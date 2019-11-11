Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

How to Make Love to a Negro

Without Getting Tired



by

Dany Laferrière



French title: Comment faire l'amour avec un Nègre sans se fatiguer

The English translation was originally published as How to Make Love to a Negro

Translated and with an Introduction by David Homel

How to Make Love to a Negro Without Getting Tired was made into a film in 1989, directed by Jacques W. Benoit

Our Assessment:



B+ : solid comic-serious mix, and neat slice of 1980s Montreal life

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Süddeutsche Zeitung A 23/11/2017 Insa Wilke TLS . 25/1/1991 James Campbell

From the Reviews :

" Die Kunst, einen Schwarzen zu lieben ohne zu ermüden ist eines der witzigsten, lässigsten, jazzigsten Bücher der Saison und auch 2017 immer noch ein Frontalangriff auf Anhängerinnen und Anhänger bequemer Schlussstrich-Mentalitäten. Es macht einen fix und fertig. (...) Laferrières Roman sagt einer Wahrnehmung den Kampf an, die Individuen nicht als solche anerkennt, sondern als Angehörige einer "Spezies" betrachtet." - Insa Wilke, Süddeutsche Zeitung





ist eines der witzigsten, lässigsten, jazzigsten Bücher der Saison und auch 2017 immer noch ein Frontalangriff auf Anhängerinnen und Anhänger bequemer Schlussstrich-Mentalitäten. Es macht einen fix und fertig. (...) Laferrières Roman sagt einer Wahrnehmung den Kampf an, die Individuen nicht als solche anerkennt, sondern als Angehörige einer "Spezies" betrachtet." - "Laferrière's irreverence towards sacred cows does not stem from a crude desite to offend. It is part of the strategy of a man living on his nerves as much as his wits to divest himself of all illusions, those which comfort and those which discomfit. (...) This is a funny book, fun to read and original in style and conception. If Laferrière's eternal triangle of booze, broads and books becomes dispiriting, then perhaps that is part of the story too." - James Campbell, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The narrator of How to Make Love to a Negro Without Getting Tired is an outsider -- not least as a black man in 1980s Montreal, a time when: "On the stock market of the Western World, ebony has taken another spectacular fall". He's also a would-be writer, cultured but living in very basic conditions -- and very much outside the local literary establishment, both academic and commercial. And he has grand dreams and ambitions -- he is:

a Negro brimming over with unappeased fantasies, desires and dreams. Out it this way: I want America. Not one iota less.

It takes place around the Carré St. Louis. In a nutshell, it's the story of two young blacks who spend a hot summer chasing girls and complaining. One loves jazz; the other literature. One sleeps all day or listens to jazz while reciting the Koran; the other writes a novel about their day-to-day experiences.

'You know something, brother, there was a time when black meant something here. We picked up girls just like that.'

"With Black Cruiser's Paradise, a young Montreal writer puts James Baldwin out to pasture."

The choice boiled down to Hemingway's old Underwood and the Remington 22 that belonged to Chester Himes. I took Himes.

Let me point out that for all intents and purposes there are no women in my novel. There are just types. Black men and white women.

My novel is a handsome hunk of hope. My only chance. Take it.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 November 2019

:

IMDb page

See Index of Canadian literature

See Index of French literature

About the Author :

Dany Laferrière was born in Haiti in 1953, and now lives in Canada.

