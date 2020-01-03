

the complete review - fiction

The Pine Islands



by

Marion Poschmann



German title: Die Kieferninseln

Translated by Jen Calleja

Our Assessment:



A- : beautifully turned absurdist tale

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Consensus :



Very, very impressed



From the Reviews :

" Die Kieferninseln ist vor allem ein immens komisches Buch. (...) Marion Poschmann hat eine wunderbare Sprache für Die Kieferninseln gefunden, lakonisch und transparent wie ein japanisches Lackkunstwerk, das durch das wiederholte Auftragen und Polieren immer neuer Schichten erst Tiefenwirkung erhält. (...) Jeder wird dieses Buch zweimal lesen. Sonst hat man kein Herz. Und keinen Humor." - Andreas Platthaus, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"(A) short novel almost miraculous in its successful blending of potentially clashing tones. (...) The Pine Islands is a story that doesn't tie up loose ends but leaves themes scattered as needles on the forest floor, allowing the reader to spot their patterns." - John Self, The Guardian





is a story that doesn’t tie up loose ends but leaves themes scattered as needles on the forest floor, allowing the reader to spot their patterns." - "Summoned in almost incarnate form as guide and literary deity, the figure of Basho pervades the book. (...) Eschewing the effusive -- a common entrapment of foreign writers on Japan -- the work contains observations that are starkly unflattering. (...) Are we then, to judge a work of fiction by the words of its protagonists, or on the stirring quality of the writing ? The sheer delight of reading such fresh, well-crafted prose as Poschmann’s would suggest the latter." - Stephen Mansfield, The Japan Times





"Ein literarisches Wunderwerk, in dem die Hintergründe sanft zu leuchten beginnen und das überstrahlen, was wir nach alter Gewohnheit für wichtig halten würden. Hintergründig ist auch der grosse Witz des Romans (.....) Marion Poschmanns Sprache beherrscht das lyrische Helldunkel meisterhaft, und auch die Geschichte des Romans ist ziemlich schillernd. (...) Marion Poschmann hat mit ihren Kieferninseln einen knisternd-klugen Roman über die Rationalität geschrieben. Einen Roman, der auf sehr gelassene Art satirisch ist." - Paul Jandl, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





einen knisternd-klugen Roman über die Rationalität geschrieben. Einen Roman, der auf sehr gelassene Art satirisch ist." - "Ein fantastisches Buch. (...) Das Erzählnetz, das die deutsche Meisterin im stillen Erzählen und in poetischer Naturbeschreibung aufspannt, ist auf eine Weise stabil und gleichzeitig zerbrechlich, wie es wahrscheinlich in dieser kalligrafischen Kunstfertigkeit zurzeit nur Poschmann hinbekommt." - Elmar Krekeler, Die Welt





"Das rasant erzählte Buch lebt von den abfällig vor sich hin räsonierenden inneren Monologen dieses vorurteilsbeladenen Besserwissers. (...) Er trifft den Nerv unserer Zeit, weil er plastisch von scheinbar unüberwindbarer Fremdheit zwischen den Kulturen erzählt -- und zugleich ebendiese Grenzziehung virtuos relativiert. (...) Dank stilistischer Präzision und sprachlicher Fülle ist dabei ein kleines Meisterwerk entstanden." - Alexander Cammann, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

The premise of -- and indeed much of what happens in -- The Pine Islands is preposterous. Gilbert Silvester wakes up distraught after a dream that his wife, Mathilda, had been cheating on him -- a dream so vague he doesn't even know whether it was with a man or a woman -- and is so convinced by it that, at the end of the day, after a brief confrontation (in which she denies being unfaithful), he gathers a few things, takes the underground to the airport, and buys a ticket for the next intercontinental flight he can get a seat on -- to Tokyo, departing the next morning.

Gilbert is a university associate lecturer and with practically no work obligations at the time (it's between terms), he can conveniently afford to take off like this for a while without being missed. It's a flight into the completely unknown and foreign -- "the most unfamiliar of environments". Years earlier, Gilbert had spent a (not very successful) year in the United States, teaching at a backwoods college, but has never been to Japan; indeed, as Poschmann nicely puts it, he's a coffee-culture kind of guy (France, Italy, Vienna) while having: "categorically dismissed countries with above-average tea consumptions", such as Russia, China, and Japan.

Gilbert doesn't lack in a kind of confidence, as his determined leap into this unknown suggests: he may have no idea of what he is doing, or even really why, but he forges ahead. He's not had much success -- his academic career is distinctly second-rate, and school teacher Mathilda has been much more successful (and earns more money) -- but he's still fairly self-assured. Typically, upon his arrival, it's only when he looks at and buys a few Japanese classics in English translation and a guide book that he realizes he is basically completely ignorant about the culture into which he is about to plunge:

He had always assumed that he, like everyone else, knew the Japanese classics off by heart, but standing in front of the shelf with the pocket books he now had to admit that he himself had at most watched a couple of hours of Japanese films during his lifetime and had never been able so much as to recite a haiku.

Was he able to see ? The pines, their beauty, their contours, their details, a complete picture ? He didn't know where he should focus his attention

Why didn't Yosa have even a minimal amount of Buddhist composure, why wasn't he even the teensiest bit mellow, as one ought to expect from the land of Zen, and where was the almost pornographic eagerness to experiment, whereby the Japanese reputedly succeed in ingratiating even the crudest obscenities into an excessive sex life without the slightest feeling of guilt ?

One only travelled to Sendai if it was unavoidable, for professional or family reasons, or while in transit. And yet Gilbert had remained completely indifferent to Tokyo. [...] Sendai, on the other hand: vapid photographs on webpages, grey high-rises that might just as well be in Calcutta, in Detroit or Vladivostok. The vacuity of Sendai drew him in with magical energy.

Some kind of gold mushroom. Beef. Spinach. Hadn't Yosa fully grasped that they were setting off on a journey of hardship and restrictions ? Or did he think that this would be his final chance for gluttony ? Finally, it all became too absurd for Gilbert, and he allowed himself to be handed a night-black triangle filled with shrimp mayonnaise.

He thought primarily about pines while doing so, he thought almost exclusively about pines. The Japanese pines on their scenic island -- were they truly capable of teaching him to see something ? And if they were, why couldn't a completely normal pine, like the one in the Brandenburg Forest, for instance, not be just as qualified to do so ?

Gilbert already felt like a loose leaf anyway, so there wasn't much to be gained in Nikkō. More importantly it was vital to set some parameters for the journey, and he had set them: they had been tirelessly occupying themselves with pines for days and couldn't devote themselves to the innumerable deciduous trees along the route as well.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 January 2020

:

See Index of German literature

About the Author :

German author Marion Poschmann was born in 1969.

