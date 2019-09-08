

Welcome to America



Linda Boström Knausgård



Swedish title: Välkommen till Amerika

Translated by Martin Aitken

A : an exceptionally accomplished work

" Välkommen till Amerika med sin stackatoartade berättelse, poetiska prosa och sina knivskarpa betraktelser blir trots sin klaustrofobiska känsla aldrig för tung att bära. Snarare hjälper romanen till att se på omvärlden med vässad blick." - Hanna Jedvik, Göteborgs-Posten





med sin stackatoartade berättelse, poetiska prosa och sina knivskarpa betraktelser blir trots sin klaustrofobiska känsla aldrig för tung att bära. Snarare hjälper romanen till att se på omvärlden med vässad blick." - " Bienvenue en Amérique se présente comme une étude au sens musical du terme : un thème de base est varié à l’infini, en acquérant avec chaque nouvelle variation une facette inédite. Une prouesse." - Elena Balzamo, Le Monde





se présente comme une étude au sens musical du terme : un thème de base est varié à l’infini, en acquérant avec chaque nouvelle variation une facette inédite. Une prouesse." - "Der Kinderblick kann gnadenlos hart ausfallen, schief, aber auch erbarmenswürdig. (...) Was sie stupend verdichtet zur Sprache bringt, ist vieles auf einmal: Nöte der Selbstwerdung, Vater-Tochter-Verstrickungen, Mutterkonflikte, ein Bruderporträt, Stadt-Land-Spannungen, die frühkindlichen und bald verlorenen Paradieserfahrungen. Vielbödig ist ihre Geschichte und doch, allein aus der Sicht der Elfjährigen erzählt, sowohl ungerecht wie tieftraurig -- ein ergreifendes Kunstwerk." - Beatrice von Matt, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Heritage, inheritance, genes. There is no escape from our conditioning. With a nod, perhaps, to her own literary heritage, Linda Boström Knausgård deftly employs the Strindbergian preoccupation with psychological warfare and the Nietzschean desire to be the ‘stronger’." - Joanna Flower, Swedish Book Review





"Zugleich scharfkantig und überbelichtet ist das Erzählen von Linda Boström Knausgård, zurückhaltend und doch von einer Unbedingtheit, der man sich kaum entziehen kann." - Wiebke Porombka, Die Zeit

Welcome to America is narrated by an eleven-year-old girl -- we only learn well into the novel that her name is Ellen --, a strong-voiced interior monologue that stands in contrast to what is, for those in her world and orbit, her defining and defying trait: as she explains in the novel's opening sentence: "It's a long time already since I stopped talking". The girl has made the conscious choice not to communicate verbally: she refuses to speak, and she has stopped writing down anything as well: "Not speaking and not writing are the same. I can't do one thing and not the other". (Her school tolerates this for an astonishingly long time, though she and her mother are eventually called in to the headmaster's office to discuss the situation.) She barely communicates in any other way to those around her, as well; instead, she drifts along, in the household and, presumably, in school, a presence that is acknowledged and sometimes addressed but ultimately is part of its environment barely differently from a pet animal that one can expect only limited reaction from.

That her behavior is accepted so readily in this household comes as less of a surprise when she points out that her older brother actually nails his door shut to keep everyone out (though he speaks). And, unsurprisingly, there are other family issues: the parents were divorced, but the father remained a frequent though feared presence, descending further into his mental illness, which also flared up in the violence that set him on the mother (though he never hit the kids) -- and the father recently died. Guilt, incredible guilt, obviously was the main trigger leading Ellen to stop speaking: she had prayed for her father's death, and her prayers were answered. Her feelings are exacerbated by her ambivalence, because she isn't sorry that he died. She knows the family is better off without this difficult, disruptive element in it -- she even acknowledges: "that we were still in a kind of ecstasy after dad had died. How could we have been so fortunate ?" -- but even as she insists:

I never felt guilty about wishing he was dead. It was the best thing.

Sometimes, though, I felt guilty about him being on his own. At home he'd had us, even when all he could do was lie on the sofa, though occasionally, if he was up to it, he might make us dinner after we'd played cards.

thrusting the knife into his chest and twisting it around. It wasn't something I wanted to do, but it was so vital he went away I reasoned that extraordinary measures were called for. I was a child, I wouldn't go to prison. What would happen to me if I killed my dad ? Would I be put into care ? I didn't know, and so I decided on prayer.

Perhaps I still was little, I wasn't sure. It was hard to place the person I'd become on a timescale. Maybe I was already grown up ? Maybe growing had got me a long time ago ?

You're the most theatrical person I've ever met, mum would sometimes say when she was angry with me. So calculatedly mean, she could hiss when her temper got the better of her.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 September 2019

Swedish author Linda Boström Knausgård was born in 1972.

