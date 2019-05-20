

the complete review - poetry / history

Our Europe



by

Laurent Gaudé



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Banquet of Nations

French title: Nous, l'Europe

Translated by Alison Anderson

Our Assessment:



B : interesting attempt at an EU-epic

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Point . 11/5/2019 Tahar Ben Jelloun

From the Reviews :

"Tout écrivain est témoin de son époque. Il est normal que Laurent Gaudé ait écrit Nous, l'Europe, banquet des peuples, un long poème, un plaidoyer pour sauver cette dame, pas très vieille, mais qui souffre d'arthrose et d'autres maux dus à quelque maltraitance. Il le fait en poète courageux, qui dresse d'abord un tableau inquiétant puis nous dit avec élégance ce qu'il faut faire pour que l'Europe renoue avec ses valeurs et son destin. (...) (U)n long poème simple et vivant, une évocation de l'histoire de cette Europe qui devrait consolider son identité et faire le choix des valeurs qui ont été à son origine." - Tahar Ben Jelloun, Le Point

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Laurent Gaudé's Our Europe does not refer to all Europe, but rather to the twenty-eight countries that decided to: "host a great banquet of nations" -- the European Union (soon, perhaps, one country short, if the UK does, indeed, brexit). Gaudé opens his book noting that: "For some time now, Europe seems to have forgotten that it is the daughter of epics and utopias", and he proposes to try to help remedy that situation -- by composing an EU-epic, the story of its coming into being, and what it has become. That is what Our Europe then is: a verse (!) epic of history and politics, an origin-tale with a specific intent and purpose -- to win us (or at least EU-Europeans) over to the project. (The French title ties readers even closer into the undertaking: Nous, l'Europe, i.e. 'We, Europe'.)

Gaudé zooms back to present the big picture, with much of his story focused on presenting foundational material: the changing European (and global) circumstances, political, social, and economic that led up to what became the EU. Hence it's only three-quarters into Our Europe that he gets around to:

The European Coal and Steel Economic Community was born.

Then the Treaty of Rome was signed.

They want to overthrow the old world,

The world of the Vienna Congress that restored the monarchies.

They want to throw off Metternich's policies

That chose order over freedom.

And as our countries were so small,

We invented the Conference of Carving Up.

Faster, harder,

Stoke it, hotter !

Production, combustion,

More, more !

Gee up, you machinery, grinding the faceless masses,

Gee up, flat out, with your burning steam,

Everything is heating up, getting excited.

Europe was born without the crowds chanting its name in the street,

And that is new.

Europe was built without the enthusiasm of the people,

As a precaution,

Because the enthusiasm of the people led to crime.

Citizens wanted peace.

Today, they have it,

And they're bored with parliamentary democracy.

They want a leader, a strongman ...

A great banquet.

That's what we need, now.

Passion,

Flesh, and words !

We have built a Babel continent,

Strange and complicated,

That only holds together thanks to this subtle balance

Between independence and brotherhood.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 October 2019

:

(* review of stage version)

See Index of French literature

See Index of Poetry

About the Author :

French author Laurent Gaudé was born in 1972. He won the prix Goncourt in 2004.

