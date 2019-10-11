Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Mutations



by

Jorge Comensal



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Las mutaciones

Translated by Charlotte Whittle

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : (too-)loose novel of cancer-variations

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer ABC . 11/10/2019 J.M.Pozuelo Yvancos Wall St. Journal . 8/11/2019 Sam Sacks

From the Reviews :

"Como ocurre con muchas novelas de hoy parece una obra de teatro, pues la trama cuenta diálogos, y escenas ocurridas todas en el interior de la casa o bien en la consulta de Teresa (.....) Para un lector español aumenta el interés el refrescante uso coloquial de la lengua, con voces y locuciones mexicanas cuya plasticidad nada rebuscada le dan a la prosa un relieve especial, pese a haber optado por una estética de sencillez." - José María Pozuelo Yvancos, ABC





"In this caustic, pitch-black comic debut, the insights all point toward the fundamental frailty of the body and the overpowering strength of death. (...) In brusque, bitten-off prose, translated from the Spanish by Charlotte Whittle, Mr. Comensal captures the patient’s rapid and humiliating decline, allowing him nothing in the way of redemption. This is a mean and narrow, if creditably undeluded, little novel." - Sam Sacks, Wall Street Journal

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Mutations centers around fifty-year-old Ramón Martínez, a successful lawyer with his own practice who is married to Carmela; they have two teenage children, Mateo and Paulina. Ramón relies on his tongue in his work, from sweet-talking clients to arguing their cases for them:

I make a living from words, from giving people a voice in front of the authorities so that they can protect their rights, demand accountability, resolve conflicts ... I represent my clients. I speak for them.

He has no interest in the disease, it doesn't speak to him. He sees it as an accident, like having the flu, and in that sense he has a healthy attitude.

He doesn't understand what it means to be sick and in pain. Suddenly he doesn't know who he is. He's always having out-of-body experiences.

With them, Ramón would be able to speak again; with them, he would grandiloquently dictate his final wish.

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 November 2019

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Latin and South American literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Mexican author Jorge Comensal was born in 1987.

- Return to top of the page -