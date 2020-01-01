

the complete review - autobiographical

Disturbance



by

Philippe Lançon



Surviving Charlie Hebdo

French title: Le lambeau

Translated by Steven Rendall

Our Assessment:



B : fine, very personal account

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Consensus :



Powerful; impressed



From the Reviews :

"It is extraordinary how he combines the closest possible account of the physical ordeal he underwent with a no less affecting account of the intellectual life that enabled him to put himself back together, to rejoin the living, in other ways. (...) This engrossing, beautifully written book about finding a way forward is not just a remarkable document but an inspiration to others in quite different plights. Nothing else has touched me in quite the same way this year." - David Sexton, Evening Standard





"Lançon’s memoir, subtly translated by Steven Rendall, gives an uneasy feeling of voyeurism at times, such as when he depicts his surroundings once silence fell on the murder scene -- the open skull of his friend lying nearby; the discovery of his own injuries; shreds of flesh in place of his lower jaw. And yet, amid the horrific images, literature arises." - Anne-Sylvaine Chassany, Financial Times





"(E)rgreifender, dichter und literarischer ist als so viele der neuen Romane dieses Frühjahrs (....) Er schreibt nicht irgendwie, sondern im Dialog mit den Büchern, die er in der Klinik liest. (...) So ist Der Fetzen , dieses großartige, beeindruckende Buch, das Projekt einer doppelten Rekonstruktion." - Julia Encke, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung





, dieses großartige, beeindruckende Buch, das Projekt einer doppelten Rekonstruktion." - "At times, Lançon can lean towards a kind of parody of the French high style, but it’s essentially a book about a man struggling to make sense of his radically transformed world. (...) Those hoping for a more overtly political book will be disappointed. (...) The book is remarkably free of anger at either the Kouachis or the ideology that inspired them. Without resorting to polemic, it’s an argument in favour of the intellectual life, of ideas as beautiful abstractions, weaponised only as satire, never as terror. It feels reassuringly rarefied, like an old-fashioned French talking-heads movie. But its weakness is that there is little sense of a world beyond the whitewashed hospital rooms in which he’s treated or the book-lined ones from which he was so horrifically torn." - Andrew Anthony, The Guardian





"On ne peut pas lire ces pages, comme toutes celles que Lançon consacre à son frère, aux policiers ou aux infirmières qui veillent sur lui, sans être envahi par des sursauts de vérité. La littérature coïncide avec un cri." - Jean Birnbaum, Le Monde





"The description of his recovery is intimate and relentless. (...) Disturbance is a hard book, but with no unusual bitterness or false simplicities. More than an account of a semi-recovery, it is also a magnificent tribute. Not just to Lançon’s murdered journalistic colleagues, but to the whole threatened tribe." - Douglas Murray, The Spectator





is a hard book, but with no unusual bitterness or false simplicities. More than an account of a semi-recovery, it is also a magnificent tribute. Not just to Lançon’s murdered journalistic colleagues, but to the whole threatened tribe." - "Overall, Le Lambeau is a fascinating and often sobering read, one that offers insight into human fragility as well as resilience. One caveat in terms of style: like many French journalists/novelists, Lançon feels the need to insert as many literary references as possible into his narrative, with results that are often more rambling than Proustian. Some judicious editing would have eliminated a few of the unnecessary digressions and provided a sharper, clearer focus." - Edward Ousselin, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

The first sentence of Philippe Lançon's Disturbance is: "The evening before the attack, I went to the theater with Nina". Readers of course come to the book well aware of the impending attack, with the subtitle -- Surviving Charlie Hebdo -- just another reminder: on 7 January 2015 two armed hooligans attacked the offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing twelve people and injuring another eleven. Philippe Lançon was among those who were seriously injured but survived, and he circumspectly approaches 'the event' here, reconstructing the day and then hours and then minutes before the attack without yet allowing for just how shattering the event would be -- clinging to the normality of his life before.

In the days leading up to it he is, in fact preparing for the fact that: "my life was going to change, at least for a while" -- but the reason was that he was preparing to go the United States, to teach at Princeton for a semester (which was also going to bring him closer to the new woman in his life, Gabriela, who lived in New York); among the last things he did before the attack was to buy his plane ticket. There's portent here, and acknowledgement of what is to come, but he pushes off facing what actually happened for as long as possible and his references remain largely indirect; he looks back, for example, to earlier times, such as years earlier when he was in Baghdad on the eve (literally, practically) of the American invasion, and fled the scene:

In my case, everything began in Baghdad. Everything that was going to lead to, among other things, the events of January 7. I was there, but I left too early. On January 7 I was there too, but I got up to leave too late.

I no longer have either nostalgia or regrets: in that respect, the event took everything from me.

Everything involved in daily routines constituted another barrier to the absurd by the absurd: I was the companion to poor Kafka's poor K's.

Plans ? I didn't have any. I had no future. I didn't see it, didn't feel it. My future ended with the next round of care and at the horizon of sensations that were increasingly ferocious and unprecedented.

What else could I write about in that room, other than my voyage around it ? Writing about my own case was the best way to understand it, to assimilate it, to think about something else -- because the person who was writing was no longer, for a few minutes, or for an hour, the patient about whom he was writing: he was the reporter and chronicler of a reconstruction.

I am just trying to define the nature of the event by discovering how it has changed my own nature. I try to do that, but I can't. Words enable me to go further, but when one has gone so far, all at once, in spite of oneself, they no longer explore, no longer make conquests; now they just follow what happened, like old, worn-out hounds. They set artificial limits, which are too narrow, on the anarchic crowd of sensations and visions.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 January 2020

About the Author :

French journalist and author Philippe Lançon was born in 1963.

