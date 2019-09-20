Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Berta Isla



by

Javier Marías



Spanish title: Berta Isla

Translated by Margaret Jull Costa

Our Assessment:



A- : appealingly languorous and unexpectedly suspenseful

From the Reviews :

" Berta Isla ist nicht als Spionagethriller angelegt. Die Stärken auch dieses Romans liegen in der für Javier Marías kennzeichnenden Art, sich in komplexe, widersprüchliche, diffuse Gefühlslagen hineinzuarbeiten, die er selbst als pensamiento literario, als literarisches Denken beschreibt. Wozu könnte das Tastende, sich Auswachsende dieses Stils besser passen als zu einer Situation der Unklarheit, der Unsicherheit, des Wartens und Hoffens, während sich die eigenen Gedanken selbständig machen ?" - Fridtjof Küchemann, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





ist nicht als Spionagethriller angelegt. Die Stärken auch dieses Romans liegen in der für Javier Marías kennzeichnenden Art, sich in komplexe, widersprüchliche, diffuse Gefühlslagen hineinzuarbeiten, die er selbst als pensamiento literario, als literarisches Denken beschreibt. Wozu könnte das Tastende, sich Auswachsende dieses Stils besser passen als zu einer Situation der Unklarheit, der Unsicherheit, des Wartens und Hoffens, während sich die eigenen Gedanken selbständig machen ?" - "This is not a novel about spycraft, the drama of going undercover, or even – despite much allusion to the subject – the moral choices attending the profession of secret agent (...). Marías is above all interested in negative states: waiting, uncertainty, insignificance, ignorance, deception and self-deception. Throughout the book, he enacts his characters’ various degrees of puzzlement in winding digressions about the mists and vapours that obscure our knowledge of each other and ourselves." - Marcel Theroux, The Guardian





"Umso fassungsloser steht man vor dieser enormen Verschwendung an Talent. Und so viel vergeudetes Papier (arme Bäume !) -- aber erst: Wie sinnlos wird hier Lebenszeit verschleudert -- die des Autors zuerst und nun die der Leser. Noch nicht einmal als Parodie möchte man sich einen Roman wie Berta Isla gefallen lassen. (...) Marías vollführt lediglich eine gewaltige Kulissenschieberei, wirft alle paar Seiten die Nebelmaschine an und holt seine sämtlichen Requisiten aus dem Fundus der Klamotte." - Roman Bucheli, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





gefallen lassen. (...) Marías vollführt lediglich eine gewaltige Kulissenschieberei, wirft alle paar Seiten die Nebelmaschine an und holt seine sämtlichen Requisiten aus dem Fundus der Klamotte." - "Marías, a celebrated Spanish author, offers up a masterly premise and plot that are worthy of a Hitchcock adaptation, and the denouement does not disappoint. Yet the novel’s achievement is marred by baggy prose, indulgent pacing and dialogue that reads as if life were a long dinner party of droll philosophical anecdotes and its guests were spies who liked to quote T. S. Eliot." - Mara Faye Lethem, The New York Times Book Review





"Marías’s trademark long sentences -- stories in themselves, undoing facts even as they’re stated -- unspool a twisty, thought-provoking tale that puts notions of truth and morality under pitiless scrutiny." - Anthony Cummins, The Observer





"(L)a prosa de Marías, digresiva y heterodoxa, está llena de meandros y desvíos donde acaso nos encontremos una joya perdida, o es capaz de dar vueltas como un tiburón alrededor de su presa, asediando una emoción, una revelación o una humilde verdad humana. Lo que quiere esta prosa es rescatar, del flujo incesante de los acontecimientos, aquello que no sabríamos ver sin ella: quiere detener el tiempo -- o trastocar su normal comportamiento -- para que no se pierdan ciertos movimientos, con frecuencia los más frágiles, de nuestra sensibilidad y nuestra conciencia; quiere hacer visible lo invisible, hacer que salga a la superficie eso que permanecía hundido porque nadie había sabido verlo." - Juan Gabriel Vásquez, El País





