|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Middle England
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : engaging if a bit over-stretched
See our review for fuller assessment.
Review Consensus:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Middle England features several characters from Jonathan Coe's earlier novels, The Rotters' Club and The Closed Circle and as such, and with its focus on capturing a further specific period of recent British history (the most recent, 2010 to 2018), is a sequel of sorts, but it also stands quite easily on its own.
There is a pervasive feeling and fostering of nostalgia throughout, and in the final sections there's even a King William's School 40th class reunion -- bringing several of the characters back to that formative locale -- as well as a new incarnation of 'The Rotters' Club', but the characters feel quite fully realized (or at least are to the extent necessary) even without familiarity with the two previous installments, with Coe filling enough backstory where necessary.
Supposedly combining a vast narrative of European history since Britain's accession to the Common Market in 1973 with a scrupulous account of his own interior life during that period, it was further complicated by the fact that it also had a musical "soundtrack," composed by Benjamin himself, whose precise relationship to the text he had never quite been able to decide. Shapeless, sprawling, prolix, over-ambitious, misconceived, unpublishable, in parts unreadable and by and large unlistenable, the whole thing had started to lower over Benjamin like an oppressive cloud. He couldn't bring himself to abandon it, but he had lost all sense of whether it possessed the slightest merit.Middle England opens after the funeral of Benjamin's mother, and widower Colin, his aging dad, is the one concern that he faces over the following years, as he tries to be supportive in the old man's slow decline -- helped some by sister Lois, who still has an old trauma to work through. As Lois' marriage putters awkwardly on, her daughter Sophie, just finishing her studies and beginning an academic career, soon settles into a marriage of her own, with the unlikely Ian, ten years her senior, and whose interests are very different from hers -- and who remains very close to his own mother, Helena, who isn't too pleased about the changes around her in the backwater she lives in.
Current events figure prominently in the novel, as Coe leads his characters through some of the major ones of that period -- notably the government-shifting elections, beginning with the one shortly after the funeral, which saw the Labour government, under Gordon Brown, fall to what became the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition under David Cameron and Nick Clegg. Politics come up frequently then -- notably with Benjamin's schoolmate, columnist Doug Anderton, and his regular meet-ups with government spokesman Nigel -- and the divide between EU- and foreigner-phobic conservatives and those with a more open and European outlook grows inexorably larger, especially as things move towards the fatal Brexit vote. The 2011 riots in Birmingham feature, while the economic shifts are visible throughout the countryside -- with one aspect nicely summed up when Colin asks Benjamin to take him to see what's become of the British Leyland car plant at Longbridge where he used to work -- and of which there is now barely a trace. Colin is shocked by what's happened to British manufacturing might, and observes:
"I'm not saying ... I mean, I know we made crap cars. I know the Germans and Japanese make better cars than we ever did. I'm not daft. I understand all that. I understand why people want to buy a car from Japan that's not going to break down after a couple of years like ours used to. What I don't understand is ...Political correctness rears its head in often discomfiting ways, as tensions over changes in culture manifest themselves in a variety of ways and impact and influence the characters. Coe falls back onto some easy black and white contrasts that can feel a bit too glaringly obvious, but generally there's at least a bit of nuance, with Ian surprising as both conservative and decent.
The English center can not hold, and while Coe of course addresses the catastrophe that is the outcome of the Brexit vote he doesn't harp on it but lets it go with the larger flow of the novel; it isn't any sort of overly-dramatic centerpoint to the action, Coe recognizing that understatement is effective here in addressing what still reverberates so resoundingly and deeply. Tellingly, however, his conclusion has many of his characters having physically fled any English middle ground -- some to the "frozen North", some to the actual continent (and the one secondary character just beginning her studies heading off to Spain).
Along the way, Coe presents neat little scenes-from-their-lives, the ups and downs especially of domestic life, but nicely reflected here in the greater turmoil bubbling constantly in the background. Benjamin cuts down his writing-project to size and makes a manageable-sized novel of it, and though it was rejected by: "Every publisher in London, and every independent literary house in the rest of the country", school friend Philip Chase publishes it and, after a rather slow start, it receives some surprising attention. Sophie struggles with her academic career, Doug and Lois are among those whose long-falling-apart marriages finally crumble. There are amusing side-figures, including successful novelist Lionel Hampshire and Benjamin's childhood friend Charlie Chappell, who did not continue to the 'right' school and works as a clown (and is in an ongoing fight with a colleague), and enjoyable episodes involving them.
It does make for a novel that can feel sometimes stretched thin. With such a large tableau, characters can seem neglected; certainly, there are some stories one would like to hear more of. There's also all the current events: Coe walks his reader through these quite well, but it's a hard balance to strike, especially when so much is still so close and familiar -- yet obviously will read quite differently when it has faded from memory after the next few elections, or Britain's post-Brexit apocalypse. Some of the characters and set-ups also feel far too conveniently, or simplistically, black and white, and while Coe does strive for balance, trying to show what might lead some to go down the road leading to Brexit, it's still fairly obvious that he's quite baffled by this national turn.
Middle England, and the two earlier related novels, can be seen as a lighter and more approachable version of Benjamin's own novel-sequence, Unrest, a roman fleuve rolling across and trying to capture time and country. Benjamin's own tightly pared-back version of his monumental undertaking, A Rose Without a Thorn -- and its surprising literary-establishment success -- even seem like a self-referential wink, Coe reminding himself of his own novel's tending towards drift and meander -- though he's practiced and sure enough to exert and maintain sufficient control, and if sometimes too neat and in other respects slightly ragged Middle England is still a polished and consistently enjoyable ride.
Coe manages the neat trick of capturing the national unrest and yet conveying it in remarkably settled stories; if anything seems slight surreal about Middle England, it's the general levelheaded sense of satisfaction the characters achieve and feel. Even on the periphery -- a character who spends some time in prison and is pretty down and out -- almost everyone seems to be able to make the best of things (if also with some head-shaking bafflement about what is happening around them).
Middle England is an enjoyable read that generally captures the state of the nation well -- even as Coe seems slightly unsure of how much to force the issue, as it wavers in just how much of a Brextit-defined novel it wants to be. But in any case, it's certainly worthwhile.
- M.A.Orthofer, 1 May 2019
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Born in 1961, Jonathan Coe attended Cambridge and Warwick universities. He is the author of several novels.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2019 the complete review