the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Con/Reading
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page





saloon statistics

the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 November 2019

1 November: Grand prix de l'Académie française | Diagram Prize finalists | Orhan Pamuk profile | Literaturpreis Alpha


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 November 2019 - Friday

Grand prix de l'Académie française | Diagram Prize finalists
Orhan Pamuk profile | Literaturpreis Alpha

       Grand prix de l'Académie française

       The Académie française has announced the winner of this year's Grand prix du roman -- and it is Civilizations, by Laurent Binet; see also the Le Monde report and the Grasset publicity page.
       It sounds fun: an alternate history in which, rather than Columbus 'discovering' America the Incas invade Europe; no doubt, it will appear in English fairly soon.
       I wasn't a huge fan of his earlier HHhH and The Seventh Function of Language, but I do look forward to seeing this one.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Diagram Prize finalists

       They've announced the finalists for this year's Diagram Prize for Oddest Book Title of the Year -- not yet at organizer The Bookseller, last I checked, but see, for example, Alison Flood's report in The Guardian, Ending the War on Artisan Cheese begins battle for Oddest book title prize.
       The winner will be announced 29 November.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Orhan Pamuk profile

       In The National Alexandra Chaves reports on Orhan Pamuk's appearance at the Sharjah International Book Fair, in 'I do not regret any of my books': Orhan Pamuk reveals his creative process at the Sharjah International Book Fair.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Literaturpreis Alpha

       They've announced the winner of this year's Literaturpreis Alpha, the Austrian literary prize for a (relative) newcomer, and it is Vater unser, Angela Lehner debut novel; see also the Hanser foreign rights page.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 31 October 2019)

archive index

- return to top of the page -

© 2019 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links