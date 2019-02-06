Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Machines Like Me



by

Ian McEwan



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : quick, (over-)packed, and quite entertaining read

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Evening Standard . 11/4/2019 Nick Curtis Financial Times . 3/4/2019 Janan Ganesh The Guardian B 11/4/2019 Marcel Theroux Literary Review . 4/2019 Jonathan Barnes The Spectator B 13/4/2019 Lara Feigel The Times . 10/4/2019 Johanna Thomas-Corr Wall St. Journal . 11/4/2019 Elizabeth Winkler

From the Reviews :

"To underline that this is also a thoughtful, moral tale, there are subplots involving the nature of violation and revenge, and what it means to be a parent. And a soupçon of juvenile gender-fluidity too. Even for someone of McEwan’s fluency, that’s a lot to pack in. (...) The science on AI in the book feels plausible, and McEwan seems to have done extensive research into the philosophical side too (.....) All this would be fine if the rest of it felt more credible. But nagging questions hover. (...) (A) clever, densely worked but sporadically irritating read, throughout which you hear McEwan whispering in your ear. All the various themes are duly brought together in a way that is perhaps too neat but which is also satisfying." - Nick Curtis, Evening Standard





"Such is his command of the plumbing and architecture of fiction, you forgive the occasional bloodlessness. The central characters in Machines Like Me become emotional -- including the android -- but never as emotional as the circumstances seem to demand. There are lapses into prim, Famous Five-ish dialogue when things get heated. (...) As so often in McEwan’s recent work, the reader is spoilt by his technical mastery, if never quite moved by it." - Janan Ganesh, Financial Times





become emotional -- including the android -- but never as emotional as the circumstances seem to demand. There are lapses into prim, Famous Five-ish dialogue when things get heated. (...) As so often in McEwan’s recent work, the reader is spoilt by his technical mastery, if never quite moved by it." - " Machines Like Me belongs to the genre of speculative fiction, but in its narrow focus on morally ambiguous characters in a bleak cityscape it also owes a debt to film noir, sharing noir’s conviction that nothing is more human than moral inconsistency. (...) McEwan’s narrator, who explicitly sets out his world, overexplains the historical context and never turns down a chance to offer an essayistic digression. (...) With these caveats, there are many pleasures and many moments of profound disquiet in this book, which reminds you of its author’s mastery of the underrated craft of storytelling. The narrative is propulsive, thanks to our uncertainties about the characters’ motives, the turning points that suddenly reconfigure our understanding of the plot, and the figure of Adam" - Marcel Theroux, The Guardian





belongs to the genre of speculative fiction, but in its narrow focus on morally ambiguous characters in a bleak cityscape it also owes a debt to film noir, sharing noir’s conviction that nothing is more human than moral inconsistency. (...) McEwan’s narrator, who explicitly sets out his world, overexplains the historical context and never turns down a chance to offer an essayistic digression. (...) With these caveats, there are many pleasures and many moments of profound disquiet in this book, which reminds you of its author’s mastery of the underrated craft of storytelling. The narrative is propulsive, thanks to our uncertainties about the characters’ motives, the turning points that suddenly reconfigure our understanding of the plot, and the figure of Adam" - "Machines Like Me is an enjoyable, even addictive, read but it’s ultimately disappointing in the way that all Ian McEwan’s novels have been since Atonement. (...) But as with so many of McEwan’s books, it all feels too neat. (...) Part of the problem is that the book is too dextrous, too pleased with its own brilliance in multiplying moral dilemmas so swiftly." - Lara Feigel, The Spectator

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Machines Like Me begins in a 1982 that is much like the actual one -- notably with Margaret Thatcher setting out on a war over the Falkland Islands -- but while history has progressed much as it did in real life (with small differences, such as Jimmy Carter having beaten Ronald Reagan and now serving his second term as American president -- and the British then being humiliated by dictatorial Argentina in that war over those Malvinas), technology advanced much more quickly. Alan Turing is still alive and well, and was responsible for some of the advances since the Second World War; the internet -- and email -- are ubiquitous and self-driving cars widespread. Advances in Artifical Intelligence are also presented as having occurred much earlier than they did, including computers who beat humans at chess and go. And it's in this 1982 that:

The first truly viable manufactured human with plausible intelligence and looks, believable motion and shifts of expression went on sale

the ultimate plaything, the dream of ages, the triumph of humanism -- or its angel of death. Exciting beyond measure, but frustrating too.

We would be partners, and Adam would be our joint concern, our creation. We would be a family.

The overpowering drive in these machines is to draw inferences of their own and shape themselves accordingly. They rapidly understand, as we should, that consciousness is the highest value.

There are principles that are more important than you or anyone's particular needs at a given time.

They couldn't understand us, because we couldn't understand ourselves. Their learning programs couldn't accommodate us. If we didn't know our own minds, how could we design theirs and expect them to be happy alongside us ? But that's just my hypothesis.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 April 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

See the index of Contemporary British fiction at the complete review

See Index of Science Fiction and Fantasy books

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

British author Ian McEwan is the author of many fine novels. He won the Booker Prize for Amsterdam in 1998.

- Return to top of the page -