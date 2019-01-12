Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Waiter



by

Matias Faldbakken



Norwegian title: The Hills

Translated by Alice Menzies

Our Assessment:



B : artful, but ultimately doesn't go far enough

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The LA Times . 29/11/2018 Bethanne Patrick NZZ . 20/11/2018 Franz Haas The NY Times Book Rev. . 2/12/2018 Pete Wells

From the Reviews :

"Faldbakken’s novel contains so many oddities, strange characters and bizarre details that it’s easy to read it as a romp through a lost Europe where fine china and artistic graffiti both had their places in upper-class restaurants. (...) There is some satisfaction in reading The Waiter as a quirky slice of life. (...) Beneath the whimsy and strangeness lies a much darker story (...) Just because the clues are there doesn’t mean they’ve been used to best effect. You can read this surprising book several different ways." - Bethanne Patrick, The Los Angeles Times





as a quirky slice of life. (...) Beneath the whimsy and strangeness lies a much darker story (...) Just because the clues are there doesn’t mean they’ve been used to best effect. You can read this surprising book several different ways." - "(E)in verstörendes Kammerspiel um obskure norwegische Stützen der Gesellschaft und ein verblassendes Europa. (...) Matias Faldbakken hat die rare Gabe, eine Atmosphäre extrem zu verdichten und Charaktere zu schaffen, die trotz ihrer Exaltiertheit keine Karikaturen sind." - Franz Haas, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"These do not sound like the ingredients of a page turner, but Faldbakken has a way with nonaction. He builds a delicious tension between the paucity of events and the lavishness of the technique with which they are described." - Pete Wells, The New York Times Book Review

The complete review 's Review :

The Waiter is narrated by an old hand at the venerable Oslo restaurant The Hills. He's been there for thirteen years, comfortable in the routine of his work: "I wait. I please. I move around the room, taking orders, pouring, and clearing away". He has done his best to fit right in, and he does:

I stand here, straight-backed in my waiter's uniform, and could just as easily have stood like this a hundred years ago.

My job has two key criteria: I have to show pride in my work, and I have to be self-effacing.

The farce of everyday life seeps in here at The Hills as well, where we try to keep it at bay through rigid routines.

"Not every day the Pig gets stood up," says the Bar Manager.

You can say that again," I say.

"There's a first time for everything."

"I don't like first times."

It's hard to say whether she she's a lady or a girl. Child or lady. She's some kind of child lady. In every respect, she's an adult. Definitely adult in appearance as well as in her habits, which are far too refined to belong to a child, not to mention expensive.

"What's going on ?" says Edgar.

"Going on ?" I raise an eyebrow and try to hold my face steady; I try dragging it in the opposite direction to the downwards pull caused by the strain.

"You look a bit harried.

"We had a slight situation."

"A situation ?"

"A slight situation."

"I see."

Edgar doesn't have much patience for my uncommunicative tendencies. He shrugs.



We don't offer the Norwegian daily papers in a place like this; they're too primitive. We try to maintain a Continental standard. Instead, we hang the few international papers still available in printed editions. Not that we're desperately Continental, but, unfortunately, offering the Norwegian papers isn't an option.

The Bar Manager has put her foot down when it comes to serving decaf. It's not possible, she says. She's not some coffee fanatic, no coffee Nazi -- she doesn't have any warped barista ideology -- but she is part of the old school, and the line has to be drawn somewhere, she claims.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 January 2019

See Index of Scandinavian literature

About the Author :

Norwegian author and artist Matias Faldbakken was born in 1973.

