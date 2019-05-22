

Fall; or, Dodge in Hell



by

Neal Stephenson



B : lots of interesting ideas and some solid stories and adventures, if not entirely satisfying

From the Reviews :

"Fans of Stephenson’s passion for the minutiae of technological innovations will revel in the intricacies of his construction, but unwieldy dialogue, uneven pacing, and a narrow-minded view of the future betray the story’s promise." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Fall; or, Dodge in Hell opens describing, at a leisurely pace, the last hours of Richard Dodge's life. The Seattle-based billionaire founder and chairman of video game giant Corporation 9592 has a minor medical procedure scheduled for that day; it is: "a thing done a thousand times today", but in this particular case it is not going to go well.

Dodge is still in bed when the novel opens, an excuse for Stephenson to offer some exposition on dream and waking states and human consciousness -- prefiguring questions and issues that eventually are at the fore of the novel. It's a while, however, before they take center stage.

Modern medical technology means that Dodge's 'death' isn't of the good old absolute sort. While unable to function on his own any longer -- brain activity has come to a screeching halt -- a ventilator and other assorted mechanical support are enough to keep that body-shell up and running, at least at a basic level. And though Dodge remains the focal point of events, since he's not really there in any meaningful form as a character -- he's pretty much just dead weight, at this point -- he recedes into the narratorial background for a long stretch; it won't be the last time the title-figure isn't front and center in (t)his story.

Dodge had arranged to be picked up after his procedure, by old business partner and friend Corvallis Kawasaki -- often called C-plus -- and since Corvallis is already on site when things go south, he's the first to know and take action. He also contacts the relevant family members -- specifically Zula Forthrast, Dodge's niece. (Dodge and Zula -- along with some of the other Forthrasts -- figure prominently in Stephenson's earlier Reamde, but familiarity with it is not necessary to follow Fall.) Adopted when she was seven, her adoptive mother died and Zula had become: "a ward of the whole extended family"; she was particularly close to Dodge -- and also lives in Seattle, with husband Csongor and young daughter, Sophia (whom Dodge had babysat the previous weekend).

Zula more or less takes charge of what needs to be done -- but one of the first things that needs to be determined is what Dodge's wishes were in a situation like this, as well as, more generally, the terms of his will (as there is a lot of money at stake here). So the lawyers get called in, and in short order Dodge's will, his health care directive, and a directive regarding the disposition of his remains are brought to the hospital. And that's where things get complicated.

It turns out that Dodge had signed up with a group that preserved human remains cryogenically, with the hopes/plans to eventually re-animate them, when technology was advanced enough to cure whatever killed them, etc. The original group had had some problems, but there were successor-entities still active and involved. And while complete-body storage on ice was the original plan, there was a bit of leeway here:

The contract that all eleven of these people had signed, while they were alive, when they gave Ephrata Cryonics their money, contained an out. It said that the remains were to be preserved in cryogenic storage -- or through whatever means, in the judgment of Ephrata Cryonics, were best suited to the desired goal of eventually bringing the deceased back to life.

They took each of those eleven brains and scanned them. Reduced them to data structures. Stored the data in the cloud.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 May 2019

About the Author :

American author Neal Stephenson was born in 1959. After his novel about academia, The Big U, he wrote "the Eco-thriller" Zodiac and then began writing true science fiction, with which he has had great success.

