered), of catching up at irregular intervals with what others in one's larger orbit have been up to, rather than being on top of every last thing that happens in their lives, as it happens. (It has the feel of old-time keeping in touch by mail, an occasional catching-up every few weeks or months or years by letter, rather than the Facebook-/Instagram-timeline immediacy of so much modern-day life.)

The one junction where Coe offers a sweeping situating of most of the major players comes on 27 July 2012, the opening ceremonies of the Olympics, held in London. While many of the characters sit in some isolation, in front of their various television sets, it is a rare moment of greater unity, with all of them getting rather caught up in this successful capturing of being English. Even Benjamin Trotter -- the central character in the novel --, who is: "making cuts and revisions to his novel, while listening to a string quartet by Arthur Honegger" when the festivities begin and seems to have missed the boat entirely ("Is that tonight ?" he says, convincingly caught unawares) is sucked into it, and, like all the others, latches onto the common enthusiasm. Typically, too, it's the sense of nostalgia that hits home particularly effectively; for the rest of the novel, however, the real Britain around them is a rather more unsettled place during these years.

Middle England finds Benjamin in his fifties. He recently moved to a converted mill, near Shrewsbury in western England, and is: "probably best described as retired". He doesn't have any financial concerns -- he did well selling his London property -- and while he has been working on an ambitious novel sequence, Unrest, since his university days -- now extending to some million and a half words -- it's increasingly seeming more albatross than anything else:

Supposedly combining a vast narrative of European history since Britain's accession to the Common Market in 1973 with a scrupulous account of his own interior life during that period, it was further complicated by the fact that it also had a musical "soundtrack," composed by Benjamin himself, whose precise relationship to the text he had never quite been able to decide. Shapeless, sprawling, prolix, over-ambitious, misconceived, unpublishable, in parts unreadable and by and large unlistenable, the whole thing had started to lower over Benjamin like an oppressive cloud. He couldn't bring himself to abandon it, but he had lost all sense of whether it possessed the slightest merit.

"I'm not saying ... I mean, I know we made crap cars. I know the Germans and Japanese make better cars than we ever did. I'm not daft. I understand all that. I understand why people want to buy a car from Japan that's not going to break down after a couple of years like ours used to. What I don't understand is ...

"What I don't understand is, where's it going to end ? How we can keep going like this. We don't make anything any more. If we don't make anything then we've got nothing to sell, so how ... haw are we going to survive ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 May 2019

:

Penguin publicity page

Alfred A. Knopf publicity page

Feltrinelli publicity page

The complete review 's Jonathan Coe page

's Jonathan Coe page Official site

See Index of Contemporary British fiction at the complete review

About the Author :

Born in 1961, Jonathan Coe attended Cambridge and Warwick universities. He is the author of several novels.

