the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The Académie française has announced the winner of this year's Grand prix du roman -- and it is Civilizations, by Laurent Binet; see also the Le Mondereport and the Grasset publicity page.
It sounds fun: an alternate history in which, rather than Columbus 'discovering' America the Incas invade Europe; no doubt, it will appear in English fairly soon.
I wasn't a huge fan of his earlier HHhH and The Seventh Function of Language, but I do look forward to seeing this one.
They've announced the winner of this year's Literaturpreis Alpha, the Austrian literary prize for a (relative) newcomer, and it is Vater unser, Angela Lehner debut novel; see also the Hanser foreign rights page.