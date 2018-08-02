|
Our Assessment:
B : sharp writing but the story/issues too pared-down in its presentation
Personal identity is already at the fore of Desirable Body early on: Cédric Allyn-Weberson is the son of an extremely wealthy pharmaceuticals tycoon, but after his mother's suicide he eventually cut all ties with his father and his past and changed his identity, becoming a journalist and living under the name Cédric Erg.
While his father Morice, with his nearly unlimited resources, stays well-informed about his son, Cédric has long avoided any contact with him.
With: "a new pair of glasses and a bearded chin, Cédric the renegade had completely transformed his face", as well; he had become another person.
Cédric had been cheating on her for years with himself, with a stranger.Before anything is decided, however, there is a horrific accident, and Cédric suffers horrible injuries that leave him a quadriplegic, barely clinging to life.
Lorna does inform Cédric's father of what happened, and behind and away from the scenes Morice sees to it that everything that can be done for his son is. That includes not just the usual medical care, but also a much more radical experimental procedure -- the idea of transplanting Cédric's head onto a healthy body. Scientific advances are just far enough along, it is suggested, that the neural pathways can regenerate and actually allow Cédric to be able to 'use' his new body.
If not entirely a medical thriller, Desirable Body is indeed a head-transplant novel. Cédric -- though more or less aware that he's: "a luxury guinea pig" for a procedure that's never been successfully performed and whose chances of success are small -- consents, too, and they go through with it.
The operation is, in fact a success. The danger of rejection, as with almost any transplant, remains, but Haddad allows his protagonist to make a full recovery -- a success beyond everyone's wildest dreams. It takes a while, but eventually Cédric is again mobile and functional in this body, as if it was his own.
The sense of 'as if' remains, however, as Cédric doesn't entirely take to his new body -- not so much physically (that works out pretty well) but psychologically (and, arguably, something like spiritually).
Haddad does focus some on the public fascination with the operation, and how the doctors navigate the attention (between lapping it up and avoiding it), but it is Cédric's slow adjustment to this foreign body that he examines most closely.
Haddad has Cédric find himself at odds with the rest of his physical self, that new body. He only slowly regains feeling and function -- yet the body he now inhabits remains foreign to him. He remains, to put it mildly, uncomfortable in his own/new skin.
His issues seems as much existential as actually physical, and Haddad suggests a specific form of the mind-body problem:
How can you believe in your own past, and even your emotions, when your body is haunted by another's history ?True to his old life, Cédric yet again tries to sink into his old pseudo- and ano-nymity. Haddad veers again to the thriller-angle, with Cédric continuing his wandering and wondering about the body that is now his, and he more seriously looks into whose it was (a small tattoo provides one clue ...), and how he came to it. As the novel moves towards its more thrillerish climax, other questions pop up too -- such as that of whether Cédric's accident might not have been not so much accidental .....
It's not necessarily bad to have Cédric question his identity even before he is put in this unique situation, but for all the talk of it Haddad's treatment of this very fundamental identity-issue remains entirely too superficial. Despite the promising premise, only a few limited concerns and consequences are tossed into the story. (Among the interesting ones that are slipped in: Morice's disappointment that the family line will die out, because even if Cédric can father a child: "my son no longer has his original body; he is no longer genetically my son".) Lorna's back and forth as the man she loved undergoes this fundamental transformation also seems underpresented -- as indeed the entire book feels a bit quick, skimming along (with quite a few leaps in time) and tossing up many interesting questions and issues, but barely reflecting on them, in words or action. There is a lot here, but Desirable Body is more morsel than meat.
Haddad does have a nice way with the words, however, and if most of this -- both the action and the ideas -- could and should be put more expansively, he does express himself nicely, with a good, quick turn of phrase, making Desirable Body an appealing and intriguing if not entirely satisfying quick read
- M.A.Orthofer, 2 August 2018
French-writing author Hubert Haddad was born in Tunisia in 1947.
