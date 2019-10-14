|
The Factory
B : solid little novel of the anonymous modern mega-urban life- and work-place
The Factory has three narrators, all new hires at an unnamed factory of enormous proportions -- dominating the local city and, in fact, practically a city in its own right, with a hundred cafeterias, "more restaurants than you can count", as well as: "a post office and a bank, a travel agency, a couple of bookstores", among much else.
The three take turns recounting their experiences, first in adjusting to their new situations before soon finding that, despite being able to fill function -- do what is asked of them -- their tasks remain little more than an in every sense incomprehensible going-through-the-motions.
Corporate profiles, operating manuals, booklets for children, recipes, texts on everything from science to history ... Who wrote this stuff ? For what audience ? To what end ? Why does it need to be proofread at all ? If these are all factory documents, what the hell is the factory ? What's it making ? I thought I knew before, but once I started working here I realized I had no idea. What kind of a factory is this ?Amusingly too, as he was told when his duties were first described to him, the proofread documents eventually come back for another check -- and often then contain even more mistakes; "It makes you ask yourself, what have I been doing ?"
Indeed.
Even shredding Yoshiko feels guilty about being paid for what she does -- as well as feeling in every way unfulfilled:
My job couldn't be any simpler. (Thinking about it, it's really insane that the factory pays me as much as they do. Why not automate the process ?) The more my thoughts wander the harder it gets -- everything feels so disconnected. Me an my work, me and the factory, me and society.This disconnect is also manifested in her relationship with her brother, with readers at first unaware that the two characters are related, much less live together, and even when there is some overlap and the two interact, both perspectives still feel very separate.
The characters do engage with others, especially co-workers -- notably the unwavering Goto, who always has an answer and gives the characters the basic information and instructions they need, but never seems to be quite on the same page as them, cheerfully refusing to understand their concerns about their qualifications and duties at every turn -- but a fundamental disconnect remains; ultimately, each man and woman is an island here.
Beyond the sheer magnitude and busy-ness of the factory, the characters come to notice the peculiarities of the on-site wildlife. For one, there are those ominously black birds -- ever more of them, it seems --, a kind which no one seems to be able to identify, with a young boy who writes a report on the factory fauna describing them as 'factory shags'. The boy's report reaches first Furufue and then the proofreading department; it also includes descriptions of the few other animals on site, including coypus and 'washer lizards'. These animal-elements in the factory ecosystem are a natural-but-unnatural element that comes increasingly to the fore as the novel comes to its conclusion.
The Factory is a short novel, a mix of straightforward detail and then the bizarre-abrupt (including its conclusion). Perfectly realistic elements and events dominate, but Oyamada tosses in oddities that go far beyond the quirky, making for an effectively disturbing undertone to the narrative that occasionally strikingly rears up. The anomie of the modern mega-industrial workplace is nicely captured, and the characters and story ultimately quite nicely brought together -- if all rather abruptly; more building blocks of story along the way would have been welcome.
- M.A.Orthofer, 24 October 2019
Japanese author Oyamada Hiroko (小山田浩子) was born in 1983.
