the complete review - fiction

The Hole



by

Oyamada Hiroko



Title: The Hole Author: Oyamada Hiroko Genre: Novel Written: 2014 (Eng. 2020) Length: 110 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: The Hole - US The Hole - UK The Hole - Canada

Japanesew title: 穴

Translated by David Boyd

Awarded the Akutagawa Prize, 2013 (II)

Our Assessment:



B : solid, atmospheric

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Japan Times A 26/9/2020 Iain Maloney

From the Reviews :

"The Hole is concerned with the plight of women in Japan. In fact, you couldn't ask for a more concise, moving and subtly angry study of the pressures and expectations placed on women by Japanese society. (...) It takes a writer of great talent to mold the banality of the everyday into the stuff of art, and to build an entire world around a metaphor other writers might quickly deploy and cast aside, but Oyamada is in complete control of her talent." - Iain Maloney, The Japan Times

The complete review 's Review :

The Hole is narrated by Asa. She is going on thirty when her husband, Muneaki, is transferred to new office, far enough from where they live that they decide to move. As it happens, his new office is (reasonably) close to where he grew up and his parents still live; conveniently, a house the parents own right next to theirs has just become vacant, and Muneaki's parents offer it to the couple, rent-free. Asa does give up her own job, but that doesn't seem like a huge sacrifice: she's only a "non-permanent employee" who doesn't get paid nearly what the permanent employees do.

A co-worker looks at the bright side:

Living the dream. You won't have to work. You'll be free to look after the house, bake, do a little gardening ... That's the life.

I was pretty sure I'd get sick of my new routine within a week -- but it only took one day. Every day after that was as mind-numbing as the one before.

It almost felt as though the hole was exactly my size -- a trap made just for me.

It seems like most folks don't see what they don't want to see. The same goes for you. There must be plenty you don't see.

Who do you think you are ? Alice in Wonderland ? You thought you'd follow a white rabbit down a whole and find yourself at the start of some big adventure ? Is that what you thought would happen ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 September 2020

New Directions publicity page

新潮社 publicity page

See Index of Japanese literature

Index of Akutagawa Prize-winning works under review

About the Author :

Japanese author Oyamada Hiroko (小山田浩子) was born in 1983.

