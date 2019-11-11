the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 November 2019 - Monday

Swiss Book Prize | The Mutations review

       Swiss Book Prize

       They've announced the winner of this year's Schweizer Buchpreis, the leading Swiss (German-language) book prize, and it is GRM, by Sibylle Berg; see also the Kiepenheuer & Witsch foreign rights page (US/UK rights apparently still available ...) or Romy Fursland on Sibylle Berg: A Vehement Voice.
       As I've mentioned before, I am intrigued by this title -- I really should try to have a look at it.

       The Mutations review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Jorge Comensal's The Mutations, just out in English.

       This came out from a Mexican publisher in 2016 and has now taken off, with a new Spanish edition and translations in all the major European languages; I have to admit that I don't entirely understand the bandwagon/fuss .....

