preposterous but brisk, and genuinely creepy
Choice Cuts is presented as a report written by one Garric, private secretary to the Commissioner of Police, who is so worried and alarmed by the events he has witnessed and been party to that he chronicles them all and, with a cover letter, intends to send them to none less than the President of the (French) Republic, convinced that: "The truth that I discovered must be made known to the highest authority in the land".
He has quite the tale to tell.
The truth of the matter is that the whole thing was arranged by the Ministry of National Defence. [...] With our forty-eight million inhabitants we are a small country compared to America, Russia or China. If war breaks out, we shall have the bomb, all right ... but don't forget the 1914-18 holocaust which was supposed to finish us. Now, thanks to Marek, with every man who dies -- if he isn't too badly messed up -- we shall be able to heal five, six, seven wounded men, to gain five, six, seven soldiers. Do you begin to see what I'm getting at ? With a thousand dead we may, with a bit of luck, be able to make 7,000 new fighters.It's a large-scale operation that has been prepared: the donor-body isn't the issue, but Marek and his team have to find suitable recipients at just the right time. So all accidents are reported and the appropriately injured shuttled to the site where all this is to take place. And it all goes pretty much as planned: seven victims are made whole -- and Myrtil is completely dismembered.
Each of Myrtil's arms and legs goes to a different accident-victim -- including a painter and an abbé --, the heart and lungs to a student who dabbles in music, the head (!) to bank employee Nérisse, and: "as for the rest, it was grafted on to one man, Francis Jumauge" (in to might be the better way of putting that), whose pelvis had been completely crushed. Marek's method seems to work -- the grafts aren't rejected -- and physically the patients recover quite quickly -- with head-man Nérisse taking longest for the head to properly take. (The theory here is that while Nérisse got Myrtil's head, his mind remains his own, the authors doing without much physiological explanation or exploration here .....)
Psychologically, things aren't quite so simple -- and not just for Nérisse, who recognizes immediately whose head he now bears. The woman who now has a man's leg finds it hard to accept this one-sided masculine look, while the painter is frustrated that his new arm won't let him practice his craft as he used to. And then the body parts seem to have a bit of a mind of their own, or at least to exert an unhealthy influence on their new owners. Eventually the two new-legged patients, right and left, even hook up and plan to get married, reuniting the pair at least in conjugal form .....
Complicating matters is Myrtil's mistress, Régine Mancel -- conveniently in prison herself for a short stretch at that time when Myrtil meats his (re)maker, but eager then to pay her respects at his (non-existent -- there was nothing to bury) grave and then soon enough getting wise to the fact that something fishy is up. Garric is charged with trying to make sure she doesn't make too much a fuss, but he can't help both eventually spilling the beans -- not that she hasn't figured most of it out herself -- and also beginning to fall for the attractive young woman.
The patched-up patients continue to have issues, complaining to various degrees about matters great and small. The abbé is pretty stoical, but the rest are much more fussy. Still, some also begin to find advantage in their new conditions: the student-musician suddenly finds his music taking off, while the painter, going in a new direction, is suddenly a hot artist -- as much for his story and notoriety as his art, but still .....
Matters take a darker turn when the patients start committing suicide, one by one. Or seem to be committing suicide -- Garric begins to have his doubts as the bodies pile up (and other things don't quit add up). Marek is always immediately called to the scene and, with the help of the authorities, the deaths are quickly and discreetly taken care of, the bodies whisked off ..... The project has to be protected, and these small set-backs must be kept secret to keep the public from turning on this great advance .....
As Garric realizes, the big -- still emerging -- picture looks a bit different than the one he has been watching. If not exactly misplaced, his concerns have led him to miss other signs. It all leads up to a nicely creepy and twisted resolution.
There have been great advances both in medicine and the modern medical thriller since Choice Cuts appeared more than half a century ago, and the novel does look quite old-fashioned -- more Frankenstein than Robin Cook -- from a contemporary vantage point. Very light on the science, it nevertheless is a pretty decent little thriller -- an enjoyable read, as long as readers are willing to generously suspend disbelief for the duration. The subject-matter is rather lightly treated, though Boileau-Narcejac at least play around a bit with the psychological impacts of another person's limbs (and organs) suddenly replacing one's own. The ethical debates -- from the (mad-)scientist responsible for this to the government supporting the project (and its secrecy) for its own purposes -- also get rather short shrift, but at least there's a bit of discussion of aspects of these. The black humor certainly helps -- not least with the outcome, including of the letter and report Garric writes, as well as Marek (who certainly gets his, in a nice final twist).
Juggling seven patients (and the mistress, and the authorities) is a bit much for Garric (and Boileau-Narcejac), but on the whole the novel moves at a crisp pace and includes some nice encounters. The authors' quality shows through too in some of the smaller, more incidental scenes -- as with the gallery-owner who is willing to take on the new-armed artist:
'Gaubrey will last two or three years . . as a painter.'If a bit dated, Choice Cuts is still an enjoyable little read -- built on an unusual (if admittedly way too ambitious) and certainly entertaining premise that the authors use quite well.
- M.A.Orthofer, 26 December 2018
French authors Pierre Boileau (1906-1989) and Thomas Narcejac (1908-1998) wrote many mysteries and thrillers together, as Boileau-Narcejac.
