Our Assessment:



A- : beautifully, ridiculously twisted (quite-a-bit-more-than-just-a-)crime-novel

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Figaro . 22/03/2018 Eric Neuhoff The Spectator . 1/10/2016 Jeff Noon Sunday Times . 10/10/1937 Milward Kennedy Sunday Times . 25/8/1974 Frederic Raphael The Times . 13/6/1974 H.R.F.Keating The Times . 9/8/1986 Marcel Berlins The Times . 1/10/2016 Fiona Wilson TLS . 21/12/2016 David Collard

Review Consensus :



Unusual; remarkable



From the Reviews :

"Romantic beyond measure, especially about nightlife in London, the novel is written in a style that no present day author could hope to replicate. It’s a bit like Somerset Maugham meeting James Joyce in a dark alleyway in Soho and one of them ending up dead, and the reader not quite able to work out which one’s the victim, and which the murderer. (...) After all these years, The Face on the Cutting-Room Floor remains a one-off, and a seriously fun document about the nature of writing. And killing people." - Jeff Noon, The Spectator





remains a one-off, and a seriously fun document about the nature of writing. And killing people." - "If you are jaded from a surfeit of conventional detective stories, or if you are persuaded that all detective stories are made to a conventional pattern, make haste to read The Face on the Cutting-room Floor ; and if you are neither, make haste to read it. (...) All this is related by McCabe, roughly, coarsely, vigorously, sometimes obscurely, but with vitality. (...) Read Cameron McCabe's story of Cameron McCabe for yourself; but for all its readability do not expect to find it easy reading." - Milward Kennedy, Sunday Times





; and if you are neither, make haste to read it. (...) All this is related by McCabe, roughly, coarsely, vigorously, sometimes obscurely, but with vitality. (...) Read Cameron McCabe's story of Cameron McCabe for yourself; but for all its readability do not expect to find it easy reading." - "Cameron McCabe doesn't take the genre seriously at all. He is outrageously flippant, even insolent. Who does he think he is, to send up all the sacred canons of Chesterton and Co. ? (...) McCabe's tongue is more dexterous than his scissors and he certainly cuts Smith to pieces with backchat that is sometimes almost as good as Chandler. McCabe doesn't pussyfoot around: he sasses the cops and shafts the ladies. He must have been quite a shock for the Boots library readers of the suburban Thirties. (...) This section is positively Nabokovian in its piqued, captious elegance; its far from pale fire is worth the price of admission on its own. He's an insolent, bitchy bastard, McCabe, and in the literary sense at least, he gets away with murder." - Frederic Raphael, Sunday Times





"Well worthwhile re-issue of 1937 curiosity. (...) (F)ull of dazzling technical snook-cocking." - H.R.F.Keating, The Times





" The Face on the Cutting-room Floor is unique oddity in crime fiction, a virtuoso one-off with an intriguing background. (...) (T)he work has a powerful naïve urgency that more sophisticated writing lacks. (...) The whole is forceful, disturbing, and like no other detective story." - Marcel Berlins, The Times





is unique oddity in crime fiction, a virtuoso one-off with an intriguing background. (...) (T)he work has a powerful naïve urgency that more sophisticated writing lacks. (...) The whole is forceful, disturbing, and like no other detective story." - "The first 200-odd pages are conventional enough, but after that the book explodes in a pyro­technic display of self-referencing devices that have to be read to be disbelieved. (...) Mannered certainly, but far from puerile: the novel is deeply precocious and experimental and reflects the author’s admiration for Proust, Joyce, John Dos Passos, Dashiell Hammett, Aldous Huxley and, especially, Ernest Hemingway. (...) The Face on the Cutting-room Floor is far more than a quaint period piece or intellectual prank. It’s certainly a cut above other Golden Age detective fiction. (...) The Face on the Cutting-room Floor continues to baffle and delight -- it is the Tristram Shandy of whodunnits." - David Collard, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The Face on the Cutting-Room Floor can be divided into three parts. For nearly 150 pages it follows a murder investigation, narrator Cameron McCabe -- a thirty-eight-year-old cutter at a London film studio -- describing the discovery of the victims and the investigation, by Scotland Yard Inspector Smith, into their deaths. After a series of quick and often dialogue-filled chapters, this section slows down towards its end, culminating in Smith spelling out the evidence and exactly what (he believes) transpired -- and fingering the guilty party. The novel then transitions, from whodunnit mystery to courtroom drama, describing first the run-up to the trial; then, in the novel's longest chapter, the trial itself, the accused, acting as his own lawyer, defending himself in a fight for his life; and a short coda chapter, after the verdict has been handed down, that neatly (and dramatically) ties things up and sees to a sort of justice being served -- in the destruction of two of the characters. That's not the end of the novel, however: it comes with 'An Epilogue as Epitaph', by an until then relatively minor character, A.B.C.Müller, which is where the novel first veers off and then goes completely off all traditional narrative (much less mystery) rails, this epitaph-chapter taking the whole genre down with it (and yet still providing most of its satisfactions, down to how it ends with an abrupt bang).

