French title: Corps désirable

Translated by Alyson Waters

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 3/9/2015 Eric Chevillard Publishers Weekly A 25/6/2018 .

From the Reviews :

"Haddad’s fabulously imagined, deeply intelligent, and vividly realized modern parable -- complete with moments of true horror -- sizzles as it grapples with the question of what makes a self, and if it’s ever possible to separate soul from flesh." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Personal identity is already at the fore of Desirable Body early on: Cédric Allyn-Weberson is the son of an extremely wealthy pharmaceuticals tycoon, but after his mother's suicide he eventually cut all ties with his father and his past and changed his identity, becoming a journalist and living under the name Cédric Erg. While his father Morice, with his nearly unlimited resources, stays well-informed about his son, Cédric has long avoided any contact with him. With: "a new pair of glasses and a bearded chin, Cédric the renegade had completely transformed his face", as well; he had become another person.

When the novel opens, Cédric has also found the love of his life, Lorna Leer -- "Ever since he'd met Lorna, he'd found stability and no longer questioned his identity". When they take a vacation on a sailing boat together, he is ready to settle down and marry her -- only to hear that she thinks they will break up. Identity is at the heart of it again: Lorna had just learned of Cédric's true identity -- not from him, who had always concealed it from everyone -- and to her this makes it seem that:

Cédric had been cheating on her for years with himself, with a stranger.

How can you believe in your own past, and even your emotions, when your body is haunted by another's history ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 August 2018

:

About the Author :

French-writing author Hubert Haddad was born in Tunisia in 1947.

