

the complete review - fiction

Choice Cuts



by

Thomas Boileau and Pierre Narcejac



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: ... Et mon tout est un homme

Translated by Brian Rawson

Choice Cuts was made into a film in 1991, Body Parts, directed by Eric Red

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : preposterous but brisk, and genuinely creepy

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Sunday Times . 21/8/1966 Mary Conroy The Times A+ 15/6/1968 . TLS A 18/8/1966 Vernon Scannell

From the Reviews :

"The authors are obviously determined to tell a good story without too much subtlety and one reads on, sure there will be a good final twist. There is, though it comes thirteen pages too early for perfection. To hell with perfection. It's one of those rubbishy books you can't put down." - Mary Conroy, Sunday Times





"A splendidly tasteless story (.....) The combination of grisly black comedy, science fiction and satire works superbly, and the unexpeceted final twist is a piece of fiendish brilliance well worthy of these two great French mystery writers." - The Times





"It all sounds preposterous, yet it is the authors' remarkable achievement that they make suspension of disbelief quite easy, and they weave a mystery, the brilliantly horrifying solution of which few readers will foresee. The translation is unobtrusively excellent, the narrative pace never falters (.....) Choice Cuts is a first-rate entertainment" - Vernon Scannell, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Choice Cuts is presented as a report written by one Garric, private secretary to the Commissioner of Police, who is so worried and alarmed by the events he has witnessed and been party to that he chronicles them all and, with a cover letter, intends to send them to none less than the President of the (French) Republic, convinced that: "The truth that I discovered must be made known to the highest authority in the land". He has quite the tale to tell.

It began when the Commissioner summoned him to tell him of a great experiment that was being prepared. The day of reckoning for notorious thief René Myrtil, condemned to death (he killed two guards in the course of his last great heist), was approaching, and he is just the test-subject scientist Anton Marek has been looking for. Marek -- "both Einstein and Joanovici at one and the same time. A mixture of genius and rather sordid dabbler" -- had made great advances in the area of medical transplants (generally called 'grafts' here), and now wanted to do a large-scale test -- essentially transplanting all the parts of an entire body (to different people in need -- an arm here, a leg there, etc.). The French government is all on board -- the catchy and appropriate code-name they've given the project is: Lernaean Hydra --, and Myrtil has apparently agreed to be the donor, given that he's going to lose his head anyway ..... (As long as France had the death penalty, guillotining was the preferred method of execution.)

As Garric is later told:

The truth of the matter is that the whole thing was arranged by the Ministry of National Defence. [...] With our forty-eight million inhabitants we are a small country compared to America, Russia or China. If war breaks out, we shall have the bomb, all right ... but don't forget the 1914-18 holocaust which was supposed to finish us. Now, thanks to Marek, with every man who dies -- if he isn't too badly messed up -- we shall be able to heal five, six, seven wounded men, to gain five, six, seven soldiers. Do you begin to see what I'm getting at ? With a thousand dead we may, with a bit of luck, be able to make 7,000 new fighters.

'Gaubrey will last two or three years . . as a painter.'

'But ... has he any talent ?'

Massart looked at me half-surprised and half-amused, and pushed towards me a box full of American cigarettes.

'Talent ?' he mused. 'I once thought I knew what talent was. Now there's just what sells and what doesn't sell. Gaubrey will sell just as long as the novelty lasts. My job is to pander to the craze. Painting is like a forest fire. Suddenly the flames spread, the smoke can be seen from miles away, and prices soar ... When the fire won't catch by itself, I'm the one who applies the match ... As far as Gaubrey's concerned, I shall have a little brushwood blaze. It won't do all that much, but one never knows.'

'But what happens afterwards ?' I asked. 'When Gaubrey's pictures don't sell any more ?'

'My dear sir, I live in the short term, like everyone else nowadays. I hope that Gaubrey is sufficiently intelligent not to ask himself too many questions ... If he still suffers from illusions, you should advise him to change his occupation.'

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 December 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

Folio publicity page

She Who Was No More (also published as: The Woman who Was No More ; The Woman who Was ; and The Fiends )

; ; and ) Vertigo (also published as: The Living and the Dead)

Hubert Haddad's transplant novel, Desirable Body

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of French literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Authors :

French authors Pierre Boileau (1906-1989) and Thomas Narcejac (1908-1998) wrote many mysteries and thrillers together, as Boileau-Narcejac.

- Return to top of the page -