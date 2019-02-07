

The Man Who Couldn't Die



by

Olga Slavnikova



The Tale of an Authentic Human Being

Russian title: Бессмертный

Translated by Marian Schwartz

With an Introduction by Mark Lipovetsky

Our Assessment:



B : fine little dark tale of post-Soviet Russia

The title-character of The Man Who Couldn't Die is Alexei Afanasievich Kharitonov, a World War II veteran bedridden now for fourteen years after a debilitating stroke. The welfare payments he receives help keep the family -- wife Nina Alexandrovna, his step-daughter Marina, and, for a while, her husband Seryozha -- afloat, especially after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the transition to the wild west version of capitalism that followed, which none of the family members seems to have managed to adjust to yet. Since: "no matter how burdensome his recumbent body might be, it consumed far less than it contributed", it's important to keep him alive -- and Marina thinks it's best to try to avoid any shocks to his system, by keeping him from finding out what's going on in the outside world. So, in essence, they put Alexei Afanasievich in a (Soviet-)time bubble, not allowing any change to intrude, feeding him fake news -- such as carefully edited articles from Pravda, with handwritten revisions added by Marina read aloud to him -- and doctored video tapes (at least as long as the TV still works), even creating a Twenty-Ninth Congress of the Soviet Communist Party to play out for him (though the actual party only got to twenty-eight).

It's a neat and amusing idea, and Slavnikova plays it out quite well. But the focus isn't entirely, or even predominantly on the unmoving Alexei Afanasievich, as it is also very much on the two women in the household. The artificial world they've created, the bubble they also regularly retreat into -- Nina Alexandrovna spending most of her time there, Marina returning after her long workdays -- affects them as well. In short order, the bifurcation leaves two almost entirely different, and separate, worlds:

Evidently, nothing from outside time could serve as an event for inside time anymore; communication between the two times had ceased

If you looked at present-day capitalism from that distant fork in time, then this looked more like a puppet show or the nightmare of a convinced Communist who finds himself inside his own dream. The sole basis for that figure's existence, if only in men's minds, was the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Russian author Olga Slavnikova (Ольга Славникова) was born in 1957.