The story begins with a face left on the cutting-room floor, narrator Cameron McCabe directed by his boss to take a more or less completed love-triangle film and edit out one of the leads, in her entirety: "you must cut out that Estella girl, every scene with her". It's a tall -- and baffling -- order, requiring the story to be reshaped into an entirely new one -- which also cuts the young actress: "out of the chance of her lifetime" --, and McCabe isn't very enthusiastic about the arduous task. But it's not just Estella Lamare's break-out role that winds up on the cutting-room floor -- so does Estella herself.

Not only does one, and then another character confess to her murder -- with a third suspect soon in the mix --, but there's already quickly some question as to whether it was even murder at all, or suicide. Whatever happened in the cutting-room was also captured on film -- a novel automatic camera set-up (complete with: "an ultra-fast developer developing in a tank which is fixed to the camera as part of it", so that the film is ready-to-watch as soon as it's removed from the camera) recorded the whole thing -- but the film was removed before the authorities got there ...... The film soon surfaces, clearing up what happened somewhat -- but it's also a cut version; it's a while before the whole film is revealed.

There's also more (and less) to Estella herself: she was: "a nonentity. She never existed, The body deceased before the spirit could manifest itself". She had reinvented herself, too: her real name was Esther Lammer, and she was from the East End; she had also been married; she had suitors.

This death is followed by another, connected one -- one that at first looks more obviously like suicide, but that is then definitively ruled out; this was definitely murder. The victim -- incontrovertibly involved in Estella's death -- had gone abroad, on the run, and yet had returned, for some reason.

The story unfolds in fairly conventional mystery-novel fashion, presented from -- and thus limited to -- McCabe's perspective. He keeps busy, and he keeps involved, with many of those around him obviously somehow involved. He has his suspicions and his thoughts -- and sometimes acts suspiciously himself, sniffing around on his own. Early on, at a night on the town, he seems to be onto something:

Then suddenly I had it.

'Jesus Christ,' I said. 'The face on the cutting-room floor.'

Dinah rose with me.

'What's up ?'

'Sit down,' I said. 'Listen carefully. You must keep Robertson here for at least two hours. Do what you can. Talk, dance, do anything you like. Be nice to him.'

'That's simple,' she said. 'What are you doing ?'

'I'm leaving.'

'Going home ?'

'Oh, no,' I said.

this isn't a detective story where things have to click. This is a thing that happened. Detective stories are puzzles -- chess played with figures that look like human beings -- but they only look human: they aren't. You must decide what you want to do -- write a detective story and make things fit fine and dandy so that your readers in Walla Walla, Tooting Broadway and Kansas City Suburb like it -- in which case you must cut out the human element and concentrate on the machinery -- or you work with more less normal human beings under more or less normal circumstances -- which is real life as it is: more or less normal and far from the perfect machinery of that fine detective story you want to make out of our case here, brother Mac.

[The novel was published in 1937; you'd figure McCabe wouldn't have settled for quite such a crude joke a few years later.]

'Looks sad,' I said. 'Cameron McCabe's dear old mother'll have to cry some buckets full of tears.'

'Why ?' he asked. 'You're not mixed up in it ?'

'How do you know ?' I asked. 'I've done it.'

'Have you ?' he said.

'Looks damn much as if I had.'

'Faked evidence ?' he asked.

'Are you ?' I asked.

'Am I what ?' he asked.

'Are you faked evidence ?'



Fact and fiction are constantly fighting one another. Fairness to his characters and fairness to his readers are expected of the author. And once he claimed to have written a detective story, strictest adherence to the rules of detective fiction is demanded of him.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 May 2019