" Berta Isla has many of the master’s signature preoccupations -- identity, thwarted communication, the power of poetry. (...) The elegant translation, once again by Margaret Jull Costa, is alive to every nuance. An ironic twist reveals a monstrous deceit, but one not difficult to guess. I missed the wit and audacity of the earlier novels; the pace is leisurely, and after a marvellously tense opening sequence as the jaws of a trap slowly close on Tomàs, there’s little sense of danger." - Lee Langley, The Spectator





has many of the master’s signature preoccupations -- identity, thwarted communication, the power of poetry. (...) The elegant translation, once again by Margaret Jull Costa, is alive to every nuance. An ironic twist reveals a monstrous deceit, but one not difficult to guess. I missed the wit and audacity of the earlier novels; the pace is leisurely, and after a marvellously tense opening sequence as the jaws of a trap slowly close on Tomàs, there’s little sense of danger." - "Like most of Marías’s novels, Berta Isla revolves around ideas of what we know and do not want to know, of what we do not and cannot know, and the nuances and difficulties of communication. It makes many connections to his earlier works, especially Your Face Tomorrow . Like them, it takes place in a sort of epistemic haze. It is, if anything, more sinuous and satisfying than many of its precursors. (...) (D)igressions abound in Berta Isla . Sometimes the novel verges on being an essay. (...) Berta Isla is often aware of its closeness to self-parody -- the joking Oxford dons doubling up as spies, the slow, mannered prose and hurried sex, the seemingly endless musings and hesitations. But it is also full of humour and intelligence, and ranks as Marías’s best novel in years." - Daniel Gascón, Times Literary Supplement





revolves around ideas of what we know and do not want to know, of what we do not and cannot know, and the nuances and difficulties of communication. It makes many connections to his earlier works, especially . Like them, it takes place in a sort of epistemic haze. It is, if anything, more sinuous and satisfying than many of its precursors. (...) (D)igressions abound in . Sometimes the novel verges on being an essay. (...) is often aware of its closeness to self-parody -- the joking Oxford dons doubling up as spies, the slow, mannered prose and hurried sex, the seemingly endless musings and hesitations. But it is also full of humour and intelligence, and ranks as Marías’s best novel in years." - "(I)dentity and deceit take center stage in this narrative along with other recurring topics in Marías’s fiction. (...) An ambitious work filled with mysterious and sublime moments, Berta Isla is a rich and complex novel and can be regarded as some of Javier Marías’s best storytelling to date." - César Ferreira, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

Berta Isla is narrated in part by the eponymous woman who marries Tom/Tomás Nevinson, and the novel is their story -- together, in part, but much more also separately, as Nevinson's work takes him away from home for extended periods of time at a time -- including, ultimately, a very extended period of time. Nevinson is: "simultaneously Spanish and English", growing up in Franco Spain with an English father and Spanish mother; among his talents is one for languages -- "He was completely bilingual, speaking English like his father and Spanish like his mother" -- and mimicry, as well as being:

one of those people to whom others tend to tell things without being asked -- he came across as likeable and sympathetic without even trying, and he was a wonderful listener, whose intense attentiveness always flattered and encouraged his interlocutors, unless, that is, he chose not to listen, in which case he would cut the conversation short -- making him the repository of their trust without even wondering why they were talking so much about themselves or why they were blithely divulging secrets without having them wheedled or coaxed out of them.

Mr.Tupra was young in years, but his insolent, resolute attitude indicated that he was, in fact, ageless or had spent centuries installed in one unchanging age, one of those individuals who must have had to grow up very early or who, having been born grown up, instantly understands the way of the world, or the darkly sinister part of the world he happened to be born into, and decided to skip childhood, considering it a waste of time and an education in weakness. He was not much older than Tomás, and yet it was as if he were his senior by a whole lifetime or two.

Nothing that happens on those missions has anything to do with you, I thought that was clear, that you accepted it. It simply doesn't exist as far as you're concerned. It shouldn't even exist for me. And it doesn't exist, I don't know how I can put it more clearly. It doesn't happen, it doesn't take place.

The great danger is isn't that the agent will be unmasked (although that remains a danger, of course), but that he ends up too immersed in the role he's playing, that he loses sight of who he is in reality and who he is working for.

the truth is one can never know if other people's causes are good or bad, even those of your own country when that country isn't a source of shame, as, until only recently, was ours; or should I say, my country. Causes belong only to their representatives, remember, and they are always temporary and lose authority as one succeeds another. [...] If we find it hard to know whether our own causes are good and can blithely deceive ourselves about them, imagine how hard it is to know about other people's causes. We don't even know what they are.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 September 2019

